Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Take charge of your career

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 12:07am CEST

With the distraction of everyday work responsibilities, it can be easy to lose track of your goals and objectives. And while others at work - your manager, your human resource partner, your co-workers - can certainly help you move toward your goal, it's your responsibility to stay focused on it.

Here are five key tactics that I've found helpful in taking charge of your career. You'll notice a common thread of making a significant contribution within the company; it's important to recognize and demonstrate how your focus benefits your team and the company as a whole:

  1. Concentrate on your strengths. Know what you're good at and what you enjoy doing, then position yourself to contribute on teams and projects that let you use those assets to produce the best results. Write your own SWOT analysis, identifying your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Then define a personal development plan that plays to your strengths. (It's easier to leverage your strengths than to fix every weakness.) But be mindful of those weaknesses, too, and work to improve them.
  2. Deepen your skills. Figure out what resources will help you develop into your best self: new skills, additional certifications, feedback to help define your individual development needs? Maybe you need to spend some time with your manager to discuss shared expectations. By investing the time to learn and grow, you'll be able to offer more your current role or a new one.
  3. Get support from a mentor or sponsor. A mentor can show you the ropes, leading and guiding you on your career journey. If you're already a little more settled in your current role, you may instead identify a sponsor - someone who already believes in you and can advocate for your success - who can help drive your next level of success
  4. Take initiative. If you see a problem, be proactive in finding a solution. Challenge the current way of thinking, do things others are not willing to take on. These contribution will not only set you apart, they will also help drive the organization forward.
  5. Manage your relationship with your boss. Be aware of how you work with your manager, and try to understand your supervisor's strengths, weaknesses, work style, and needs. Making the effort to learn these things can help you develop and maintain a working relationship with your manager that is incredibly productive and effective.

In her ongoing signature advice column entitled 'Dear Rosilyn,' BBVA Compass Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston addresses career-related topics. To read Houston's previous column, 'What is our culture?,' click here.

To learn more about career opportunities at BBVA Compass, click here. To read more stories about the bank's employees, culture and organizational efforts, visit our Employee Life page.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
12:52aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : An interview with MX Chief Customer Officer Na..
PU
12:07aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Take charge of your career
PU
08/30BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A new way to make employee voices heard
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What small business resources do veterans have..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass names David Bolocan as Executive ..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA signs new sustainable transaction in Ital..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static department ..
PU
08/29BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Half of the candidates for management posts at..
PU
08/28MARKET SPOTLIGHT : Shedding ‘new kids on the block’ stigma becoming ..
PU
08/28ALL IN THE FAMILY : Fort Worth’s McCart & Sycamore achieves top performing..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
08/30Argentina hikes rates again after peso plummets 
08/30Will This Time Be Different? I Strongly Doubt That. So Should You! 
08/27Banks gain as U.S., Mexico reach deal, economy seems on firm footing 
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 140 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 7,19
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 36 607 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,95 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.20%42 809
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.93%312 333
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.