Carlos Torres Vila: “BBVA is the financial sector’s most appealing corporate project”

Q: What does the upcoming change of chairman mean to BBVA?

A: Our current chairman recognized -before anyone else in the financial sector- the challenge of competing in the digital age. He is a visionary, and the anticipation he had more than a decade ago triggered the transformation process that is BBVA's fundamental priority today. All of us - more than 130,000 people in the Group - work in the context of this vision. This change ensures our strategy's continuity and strengthens our transformation process. Currently, BBVA is the financial sector's most appealing corporate project.

Q: With your new appointment approaching, if you look back, what moments in your career have stood out?

A: At 22, I began working in corporate finance. At that time, I was responsible for the acquisition structure of a business in Galicia, and the buyer sent me to put a changeover plan into place. I think experiencing so much, so young, and in such a short time, shaped my career. It was a bonus that I was able to spend more time in Galicia, which I have always considered home.

I spent the next stage of my career at McKinsey, where I spent 12 years. During that time, I learned a series of values that have stayed with me throughout my career, such as putting the customer above all else, discipline, and the importance of saying what you really think.

In 2002 I joined Endesa, first as director of corporate strategy, and from 2007 as chief financial officer. It was another special, fascinating time of which I have great memories, a time when the company went through successive IPOs, an experience I was able to live and breathe.

I came to BBVA on September 15, 2008. I will never forget the date because it was the same day Lehman Brothers went under. After an initial period as director of strategy and corporate expansion, I had the opportunity to lead the Digital Banking unit, where the Group's transformation became my focus. During the last three and half years as CEO, I have seen how that transformation has progressed both in the company itself as well as in the solutions we provide our customers.

Q: What qualities do you think a leader should have?

A: For me, the most important quality is to be genuine. It's a simple yet profound concept: it means speaking one's mind and not what we think others want to hear. It's about doing the right thing, not what's easy. Being loyal to the institution you work for: its mission, its values. Being genuine means having your own point of view, having an independent opinion, and making the difficult decisions needed to work for what you believe.

Q: If we focus on your current role as CEO, what would you emphasize?

A: Today BBVA is a very different company from the one I joined in 2008. Those first years were marked by a deep financial crisis, but BBVA already had a clear vision about the industry's need for transformation.

Since 2015, I would single out the progress we have made in executing our strategy and the profound cultural transformation we've experienced in recent years.

Today, BBVA is an agile, fast-paced organization, with quarterly planning cycles and execution, with independent and multidisciplinary teams delivering new solutions and products to our customers each quarter. The best example is our mobile app, which only gets better. All our efforts are based on the mission we defined in 2016: 'To bring the age of opportunity to everyone.' And today's opportunities are in the digital world.

Customers increasingly use digital channels - especially the smartphone - to interact with us. Almost half our customer base is made up of digital customers, and next year, half our customers will be mobile. Customers who use digital channels are more satisfied, they interact more with the bank, and are more loyal.

This common focus on transformation across all our operating countries is supported by values, something that has historically been an inherent part of BBVA's culture. In 2017 we specified three key values: 1) 'The customer comes first,' which means putting ourselves in their place, always putting customers' interests before everything else, avoiding conflicts of interest, and solving their problems; 2) 'We think big' not only because we are ambitious, but also because we question everything we do in order to uncover new ways of doing things, innovating, always looking for excellence to surprise our customers; and 3) 'We are one team,' which has to do with our commitment to our teams, trusting one another, and adopting BBVA Group's objectives as our own.