European Cybersecurity Month: avoid falling prey to invoice fraud

A number of different materials were prepared under this framework. Their simple advice will help protect personal, financial and professional data, preventing cybercriminals from accomplishing their goals. The campaign was created by Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the European Banking Federation (EBF), the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), the National Police, the Civil Guard and other public and private partners.

From October 17th - 23rd, the campaign will offer simple tools and tricks to avoid falling victim to scams such as:

- Invoice scam: a scam carried out by a supposed customer or supplier.