Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What your credit score means and how you can manage it

09/14/2018 | 01:58am CEST

Your payment history is literally how frequently you make your payments on time. This is the part of your credit score you can impact most directly, since you have complete control over your payments.

Delinquent payments can have the biggest impact on this part of your score, so it's important to make monthly payments on time. Take advantage of things like payment reminders, automatic payments and direct drafts to ensure you don't miss a due date.

Once you understand what your credit score means - and how your financial behavior can impact it - the single most important thing you can do is keep an eye on it. Sign up for a credit monitoring service like Credit Karma or a credit protection service like LifeLock so you can see your actual score, track changes, and make sure the activity you see matches your own experience. All three credit bureaus - TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian - have processes in place for you to correct errors or provide additional information, so be sure to take advantage whenever needed.

Learn more about setting bill payment reminders, scheduling recurring payments and even e-Bills using BBVA Compass online banking or mobile banking app.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 23:57:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 932 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,43%
P/E ratio 2018 6,84
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 34 830 M
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,79 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-26.67%40 483
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
