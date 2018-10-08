Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Diversity: breaking the mould in the capital markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:38pm EDT

During the panel discussion, they also highlighted the importance of networking, and in particular the way it is done by women. Yolanda Azanza recognized that female staff tend to focus on their work without actively seeking recognition for it. This is an error in her opinion, and she insists that the task of networking must be done both internally (within the company) and externally. Ana Arias affirmed that this is a pending issue for women and encouraged female staff to adopt their own way of networking that will help to advance in their careers. Teresa Quirós added that 'people have to know you in all aspects as a uman being and you have to know them, because you can't judge what you don't know'.

To conclude the panel, the three participants presented their views on the social issues that often limit the role of women in the workplace and offered some practical advice for the listeners. 'Don't feel guilty that you like your work' was one of Teresa Quirós's pieces of advice. Ana Arias urged women to believe in themselves and their professional worth. Finally, Yolanda Azanza asked for mutual support within the female sector: 'support each other, support other women. We have a lot of merit'.

'Support each other, support other women. We have a lot of merit'

BBVA is committed to diversity as one of the key elements to achieve an optimal work environment, offer development opportunities to its employees and be more effective in solving its customers' needs. The diversity of gender, age, culture and abilities in their teams allows them to approach problems from different perspectives as well as to make innovative decisions in a more objective way and, consequently, obtain better results.

For all these initiatives and efforts made in favor of diversity, BBVA has been recognized by different international institutions. Recently and for the second year in a row, the bank has been selected as one of the 200 most advanced companies in gender equality by Equileap. In 2018 BBVA was selected by Bloomberg to enter their prestigious gender equality index, which recognizes the bank's efforts in this area. BBVA is also signatory of the Diversity Charter at European level and the UN's Principles for the empowerment of women.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
07:38pDIVERSITY : breaking the mould in the capital markets
PU
09:38aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Priz..
PU
08:38aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : When the revolution lies in new ways of workin..
PU
08:08aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Over 7,000 BBVA employees celebrate Global Vol..
PU
10/08BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/07BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Millennials in the big cities use less and les..
PU
10/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Amazon of banking” in the near fu..
PU
10/05B20 SUMMIT : Companies defend an inclusive and sustainable economy
PU
10/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA awards Sheetgo as the most scalable start..
PU
10/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The Teal paradigm reinvents business organizat..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04BBVA Compass Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
10/03GETTING DARKER : This Is Not Like Luciano Pavarotti's 'O Sole Mio 
09/17BANKS NEED TO "DISRUPT THEMSELVES" B : Morgan Stanley 
09/1110 Top Gain Financial WallStars Garner 22% To 56% Broker Targets For Septembe.. 
09/10Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 893 M
EBIT 2018 11 701 M
Net income 2018 5 257 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,35%
P/E ratio 2018 6,88
P/E ratio 2019 7,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 35 093 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-26.00%40 437
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.18%385 225
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%301 945
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%285 668
WELLS FARGO-12.33%256 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%221 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.