Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What is private banking?

The management of long-term assets requires in-depth knowledge of the customer, and the need to make them a personalized investment offer. Through efficient and transparent advice, customers should be able to make the best financial decisions. To achieve this, it is essential to know how to combine a personal and trusting relationship with the advantages offered by data analysis and technology.

Digital transformation has also reached private banking and BBVA Switzerland is a pioneer in the use of technology to make life easier for its customers. The use of the digital signature and tools such as 'Click& Trade ' are particularly innovative if you bear in mind the wide geographical dispersion of customers in this segment.

Who can be a private banking customer? Anyone with financial assets who wants access to a specialized advice service.

Some banks set minimum amounts to open an account, but what must be taken into account is the value offer they provide. The services, rates and above all the digital platform made available are key when it comes to choosing a private bank.