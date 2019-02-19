Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Redemption of Subordinated Notes

0
02/19/2019 | 04:44pm EST

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA" or the "Bank"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby proceeds to notify the following:

PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

BBVA hereby announces its irrevocable decision to early redeem its Subordinated Notes issuance, carried out for a total amount of EUR 1,500 million and with ISIN code XS1055241373 (the "Issuance"), that was qualified as Tier 2 capital of the Bank and the Group, next 11 April 2019 (coinciding with the Optional Redemption Date) and once the prior consent from the European Central Bank has been obtained.

The Optional Redemption Amount per Subordinated Note shall be EUR 100,000 plus any accrued and unpaid interests until (but excluding) 11 April 2019, which amounts EUR 3,500 per Subordinated Note, and shall be paid to Holders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Issuance.

Madrid, 19 February, 2019

This English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish original will prevail.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 21:43:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 713 M
EBIT 2019 11 714 M
Net income 2019 4 596 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
P/E ratio 2020 7,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 34 853 M
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA12.05%39 366
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%288 021
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%236 180
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
