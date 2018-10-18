Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
European Cybersecurity Month: avoid falling prey to invoice fraud

10/18/2018 | 02:43am CEST


A number of different materials were prepared under this framework. Their simple advice will help protect personal, financial and professional data, preventing cybercriminals from accomplishing their goals. The campaign was created by Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the European Banking Federation (EBF), the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), the National Police, the Civil Guard and other public and private partners.

From October 17th - 23rd, the campaign will offer simple tools and tricks to avoid falling victim to scams such as:

- Invoice scam: a scam carried out by a supposed customer or supplier.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 00:42:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 851 M
EBIT 2018 11 702 M
Net income 2018 5 259 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 7,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 35 421 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,64 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-25.21%40 921
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 452
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 583
