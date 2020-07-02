Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/02 08:49:16 am
3.23 EUR   +7.38%
08:31aEurozone banks say pan-European payments system ready in 2022
RE
05:22aBBVA : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
06/24BBVA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eurozone banks say pan-European payments system ready in 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 08:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

A group of 16 euro zone banks on Thursday said a "truly European" unified payments system is expected to be up and running in 2022.

"The solution aims to become a new standard means of payment for European consumers and merchants in all types of transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and 'peer-to-peer' in addition to existing international payment scheme solutions," the banks said in a joint statement.

European policymakers have long sought a "home grown" rival to take on Mastercard and Visa.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -1.83% 3.008 End-of-day quote.-39.63%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.45% 2.143 End-of-day quote.-42.55%
BNP PARIBAS 6.03% 36.825 Real-time Quote.-34.28%
MASTERCARD 1.85% 301.17 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 6.48% 15.644 Real-time Quote.-52.63%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 6.11% 8.601 Delayed Quote.-37.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
08:31aEurozone banks say pan-European payments system ready in 2022
RE
05:22aBBVA : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
06/24BBVA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/24Europe's emergency loan schemes stir fears of a debt trap
RE
06/22BBVA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06/22BBVA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/18BBVA : Credit Suisse remains a Sell rating
MD
06/15BBVA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/12Spanish banks' ECB borrowing reached highest level since 2014
RE
06/09Mexican Inflation Picked Up in May on Gasoline, Food Prices
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 135 M 26 096 M 26 096 M
Net income 2020 949 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 20 024 M 22 552 M 22 587 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 126 041
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,37 €
Last Close Price 3,01 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-39.63%22 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group