News Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What is a socially responsible investment fund?

09/12/2018 | 02:47am CEST

'Adopting socially responsible investment criteria is not a fad, or a naively well-intentioned initiative, or something you do to sleep better at night, but a sensible and rational way of investing to generate a better return-risk profile and to meet our customers' future demands,' says Alberto Estévez, Head of SRI at BBVA Asset Management. 'Socially responsible investment is here to stay.'

SRI funds can be shaped taking into account exclusion criteria when choosing the assets; inclusion criteria for businesses or governments applying proactive social responsibility policies, even specific ESG-related topics (such as climate change or water.)



SRI funds normally exclude from their portfolios sectors that do not meet basic social responsibility eligibility criteria, such as the tobaccoand arms industries. Another screening criteria is the level of accession - or lack thereof - to the UN Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative. Companies with poor ESG scores may also be left out of these portfolios.

An SRI fund asset portfolio usually includes companies or governments with the best environmental, social and governance scores (for instance, those applying policies aimed at curbing their carbon footprint, reduce poverty or foster gender equality.) 'For us, corporate governance is the strongest pillar of ESG criteria,' explained Alberto Estévez. 'Governance has been proven to be key to generating long-term profits and benefits,' he said. Ultimately, a company with solid corporate governance is a well-managed company, and this reduces long and medium term risk.

Socially responsible investment funds, just like any other fund, seek to maximize medium and long term returns. SRI fund managers consider that assets that meet certain ESG standards are likely to yield higher returns, while reducing the portfolio's risk: these are well-managed companies, with robust corporate governance policies, aligned with the shareholders, which care for the environment and minimize potential regulatory, litigation and reputational risks to generate greater long-term value.

'By adopting SRI criteria we make better investment decisions, because they are more complete. For example, in variable income, in 1970, intangible values represented 17 percent of a company's value, compared to 87 percent today. SRI criteria help unveil a large portion of this value,' said Alberto Estévez.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:46:02 UTC
