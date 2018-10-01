Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Young talent helps drive data science at BBVA

The sexiest job of the century

In the labor market, data scientist is one of the professions most in demand and one that is in the shortest supply. According to a report by Capgemini and LinkedIn, over half (54 percent) of the organizations surveyed agree the lack of digital talent -specifically in areas that have to do with the advanced science and analysis of data- is holding back their digital transformation. IBM estimates that demand for this sort of profile will increase by 39 percent between now and 2020. Already in 2012, the Harvard Business Review magazine called the job of data scientist as the 'sexiest of the 21st Century '.

These profiles are much sought-after in all digitized sectors. 'Their role is key because they can develop predictive models to solve issues in any area of business', explains Martín. These models are not only needed to extract value from data (such as insurance, markets and business intelligence). The trend is now broader and includes areas such as Talent & Culture, Auditing and Compliance which see the future in advanced analytics.

BBVA has identified a number of business areas where the application of these tools and a focus based on them would be of value. However, at times, the development of these new models is 'at the frontier of analytical knowledge', according to Martín. This is where bringing on board people trained in such specific areas as machine learning or deep learning is a 'key element' in 'making the leap' in the transformation process and in preparing the ground for the future.

But technical knowledge isn't everything. The core idea of the program is to combine the technical skills of new graduates with the deep knowledge of the business of their mentors and other specialists at BBVA to create a 'perfect tandem' of theoretical knowledge and practice that serves to find solutions to the problems of today, and even more important, those of tomorrow.

Such high expectations do not seem to daunt the newly arrived. Among themselves are already onto 'what's next' and swap information on their mentors and the areas they have been assigned to. Rosalía Salas, 28, will work at Fraud Engineering. Mathematics graduate Helena Palenzuela, 28, will join the Internal Auditing team: 'I won't let anyone down. I came here to learn the most I can and to keep on dreaming'.

