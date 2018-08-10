Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Trading ETPs, learn with BBVA Trader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 03:20am CEST

The first ETP was traded in the U.S. in 1989 and caught on very quickly despite the regulatory obstacles it faced at the start. These financial instruments have grown and now trade in a wide range of markets with an ever increasing number of suppliers.

But how do ETPs work? What are their characteristics?

  • They offer investors a whole world of markets from traditional asset classes, for example bonds, through to alternatives such as commodities.
  • They trade in a regulated market. ETPs trade continuously throughout the day in the same way as shares.
  • There is no minimum imposed on the amount invested and no upfront repayment charges.
  • They can replicate the behavior of a basket of articles such as indexes or a specific sector thereby acting as a fund.
  • Their objective: to match the return of the underlying market and obtain a similar outcome.

ETPs allow you to trade with greater agility and on whole sectors, countries and countries thereby reducing capital assignment risk. Their cost is the same as that of buying or selling shares.

There are three types of ETPs:

  • Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are structured like funds and controlled under the umbrella of European UnionUCITS regulators. The industry has grown a great deal.
  • Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) are issued by banks and generally depend on the credit value of the issuing bank.
  • Exchange Traded Commodities (ETC) are issued as debt certificates and are not limited by UCITS diversification requirements. They offer exposure to individual commodities and currency pairs as well as diversified baskets.

This is only one of the concepts dealt with in the BBVA Trader platform which has an extensive list of tutorials including an explanation of investment strategies using warrants and technical analysis identifying patterns that point to a change in trend. It also offers manuals, courses, using tools such as BBVA Trader Pro and simple guides on other types of operations. BBVA also organizes events that familiarize those interested with the trading world in a simple and clear fashion.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
04:00aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Five keys points on the future of media advert..
PU
03:20aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Trading ETPs, learn with BBVA Trader
PU
08/09BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass launches BBVA Compass net cash&tr..
PU
08/09BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Madiva, the startup behind Valora, converting ..
PU
08/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : CDs and fluctuating interest rates
PU
08/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : World-renowned chef Joan Roca travels to Manha..
PU
08/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA uses cutting-edge biometric authenticatio..
PU
08/07BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Garanti named best retail bank in Turkey and E..
PU
08/07PROPEL INVESTS INTO NEW BUILD-YOUR-O : Steady
PU
08/07BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Infrastructure investment, key for global deve..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/3150 Top Yield And 50 Top Gain Financial WallStars For July 
07/27Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
07/27BBVA Compass Bancshares reports Q2 results 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 156 M
EBIT 2018 12 058 M
Net income 2018 5 331 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 7,83
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 40 274 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-16.38%46 748
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.15%400 232
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-2.44%286 622
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%284 797
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 367
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.