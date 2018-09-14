Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What is a dictionary attack (it doesn’t mean throwing a book at someone)?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:23am CEST

The technique involves consecutively trying many real words taken from dictionaries in different languages and also the most used passwords such as '123456' to try to surmount barriers to accessing password-protected systems. This type of attack is based on the proven fact that a large number of users choose the same passwords that are easy to remember but also easy to guess for criminals.

To carry out dictionary attacks different types of software are used that can combine different words when trying to find out a password.

To avoid being a victim of these types of attacks it is best to use passwords that are not in any dictionary in order to make things difficult for the hacker. That is use:

1. Words in different languages in the same password (*MiHouse*_).
2. Write words interspaced with numbers or special characters (Pa$$w0rd).
3. Insert double consonants in some syllables (Passwworrd).
4. Remove letters from words in a complete phrase. (The number of the house where I live is 155: Thnmbrfthhswhrlvs155).
5. If possible, set a maximum number of attempts to gain access.
6. Use the two-step authentication system provided by some services. That is, receive a service code that has to be plugged in to gain access to an account.

Heeding this advice will remove the temptation to use easy passwords common among thousands of people that run the risk of being found out by criminals. For example, the latest study carried out on this subject found that 3 percent of users globally use the password '123456', the most common on the planet. It's not surprising, therefore, that 10 percent of users use the 25 most common passwords, which include 'password', 'password1', 'football', 'loveme', the keypad combination 'qwerty' and the current ones 'starwars' y 'dragon'.

You should bear in mind that cyber-criminals use this method not only to access user services as email or social networks but also use dictionary attacks to breach the security of wifi networks, gain access to video games or the corporate systems of organizations.

On a daily basis, users use different password-protected services and devices. These passwords should be different because if an attacker finds out a password through a dictionary attack for one of these, the first thing he/she will do is to try his/her luck with it on other services used by the same user. To avoid the burden of having to memorize the passwords for all services and devices there are applications for managing them such as KeePass. The password managers ask for a single password that you have to remember which gives access to the rest of the passwords used for other services.

Until the use of authentication methods that replace or complement passwords is widespread, to avoid attackers illegally accessing user accounts, it is important to create robust passwords, manage them properly and do not use the same one for different services.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 23:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
01:23aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is the Filter Bubble?
PU
01:23aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is a dictionary attack (it doesn’t ..
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Latin pop sensations to appear in Sundance Squ..
AQ
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Hey BBVA Compass, how does search work?..
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The Central Bank of Turkey raises rates above ..
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ESTER, the proposed alternative risk-free rate..
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA listed again in the Dow Jones sustainabil..
PU
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to Lay Off 1,000 Employees in Mexico -EFE
DJ
09/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The seven best experiences to get started on v..
PU
09/12BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is a socially responsible investment fund..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
09/10'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
08/31As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 932 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,43%
P/E ratio 2018 6,84
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 34 830 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,79 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-26.67%40 483
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.