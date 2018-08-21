Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Small business research group gives nod to a BBVA Compass account

08/21/2018

While the bank has been recognized for those particular efforts, it was recently called out for having one of the top small business checking account options.

Research group FitSmallBusiness.com recently named BBVA Compass' BBVA Compass ClearConnect℠ for Business checking account as its Best Business Checking Account for Sole Proprietors in its 10 Best Small Business Checking Accounts article.

According to the article, the account is best as a 'low-cost traditional banking option with a large network.'

When determining the best business checking accounts, the group considers ease of use, size of network, fees, special features, additional services and introductory offers. More on the award and the criteria can be found here.

This particular BBVA Compass product can be found here. The account allows business owners to easily manage its business banking via mobile device, ATM, desktop, and phone.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 18:56:07 UTC
