M&A: to buy, sell, or merge?

What is an M&A service

In an initial meeting, the company explains to the advisor what the business is and what its requirements are. The advisor must be able to understand the questions raised by the customer and propose ideas in line with his profile.

The advisor will also prepare an assessment detailing how the situation should be addressed. What companies to buy? Who would be interested in the business and how much is it worth? How to find enough capital to finance the project or buyout your partner? etc.

It takes a lot of time for an assessment to turn into a deal. That's why a fluid, strategic dialogue and a proactive approach is important so that any change to the business during the process can be incorporated into the assessment to help the clients make decisions.

M&A at BBVA

BBVA is the leading M&A advisor in Spain and Portugal in terms of number of transactions. The bank provides advice to all kinds of customers, from large enterprises to family businesses. Its mission is to service its customers and become a leader in key regions: Iberia, Mexico, South America, and Turkey.

The bank's teams are composed of professionals with unparalleled experience in M&A activity and are organized by sectors in order to contribute greater added value to its customers. BBVA enjoys an international network that reaches the most important financial centers in Europe, Asia, and the Americas and are thus able to attract necessary capital to its territories.