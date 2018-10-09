Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : “Privacy should never be the price to pay for a service”

10/09/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Carlos Torres Vila was interviewed by Salvador Arancibia, a journalist for Expansión in a session on 'the sustainability of banking business model: security, privacy, and fulfillment.' BBVA's CEO thinks that the new privacy protection and data usage regulations (GDPR, PSD2) are 'a step in the right direction' in providing customers with better solutions, anticipating problems, making better recommendations, and ultimately adding greater value.

In this light, he asserted that 'data belongs to the customer, and to use it requires their consent.' In fact, he pointed out that 'privacy should never be the price to pay for a service' and 'there is still room for improvement' to make regulation compatible with access to services. Regarding the payment services directive PSD2, he called for a level playing field so that data is as accessible to banks as it is to other sectors. Banks have opened access to their customer information, and 'this same information flow should exist in other industries.'

Asked if BBVA's priorities will change when he assumes the role of chairman, expected to occur on January 1, 2019, he stated that the handover provides 'absolute continuity' to the bank's strategy. Thanks to the far-reaching vision of almost a decade ago, 'at BBVA we have been pioneers in anticipating the changes that have come.' he explained. In his opinion, 'the results that we now have, both internal and external, confirm that we are going in the right direction.'

Likewise, he revealed that 'there will be no surprises' in the appointment of the next CEO, because it will be someone in-house.' In the same vein he affirmed, 'We have an enormously talented team.'

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:32:08 UTC
