Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : What your credit score means and how you can manage it

Your payment history is literally how frequently you make your payments on time. This is the part of your credit score you can impact most directly, since you have complete control over your payments.

Delinquent payments can have the biggest impact on this part of your score, so it's important to make monthly payments on time. Take advantage of things like payment reminders, automatic payments and direct drafts to ensure you don't miss a due date.

Once you understand what your credit score means - and how your financial behavior can impact it - the single most important thing you can do is keep an eye on it. Sign up for a credit monitoring service like Credit Karma or a credit protection service like LifeLock so you can see your actual score, track changes, and make sure the activity you see matches your own experience. All three credit bureaus - TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian - have processes in place for you to correct errors or provide additional information, so be sure to take advantage whenever needed.

Learn more about setting bill payment reminders, scheduling recurring payments and even e-Bills using BBVA Compass online banking or mobile banking app.