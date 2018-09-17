Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : The ECB in no hurry to raise interest rates

09/17/2018 | 10:03am CEST

Mario Draghi mentioned protectionism as one of the most pressing threats facing the European economy. However, he noted that this risk, as well as volatility in emerging markets, should be offset by upside domestic risks stemming from less neutral fiscal policy in some members states and the improvement in the labor market and wages.

All in all, concludes BBVA Research, the ECB is on track to end its Quantitative Easing, QE, programmer, but 'refrained from giving new clues on the next steps on the path to normalization.' As the ECB Watch report notes, Mario Draghi stressed that it is premature to talk about rate hikes. In the coming months 'the focus will be on knowing at what pace interest rates will rise,' says María Martínez, senior economist in the Financial Global Markets Unit at BBVA Research. So far, 'the ECB seems comfortable with markets expectations; hence, they are not in a hurry to make any change in its forward guidance.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:02:01 UTC
