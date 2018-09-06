Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : "We understood that our vision and BBVA's vision could merge into something greater"

09/06/2018

In 2017 a company called Change Labs won the world's biggest fintech competition - BBVA Open Talent. Change Labs' solution is designed to support people in their financial lives - to help them track and understand their finances and ultimately support them to make better decisions.



But what is the background behind Change Labs, why does it do what it does, and where does it want to go. To find out we asked the businesses' CEO.

First, though, some background: Founder and CEO of Change Labs, Yaniv Levi, comes from a very technical background, having majored in computing and electronics in high school and then completed his first BSc degree in Computer Science. After graduating in 1999 Yaniv became the founding CTO of a financial firm called TheMarker.com. The business was grown from the ground up to a million monthly active users, and became the leading financial portal in EMEA, compared to any other digital financial operation at the time.

Being a founding member of TheMarker led Yaniv to his second degree, an Executive MBA at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he started to get more into the business side of things. 'Although I always had a passion for tech - I used to develop, code and had a strong interest in hardware and networking - growing my own business was always something that I had dreamt of', Levi said.

In 2005 Yaniv founded his second company, an advertising technology firm and, after serving as the CTO for four years, became the CEO. Over the next three years he led the company's global expansion which soon led to its establishment as the largest Value Added Reseller for 'DoubleClick by Google' outside of the US. He went on to launch his third company - a pioneer in the real-time media buying space - in 2012, then fast forward to 2014, which was the year he sold his shares in those companies and founded Change Labs.

In 2017 Change Labs went on to win the BBVA Open Talent Global award for best fintech idea.

Question: What does Change Labs do?

Answer: Our vision at Change Labs is to automatically improve financial health by applying behavioral economics and artificial intelligence. To realise that vision we had to target the heart of what drives financial health - cash flow.

'Our AI-powered API that uses a behavioral approach to predict short-term cash flow'

If an individual's cash flow is kept positive at all times, their financial health will improve over time or vice versa. But cash flow is notoriously difficult for most people to handle - it is one factor that's constantly changing and requires ongoing prediction, multiple decisions, and behavioural change that is related to the short, medium and long term all at once.

We've found that if we use behavioral economics methodologies to get people to switch on a machine that they trust, give it their consent to continuously operate on their behalf, then that's where we can really help consumers to seamlessly manage their cash flow more wisely over time and ultimately improve their financial health.

Q: What made you decide to start Change Labs?

A: 2014 was a turning point in my career. It was the year I realised I wanted to do something different. I wanted to see how we could apply technology - specifically AI and machine learning that is THE most fascinating field in Computer Science from my perspective - towards making a real impact on society.

I took part in a programme that helped lower socioeconomic demographics to improve their financials and essentially help them to go from Zero to One. The aim was to help them get out of debt, start saving and move forward financially. It was a great experience seeing families begin to move the needle towards being financially resilient and seeing how it impacted their lives and their children's lives. Things took off from there and I began to nurture my connections within such areas.

When I founded Change Labs it was pretty obvious that issues surrounding money management for our target demographic were much more about behaviour and behavioural change versus trying to get them to budget and do the math. I started out by exploring different types of models and research, specifically into the way behavioral economics can be applied to drive change and how AI can sustain it over time.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:46:02 UTC
