BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2018, for finding answers to the challenges of our time

10/08/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Earlier this year, the BBVA Foundation awarded him the Frontiers of Knowledge Award on climate change, recognizing his standing as father of climate change economics by 'pioneering a framework that integrates climate science, technology and economics to address the critical question: What should the world do to limit climate change?'

Nordhaus began studying the economic impact of climate change in 1975, just as climate scientists were issuing their first, tentative warnings about a rise in global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Due to the complexity of the challenge, it took him over fifteen years to develop his model. By then an active community of climate researchers was already in existence, but the climate change issue had yet to garner the attention of economists.

Today, Nordhaus's DICE (Dynamic Integrated Climate-Economy) modelo, and its regional variant RICE, have become tools that are 'widely used' worldwide, to estimate the costs and benefits of curbing emissions.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:09 UTC
