Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Transforming Banks to compete with Big Techs

09/16/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

From regulating banks to regulating the 'banking activity'

BBVA's Group Executive Chairman says that, unlike big tech companies, 'banks are used to complying in what is a very heavily regulated industry.' Up to now, 'big techs' have largely escaped significant oversight, with the exception of the EU's recent General Data Protection Regulation.

That is why, says Francisco González, it is particularly necessary that regulation treats every player that provides a particular service similarly, demanding the same standards from all of them in terms of transparency, competition, solvency or liquidity requirements and customer data management. 'Regulators should no longer focus solely on banks but on 'banking'.

This is crucial not only to ensure a true level playing field but also to strengthen financial stability' and ensure that the risks and benefits of the digital revolution are spread evenly and fairly, he explains.

BBVA's Group Executive Chairman concludes his article with a suggestion: banks should not be seen as 'underdogs' in the battle for online customers, because some of them can be successful in acquiring the capabilities to improve the client's experience enormously while strengthening their status as a trusted advisor.

Activity in Singapore

Francisco González participated in the annual meeting of the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. BBVA's Group Executive Chairman is the only Spanish national in the Panel. He also took part in the Singapore Summit, a previous event that analyzes the Asia's role as engine of the global economy.



The MAS' International Advisory Panel is comprised by top executives from different financial institutions, including Axel Weber (UBS), Stuart Gulliver (HSBC), William Winters (Standard Chartered), Jean Lemierre (BNP), Yi Huiman (ICBC), Koji Nagai (Nomura) and James P. Gorman (Morgan Stanley). The IAP advises the Monetary Authority of Singapore on the global economic outlook and relevant banking issues.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 14:47:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 932 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,15
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 36 333 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-23.38%42 236
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
