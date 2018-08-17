Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/17 06:26:50 pm
5.458 EUR   -0.53%
06:11pFINTECH FRIDAY : A call for fintech nominations
PU
04:01aBANCO BILBAO VI : What activities does the EU have pending before 20..
PU
03:36aBANCO BILBAO VI : A matter of ambition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fintech Friday: A call for fintech nominations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

This week's headlines showcased more news from that end, and a large publication asking for nominations for top fintechs in the country, or that have 'significant U.S. operations.'

For more on what you might have missed this week, here are the top news stories from the fintech world in the last seven days:

A cautious approach : Financial technology companies that lend online are sounding a cautious note on a U.S. banking regulator's plan to offer them special federal charters because of concerns over legal challenges and requirements that are more onerous than expected. (Source: Reuters)

Economic game-changer? A small but growing number of fintech companies have been responding to the changing workforce with solutions meant to help them manage the ups and downs of their money at a time when most Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency. (Source: Bankrate)

Calling all top fintechs: Forbes is updating their Fintech 50 list, highlighting the top private companies that are transforming finance through technology. The publication divides the work into different fintech subcategories, aims to become experts of each, speaks with industry analysts, entrepreneurs and executives, evaluates hundreds of companies and ultimately selects 50. (Source: Forbes)

Note: Every Friday, BBVA Compass, a leader in the U.S. digital banking revolution, publishes its weekly Fintech Friday article, giving you headlines you might have missed in the world of fintech across the country.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 16:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
06:11pFINTECH FRIDAY : A call for fintech nominations
PU
04:01aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What activities does the EU have pending befor..
PU
03:36aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A matter of ambition
PU
02:01aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Tourism’s mighty economic impact
PU
02:01aPATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 1 – Reinvent the consumer jo..
PU
08/16MPE : a safe, truly resilient model
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Sustainable bonds keep going strong in 2018
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What is EBITDA?
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Five steps to stop overspending
PU
08/16BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A special week for wellness
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
08/13On Monday, Cold Turkey 
08/13A Turkish Italian Domino, If Not Now, Then By December 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 142 M
EBIT 2018 12 048 M
Net income 2018 5 330 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 7,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 36 000 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,06 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.85%41 024
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-3.31%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.06%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.