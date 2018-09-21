Fintech Friday: Five trends, the Federal Reserve and a Senate committee hearing

A Senate committee hearing was held, with a warning from a prominent Senator. Pressure is mounting on the Federal Reserve in relation to the new charter for fintechs. Five trends were laid out, helping consumers stay informed on industry patterns.

Below are headlines you might have missed in the U.S. fintech news:

Federal Reserve's Say : The Federal Reserve is under increasing pressure to provide clarity on whether nonbank fintech firms that receive a special federal charter will have direct access to central bank lending and to the U.S. payment systems. (Source: American Banker)

Five Fintech Trends: There's a reasonable chance you've already been using fintech. But, there's a lot of fintech offerings that you might not know about. So, Bankrate checked in with those in the know to help you navigate the labyrinth of what's important to follow now. Here are the top five practical fintech trends. (Source: Bank Rate)

