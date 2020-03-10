Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spain's top banks encourage 'virtual' AGMs as coronavirus precaution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banco Santander's chairwoman Ana Patricia Botin speaks during the annual results presentation at the bank's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte

Spain's largest banks sought to minimise the business effects of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, with Santander and BBVA both calling on shareholders to participate remotely at their annual general meetings.

Twenty-eight people have died in Spain from the coronavirus, with the number of cases jumping on Monday to 1,204, one of Europe's highest, but far less than in Italy.

Santander, Spain's largest bank, said that as a precautionary measure it had asked employees in its corporate centres in Madrid to work from home for the next 15 days, while a BBVA spokesman said it had closed a building in the capital as a result of a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Santander has already transferred 60 employees from its trading floor at its headquarters on the outskirts of Madrid to a different location in the capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

BBVA did not specify how many workers would be affected out of around 7,000 at its Madrid headquarters, but said that one of its buildings and surrounding areas, such as cafeterias and restaurants, had been shut as result of a coronavirus case.

The country's second-largest bank had already transferred up to 100 staff from Madrid to a location just outside the capital as part of its strategy to cope with the outbreak..

Santander's Executive Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement that the decision to encourage all of its shareholders to participate remotely in the April 3 AGM was "consistent with our goal of protecting the wellbeing of our stakeholders".

In previous years, more than 2,000 shareholders had attended the AGM in the northern city of Santander, the bank said.

Spanish regulations and the bank's by-laws and rules already guarantee shareholders the right to participate remotely, and to vote at AGMs without having to attend in person, using online applications already provided, Santander said.

In a separate statement, Santander said it would offer small businesses and self-employed workers pre-approved loans totalling 20 billion euros (£17.44 billion) to help them cope.

BBVA was also planning to go ahead with its shareholder meeting on March 13 in Bilbao and would also promote remote participation by shareholders, a spokesman said.

Shareholder meetings for other Spanish banks, such as Bankia, Caixabank, Sabadell and Bankinter, were for now also still expected during March and April, the banks said.

By Jesús Aguado
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -13.21% 3.4995 End-of-day quote.-29.77%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -15.80% 0.5862 End-of-day quote.-43.63%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -11.97% 2.68 End-of-day quote.-28.15%
BANKIA, S.A. -9.09% 1.2 End-of-day quote.-36.93%
BANKINTER, S.A. -10.41% 4.417 End-of-day quote.-32.38%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -8.38% 2 End-of-day quote.-28.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
08:04aSpain's top banks encourage 'virtual' AGMs as coronavirus precaution
RE
07:50aEuropean banks broaden measures to combat coronavirus spread
RE
03/06HSBC sends home 100 London staff, confirms China coronavirus case
RE
03/05BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA moves some trading floor staff out of..
RE
03/04Keep calm and work from home during coronavirus, European banks tell workers
RE
03/03Spanish banks rally after EU court sends mortgage dispute back home
RE
02/14BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Two BBVA USA employees recognized by local..
AQ
02/13BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : Fixed income presentation 4Q19
PU
02/13Banks should improve governance to overcome malpractice - ECB's de Cos
RE
02/12BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : 2020 AGM Proposed Resolutions
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 24 843 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 4 513 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 23 278 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 5,43  €
Last Close Price 3,50  €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-29.77%26 610
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%287 232
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%263 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.78%201 676
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.51%191 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.64%140 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group