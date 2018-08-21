Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

M&A: to buy, sell, or merge?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 03:42am CEST

What is an M&A service

In an initial meeting, the company explains to the advisor what the business is and what its requirements are. The advisor must be able to understand the questions raised by the customer and propose ideas in line with his profile.

The advisor will also prepare an assessment detailing how the situation should be addressed. What companies to buy? Who would be interested in the business and how much is it worth? How to find enough capital to finance the project or buyout your partner? etc.

It takes a lot of time for an assessment to turn into a deal. That's why a fluid, strategic dialogue and a proactive approach is important so that any change to the business during the process can be incorporated into the assessment to help the clients make decisions.

M&A at BBVA

BBVA is the leading M&A advisor in Spain and Portugal in terms of number of transactions. The bank provides advice to all kinds of customers, from large enterprises to family businesses. Its mission is to service its customers and become a leader in key regions: Iberia, Mexico, South America, and Turkey.

The bank's teams are composed of professionals with unparalleled experience in M&A activity and are organized by sectors in order to contribute greater added value to its customers. BBVA enjoys an international network that reaches the most important financial centers in Europe, Asia, and the Americas and are thus able to attract necessary capital to its territories.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
03:42aM&A : to buy, sell, or merge?
PU
03:42aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Upsurge of geopolitical tensions weighed on ma..
PU
12:07aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Get Cash Back Rewards
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Not quite Silicon Valley, but Birmingham&rsquo..
PU
08/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Making FX work better for clients
PU
08/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Provides $37M Construction Loan for Flori..
AQ
08/17PATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 2 – Leverage the power of da..
PU
08/17FINTECH FRIDAY : A call for fintech nominations
PU
08/17BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What activities does the EU have pending befor..
PU
08/17BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : A matter of ambition
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 138 M
EBIT 2018 12 042 M
Net income 2018 5 330 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,35%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 7,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 36 273 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,05 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-23.51%41 486
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.