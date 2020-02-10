Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : 2020 AnnualGeneral Meeting Call

02/10/2020 | 12:38pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
2020 AnnualGeneral Meeting Call
Released 17:33 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5450C
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
10 February 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(BBVA), in compliance with the securities exchange legislation, hereby files

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

BBVA´s Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has resolved to call the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting -to be held in Bilbao, at Palacio Euskalduna, Avenida Abandoibarra number 4- on 13 March 2020, at 12:00 at first call, and in the same place and at the same time on 14 March 2020, at second call following the attached agenda.

Madrid, 10 February 2020

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

AGENDA

ONE.-Annual financial statements, allocation of profit and corporate management:

1.1. Approval of the annual financial statements and management reports of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and its consolidated Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

1.2. Approval of the non-financial information statement of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and that of its consolidated Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

1.3. Approval of the allocation of profit for the 2019 financial year.

1.4. Approval of corporate management during the 2019 financial year.

TWO.- Adoption of the following resolutions on the re-election and appointment of members of the Board of Directors:

2.1. Re-election of Ms Lourdes Máiz Carro.

2.2. Re-election of Ms Susana Rodríguez Vidarte.

2.3. Appointment of Mr Raúl Catarino Galamba de Oliveira.

2.4. Appointment of Ms Ana Leonor Revenga Shanklin.

2.5. Appointment of Mr Carlos Vicente Salazar Lomelín.

Pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 34 of the Bylaws, determination of the number of directors at the number resulting from the resolutions adopted under this item of the agenda, which will be reported to the Annual General Meeting for all due effects.

THREE.-Adoption of a maximum variable remuneration limit of 200% of the fixed component of the total remuneration for a specified group of employees whose professional activities have a significant impact on the risk profile of the Group.

FOUR.-Re-appointment of the statutory auditors of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. and its consolidated Group for the 2020 financial year.

FIVE.-Delegation of powers on the Board of Directors, with the power of substitution, to formalise, rectify, interpret and execute the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

SIX.-Consultative vote on the Annual Report on the Remuneration of Directors of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
NOAKKKBBOBKDFBD
2020 AnnualGeneral Meeting Call - RNS

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:37:03 UTC
