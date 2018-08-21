Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Upsurge of geopolitical tensions weighed on markets at the end of the week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 03:42am CEST

Financial markets did recover after the announcement of fresh talks between the two economic powers, but the deepening concerns about Turkey at the end of the week - combined with the downward pressure on Chinese financial variables - offset the recent recovery in risk assets.

Equity markets declined across the board during the week, with the main exception of U.S. stock indices, which showed gains favored by positive company results. However, concerns that a satisfactory agreement might not be reached with the U.S. weighed on Chinese equity indices, adding more pressure to the performance of Chinese assets in a context of doubts on the development of its economy due to lower-than-expected economic data, with spillovers onto Asian stock markets. U.S. equity implied volatility remained unchanged at 13% during the week despite a spike early in the week.

The U.S dollar ended the week steady overall. However, the depreciation trend continued in most DM and EM currencies. The EUR depreciated sharply in the middle of the week, breaking through the 1.14 USD/EUR barrier without any special driver beyond European political concerns and the strength of the USD, but recovered some ground as the rally on the U.S. dollar took a break.

Despite the release of the expected core CPI inflation data, the GBP depreciated during the week. Regarding EM FX markets, the Turkish lira trimmed early gains ahead of the S&P credit rating decision and amid increasing geopolitical concerns with the U.S., although the TRY appreciated in the week as same as the RUB, both against the USD. Turkey´s situation weighed on most EM currencies, which recovered early this week but ended considerably depreciated across the board.

Read the full report here. Visit BBVA Research online to receive daily or weekly updates.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
03:42aM&A : to buy, sell, or merge?
PU
03:42aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Upsurge of geopolitical tensions weighed on ma..
PU
12:07aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Get Cash Back Rewards
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Not quite Silicon Valley, but Birmingham&rsquo..
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Making FX work better for clients
PU
08/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Provides $37M Construction Loan for Flori..
AQ
08/17PATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 2 – Leverage the power of da..
PU
08/17FINTECH FRIDAY : A call for fintech nominations
PU
08/17BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What activities does the EU have pending befor..
PU
08/17BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A matter of ambition
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 138 M
EBIT 2018 12 042 M
Net income 2018 5 330 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,35%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 7,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 36 273 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,05 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-23.51%41 486
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.