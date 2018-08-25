Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/24
5.533 EUR   +0.20%
12:12aOVERWHELMING BU : Saving for college
PU
08/24BANCO BILBAO VI : Do you need a personal brand?
PU
08/24BANCO BILBAO VI : Understanding Federal and Private Student Loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Overwhelming but it can be done: Saving for college

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Indeed, the cost of higher education continues to increase, with some sources putting the increase at eight percent every year. With the average cost of tuition and fees - not including room and board - for the 2017/2018 school year at $34,740 at private colleges, $9,970 for in-state public colleges, and $25,620 for out-of-state residents attending public universities, projecting how much to save can feel overwhelming at best and downright terrifying at worst. McMurray's advice is to start simple.

McMurray: Focus on getting two years of college funded in whatever savings vehicle you choose.

'Focus on getting two years of college funded in whatever savings vehicle you choose,' he says. 'By doing this, you have a focused goal, you get a modicum of relief from the stress of saving for college and you have flexibility if your plan for your child gets derailed, like he or she decides college isn't for them.'

McMurray also advises clients to begin saving for college early and often, even at the expense of padding retirement accounts. 'Our retirement age is flexible, college start dates for your child are generally a fixed day in the future, so it's smart to cover your bases early using college savings vehicles,' he says.

The college savings account McMurray most recommends to his clients is a state guaranteed tuition plan. While not all states offer these, McMurray says if your state does, it would be foolhardy not to participate.

'I love the word guaranteed because it means that no matter what happens with the future cost of college, your investment matches the covered expenses whenever your child starts college,' he said. 'Of course, guaranteed tuition plans only cover qualified educational expenses, so plan on teaming that with a side fund.'

For a side fund, McMurray recommends a state-sponsored 529 college savings plan. Currently, investments in 529 plans are usually exempt from federal, state and local taxes. Contributions to a 529 plan may be tax deductible on your state income tax. Since state income tax benefits may be limited to the state's own plan, you should consider investing in the state plan where you or your beneficiary lives.

McMurray: Researching the different plans, their tax implications and associated fees is an important step that shouldn't be overlooked.

'State sponsored 529 plans are great, but they vary widely,' he said. 'Researching the different plans, their tax implications and associated fees is an important step that shouldn't be overlooked. If you need help, there are various resources available to assist you in your decision, such as a financial advisor or even a tax professional.'

Finally McMurray said, there are also Uniform Gift to Minors Act or Uniform Transfer to Minors Act accounts. These accounts allow family members to transfer assets to minors through the use of a custodial account. When the minor comes of age of majority, between ages 18-21, depending on your state, the account holdings are passed to them. McMurray says these accounts can be helpful, but that family members need to keep in mind that the child will have full access to the funds in the account at age of majority with no restrictions on how it can be used.

McMurray: Make it easier, by making a two year goal, investing in a state tuition plan if available, opening a fund that will operate as a side fund for expenses…and … saving toward your goal.

'Short of an academic or athletic scholarship, there's just no way around it - college is expensive,' he said. 'So make it easier, by making a two year goal, investing in a state tuition plan if available, opening a fund that will operate as a side fund for expenses that aren't covered by your state tuition plan or your primary fund if your state doesn't offer one and keep saving toward your goal. It won't be easy, but it'll be worth it.'

Need help planning for the cost of college? BBVA Compass is standing by. Read more by clicking here.

BBVA Compass and its affiliates do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors before engaging in any transaction.

Securities and Investment Products: Are NOT Deposits | Are NOT FDIC Insured | Are NOT Bank Guaranteed | Are NOT Insured By Any Federal Government Agency | May LOSE Value

BBVA Compass is a trade name for Compass Bank.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
12:12aOVERWHELMING BUT IT CAN BE DONE : Saving for college
PU
08/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Do you need a personal brand?
PU
08/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Understanding Federal and Private Student Loan..
PU
08/24PATH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERIE : Pillar 4 – Build a digital driven o..
PU
08/24FINTECH FRIDAY : Title insurance news leads the charge
PU
08/24BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA applies new thinking methodology to disas..
PU
08/24LEARNING WITH BBVA TRADER : using leverage when trading stocks
PU
08/23U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK : Third Quarter 2018
PU
08/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What makes Big Data big?
PU
08/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA provides customers with greater mobile ba..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BBVA Bets Big On Fintech, But Must Focus On The Turkey Situation First 
08/19SPANISH BANKS : Not The Type Of Mushrooms You Wish To Eat 
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
08/15And Behold, A Problem 'Emerged' 
08/15Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 128 M
EBIT 2018 12 042 M
Net income 2018 5 338 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 7,18
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 36 820 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,04 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-22.36%42 575
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.28%385 594
BANK OF AMERICA4.47%308 038
WELLS FARGO-3.38%282 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 393
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%235 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.