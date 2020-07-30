Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Beat Expectations in Second Quarter

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA beat expectations in the second quarter, with profits falling less than analysts expected.

Net profit for the period fell nearly 50% to 636 million euros ($749.9 million), the Spanish bank said Thursday.

Gross income, the bank's top line, fell 5.7% to EUR5.56 billion, as both net interest income and fees declined.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR570 million on revenue of EUR5.49 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

The bank reported higher provisions and impairments on financial assets in the quarter.

BBVA's core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was 11.22% in June from 10.84% at the end of March.

