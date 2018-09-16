Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Transforming Banks to compete with Big Techs

From regulating banks to regulating the 'banking activity'

BBVA's Group Executive Chairman says that, unlike big tech companies, 'banks are used to complying in what is a very heavily regulated industry.' Up to now, 'big techs' have largely escaped significant oversight, with the exception of the EU's recent General Data Protection Regulation.

That is why, says Francisco González, it is particularly necessary that regulation treats every player that provides a particular service similarly, demanding the same standards from all of them in terms of transparency, competition, solvency or liquidity requirements and customer data management. 'Regulators should no longer focus solely on banks but on 'banking'.

This is crucial not only to ensure a true level playing field but also to strengthen financial stability' and ensure that the risks and benefits of the digital revolution are spread evenly and fairly, he explains.

BBVA's Group Executive Chairman concludes his article with a suggestion: banks should not be seen as 'underdogs' in the battle for online customers, because some of them can be successful in acquiring the capabilities to improve the client's experience enormously while strengthening their status as a trusted advisor.

Activity in Singapore

Francisco González participated in the annual meeting of the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. BBVA's Group Executive Chairman is the only Spanish national in the Panel. He also took part in the Singapore Summit, a previous event that analyzes the Asia's role as engine of the global economy.

The MAS' International Advisory Panel is comprised by top executives from different financial institutions, including Axel Weber (UBS), Stuart Gulliver (HSBC), William Winters (Standard Chartered), Jean Lemierre (BNP), Yi Huiman (ICBC), Koji Nagai (Nomura) and James P. Gorman (Morgan Stanley). The IAP advises the Monetary Authority of Singapore on the global economic outlook and relevant banking issues.