Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What is the Filter Bubble?

On December 4, 2009, Google extended its personalized search feature to all worldwide users. Previously, this personalization only applied to searches run by profiles linked to a gmail account. To implement this update, the Mountain View-based company was required to adjust its algorithm making a series of changes, which are explained in the opening chapters of 'The Filter Bubble', a book by Eli Pariser published in 2011 that delves into the potential drawbacks of having artificial intelligence decide on all the recommendations that are fed to our digital identities.

Seven years later, this 'filter bubble' (also known as 'social bubble'), as Pariser's work referred to it, remains a highly topical issue; one that, on many occasions, defines the behavior of our digital identities, even if we're not aware of it.

But what exactly is the filter bubble? In the early days, social media websites gave their users absolute freedom to choose contacts, the news sources they followed and the topics that were relevant to them. But this selectiveness can lead to an endogamy that is also further exacerbated by the algorithms on which Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify and other social media companies rely to tailor their content recommendations, and which factor in our behavior, our preferences as well as our friends and acquaintances' actions.

'One day you wake up and you find that everyone agrees with what you think'

And this is where the idea of the filter bubble comes into play: a concept that makes reference to the circumstances under which our online activity ends up being restricted to a limited space where everything we encounter seems to ratify our views. According to the most ardent supporters of this idea, it is the internet that decides what we read and what we think, which ultimately could give rise to the following dystopia: one day you wake up and you find that everyone agrees with what you think.