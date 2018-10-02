Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What is private banking?

10/02/2018

The management of long-term assets requires in-depth knowledge of the customer, and the need to make them a personalized investment offer. Through efficient and transparent advice, customers should be able to make the best financial decisions. To achieve this, it is essential to know how to combine a personal and trusting relationship with the advantages offered by data analysis and technology.

Digital transformation has also reached private banking and BBVA Switzerland is a pioneer in the use of technology to make life easier for its customers. The use of the digital signature and tools such as 'Click& Trade ' are particularly innovative if you bear in mind the wide geographical dispersion of customers in this segment.

Who can be a private banking customer? Anyone with financial assets who wants access to a specialized advice service.

Some banks set minimum amounts to open an account, but what must be taken into account is the value offer they provide. The services, rates and above all the digital platform made available are key when it comes to choosing a private bank.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 7,21
P/E ratio 2019 7,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 36 672 M
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.46%42 369
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
