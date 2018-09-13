Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : The seven best experiences to get started on virtual reality

Virtual reality is here to stay. Although the business generated by it has failed to match expectations, companies such as Facebook, Valve, Google and Sony persist with this technology which already offers the user a wide range of experiences. Below is a selection of seven fantasies within the world of virtual reality which do not require a huge amount of skill but are unforgettable.

A fairy tale in which the player on the trail of a mystery of the library comes upon a book that tells the adventures of Quill, a battle-hardened mouse ready to take on a 1,000 risks. The game has an added touch of magic in that the mouse is aware of the presence of the player in the game and can communicate with him/her through sign language.

Platforms: PlayStation VR, Steam, Oculus, HTC Vive