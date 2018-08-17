Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What activities does the EU have pending before 2019?

08/17/2018 | 04:01am CEST

The European Commission's activities over recent years have revolved around ten strategic priorities that marked the start of its mandate in 2014. These priorities are: jobs, growth, and investment; digital single market; energy union and climate; internal market; a deeper and fairer economic and monetary union; a balanced and progressive trade policy to harness globalization; justice and fundamental rights; migration; a stronger global actor; democratic change.

Despite work done since then, there are still important initiatives that need to be approved. European institutions trust that these initiatives can be negotiated and approved before the European parliamentary elections next year. A summary of these pending items is provided below.

  • Implementation of Basel III: The 'trialogues' (meetings between the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the EU) began this summer, and from September they will take place once or twice a month. The goal is to define each institution's red lines and establish an agenda for negotiations. It is hoped that agreement is reached before Christmas and that the regulatory package is completely approved before the European parliamentary elections.
  • Reduction of non-performing loans (NPLs): In March, the Commission proposed a series of measures to address Europe's non-performing loans with the aim to avoid their future accumulation. This package is in the negotiation phase with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU (The EU's two institutions with legislative powers). The goal is to reach a political agreement by December of this year, at the latest.
  • European deposit insurance scheme (EDIS): This is the most controversial element of the Banking Union. The EC, the EBC, as well as the Single Resolution Board have emphasized that the eurozone banks' risk has dropped sufficiently for EDIS to be implemented. Despite Germany and France's agreement on the topic, opposition from countries like Holland resulted in limited agreement in the European Council's June meeting, where only a roadmap for future policy negotiations was agreed.
  • Single resolution fund: This relates to a €60 billion fund to be incorporated into the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and is one of the more easily agreed items of reform. Nonetheless, its approval is tied to the ESM reform negotiations, which the heads of state and the EU government decided to postpone until the next meeting of the European Council in December. Until then, Parliament will work on the technical details of the agreement.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 02:00:04 UTC
