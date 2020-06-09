Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mexican Inflation Picked Up in May on Gasoline, Food Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 08:07am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's rate of inflation increased in May from the previous month on higher gasoline and food prices, while remaining below the central bank's 3% target.

The consumer price index rose 0.38% from April and was up 2.84% from a year before, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday. The 12-month rate was above the 2.15% in April.

The rebound isn't expected to keep the Bank of Mexico from making further interest-rate cuts as the economy faces a deep recession because of measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Mexico shut down industries and services considered nonessential in April and May, and the closures have continued in early June in much of the country as contagion levels remain high. Social-distancing measures have also affected data collection by the statistics institute, which is using electronic means to gauge consumer prices.

Banks polled last week by Citibanamex forecast that the Bank of Mexico will cut the overnight interest-rate target by a half percentage point to 5% at its June 25 meeting, which would be its fifth rate reduction this year.

"Inflation is not and will not be a problem for monetary policy," economists at BBVA said in a report. "Volatility and short-term pressures on food and energy prices are supply-driven and thus, should prove temporary. Demand weakness continues to strongly point to lower inflation."

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.30% in May, and was up 3.64% from a year-earlier compared with a 3.5% annual rate in April.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
06/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Half-freed from lockdown, Spaniards rush t..
RE
06/04EUROPE : European stocks pause after rally, ECB stimulus boosts banks
RE
06/04EUROPE : European stocks pause after rally, ECB stimulus boosts banks
RE
06/03U.S. dollar's shine fading, but risk high of rush to safe havens - Reuters po..
RE
05/27Euro zone shares supported by recovery plan, banks jump
RE
05/27BBVA : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/21BBVA : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
05/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Argentina Responsible Banking Report 2019
PU
05/19Spain ready to approve new credit lines to help companies cope with COVID-19
RE
05/19BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Fixed income presentation 1Q20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 051 M 25 977 M 25 977 M
Net income 2020 1 164 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 23 632 M 26 682 M 26 632 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 126 041
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 3,49 €
Last Close Price 3,55 €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-28.76%26 682
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.62%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 807
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-38.07%136 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group