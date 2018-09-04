Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : "Today our competition is Apple and Google. We have to think digital"

09/04/2018

What are customers asking for? According to Barrera 'a more human approach', an approach that understands customers when they require new ways of working with the bank. 'Designers have to be able to identify the needs of our customers, and we have to respond to them. A beautiful design is no good if nobody uses it', Barrera says.

Barrera also addressed how BBVA is preparing for the future of office-based customer service. 'Customers will visit branches less and less, and we have to be flexible and adapt to this situation, but without neglecting our branch network.' We have to share our vision and innovation with each branch office. It's key that we provide the customer with the same experience online and offline, even if the branches of the future are very different to what customers are used to.'

Barrera stresses that all BBVA employees 'are aware that things are changing' and that the Group has to be an 'agent of change.' Including with talent: BBVA's Head of Design stresses the 'important commitment' the bank is making by 'incorporating designers into its workforce and recognizing the value of their professional expertise.' In this respect, she affirms that BBVA isn't alone. Companies like Microsoft, P&G and PepsiCo, are also constantly hiring designers.

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:21:02 UTC
