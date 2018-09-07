Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What it takes to become a data scientist

One of the most important roles a data scientist plays is that of communicator. Big data governance - which typically includes the democratization of data - allows many subject matter experts within a company to access and analyze their own data. A skilled data scientist can facilitate this process by creating meaningful data visualizations that communicate findings and relate them back to their potential business impacts.

Data scientist's duties typically also include creating various machine learning-based tools or processes within the company, such as recommendation engines or automated lead scoring systems, along with statistical analysis. Someone in a data scientist's role should also expect to spend a great deal of time collecting, cleaning and munging data. (Munging, also called wrangling, is the process of transforming and mapping data from one raw data form to another to make it more appropriate and valuable.)

Because this data discipline is relatively new, it can be challenging to fill open positions. Managers are looking for analysts who can manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets, using the knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques. Clustering, decision tree learning, and artificial neural networks are just some of the techniques they'll be expected to use and understand the real-world advantages and drawbacks of each.

As the amount of available data continues to grow, companies will see an increased demand for data scientists who can translate that data into actionable strategies that impact the bottomline.

'This is one example of advanced technology creating jobs, rather than eliminating them,' Taylor added.

