MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 02:06:25 am
2.965 EUR   +1.02%
01:36aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA Beat Expectations in Second Quarter
DJ
01:26aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : 2Q20 Results Press Release
PU
07/27TAKE FIVE : Action and reaction
RE
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Beat Expectations in Second Quarter

07/30/2020 | 01:36am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA beat expectations in the second quarter, with profits falling less than analysts expected.

Net profit for the period fell nearly 50% to 636 million euros ($749.9 million), the Spanish bank said Thursday.

Gross income, the bank's top line, fell 5.7% to EUR5.56 billion, as both net interest income and fees declined.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR570 million on revenue of EUR5.49 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

The bank reported higher provisions and impairments on financial assets in the quarter.

BBVA's core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was 11.22% in June from 10.84% at the end of March.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Financials
Sales 2020 23 092 M 27 191 M 27 191 M
Net income 2020 610 M 718 M 718 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 19 538 M 22 994 M 23 006 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 126 041
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,39 €
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-41.10%22 994
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
