Mexican Inflation Picked Up in May on Gasoline, Food Prices

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexico's rate of inflation increased in May from the previous month on higher gasoline and food prices, while remaining below the central bank's 3% target.

The consumer price index rose 0.38% from April and was up 2.84% from a year before, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday. The 12-month rate was above the 2.15% in April.

The rebound isn't expected to keep the Bank of Mexico from making further interest-rate cuts as the economy faces a deep recession because of measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Mexico shut down industries and services considered nonessential in April and May, and the closures have continued in early June in much of the country as contagion levels remain high. Social-distancing measures have also affected data collection by the statistics institute, which is using electronic means to gauge consumer prices.

Banks polled last week by Citibanamex forecast that the Bank of Mexico will cut the overnight interest-rate target by a half percentage point to 5% at its June 25 meeting, which would be its fifth rate reduction this year.

"Inflation is not and will not be a problem for monetary policy," economists at BBVA said in a report. "Volatility and short-term pressures on food and energy prices are supply-driven and thus, should prove temporary. Demand weakness continues to strongly point to lower inflation."

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.30% in May, and was up 3.64% from a year-earlier compared with a 3.5% annual rate in April.

