Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What it takes to become a data scientist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:42am CEST

One of the most important roles a data scientist plays is that of communicator. Big data governance - which typically includes the democratization of data - allows many subject matter experts within a company to access and analyze their own data. A skilled data scientist can facilitate this process by creating meaningful data visualizations that communicate findings and relate them back to their potential business impacts.



Data scientist's duties typically also include creating various machine learning-based tools or processes within the company, such as recommendation engines or automated lead scoring systems, along with statistical analysis. Someone in a data scientist's role should also expect to spend a great deal of time collecting, cleaning and munging data. (Munging, also called wrangling, is the process of transforming and mapping data from one raw data form to another to make it more appropriate and valuable.)

Because this data discipline is relatively new, it can be challenging to fill open positions. Managers are looking for analysts who can manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets, using the knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques. Clustering, decision tree learning, and artificial neural networks are just some of the techniques they'll be expected to use and understand the real-world advantages and drawbacks of each.

As the amount of available data continues to grow, companies will see an increased demand for data scientists who can translate that data into actionable strategies that impact the bottomline.

'This is one example of advanced technology creating jobs, rather than eliminating them,' Taylor added.

Learn more about how BBVA Compass is using big data to improve the customer experience here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
02:42aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What it takes to become a data scientist
PU
09/06BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The labour share in a service economy
PU
09/06BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Perks await bank clients at BBVA Compass Iron ..
PU
09/06BLOCKCHAIN VS. CRYPTOASSETS : different worlds
PU
09/06BBVA&RSQUO;S DIGITAL JOURNEY : where we are coming from and where we’re he..
PU
09/06BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We understood that our vision and BBVA&..
PU
09/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Understanding the investment process from a BB..
PU
09/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : If don’t have cell service, do you reall..
PU
09/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Digital sales top 12 million units through Jul..
PU
09/04BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass launches commercials in Birmingha..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01EMERGING MARKETS CONTAGION : Crisis Of Confidence 101 
08/31As Argentine peso steadies, Argentine banks bounce 
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
08/30Argentina hikes rates again after peso plummets 
08/30Will This Time Be Different? I Strongly Doubt That. So Should You! 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 100 M
EBIT 2018 11 900 M
Net income 2018 5 299 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 6,99
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 760 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,93 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-26.49%41 484
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.15%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%311 034
WELLS FARGO-2.84%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.