Diversity: breaking the mould in the capital markets

During the panel discussion, they also highlighted the importance of networking, and in particular the way it is done by women. Yolanda Azanza recognized that female staff tend to focus on their work without actively seeking recognition for it. This is an error in her opinion, and she insists that the task of networking must be done both internally (within the company) and externally. Ana Arias affirmed that this is a pending issue for women and encouraged female staff to adopt their own way of networking that will help to advance in their careers. Teresa Quirós added that 'people have to know you in all aspects as a uman being and you have to know them, because you can't judge what you don't know'.

To conclude the panel, the three participants presented their views on the social issues that often limit the role of women in the workplace and offered some practical advice for the listeners. 'Don't feel guilty that you like your work' was one of Teresa Quirós's pieces of advice. Ana Arias urged women to believe in themselves and their professional worth. Finally, Yolanda Azanza asked for mutual support within the female sector: 'support each other, support other women. We have a lot of merit'.

BBVA is committed to diversity as one of the key elements to achieve an optimal work environment, offer development opportunities to its employees and be more effective in solving its customers' needs. The diversity of gender, age, culture and abilities in their teams allows them to approach problems from different perspectives as well as to make innovative decisions in a more objective way and, consequently, obtain better results.

For all these initiatives and efforts made in favor of diversity, BBVA has been recognized by different international institutions. Recently and for the second year in a row, the bank has been selected as one of the 200 most advanced companies in gender equality by Equileap. In 2018 BBVA was selected by Bloomberg to enter their prestigious gender equality index, which recognizes the bank's efforts in this area. BBVA is also signatory of the Diversity Charter at European level and the UN's Principles for the empowerment of women.