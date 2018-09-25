Log in
The EU supervisor warns: bank need to digitize their platforms

09/25/2018 | 01:54am CEST

With this report, the SSM report aims to first and foremost, help the ECB's so-called Joint Supervisory Teams, JST, analyze the business models of financial institutions and ensure the consistency of this analysis across all banks. Secondly, to assess banks' ability to steer strategically their business models and monitor the consequences of weak profitability for banks' risk-taking behavior.

One of the key findings of the report is that European institutions' profitability and business models remain under pressure due to low interest rates, the economic environment and increasing competition. While U.S. banks, according to the report, have been quicker to bounce back from the crisis, some European banks are still struggling under the burden of their legacy non-performing loan portfolios. Also, the average ROE of the analyzed institutions remains under pre-crisis levels (6.3 percent in 2017).

The SSM is not expecting banks to go back to pre-crisis profitability levels, but it does consider that they will eventually reach a sustainable ratio. What remains to be seen is whether fintech competition is a threat or an opportunity in this sense for banks.

Another one of the conclusions covered in the report is that insufficient strategic steering capability -with long-term goals- may exacerbate banks' challenges, which is why this capability is being closely monitored by supervisors. Lack of strategic vision in some institutions could be detrimental to corporate efficiency and governance, among other factors.

At the same time, the report indicates that the response to the low profitability challenge differs widely across institutions. The weakest banks are focusing on cutting costs and default-prone loans, while best-performing institutions are focusing on growth.

Here, the SSM's report also focuses on the importance of digitization strategies. The level of technological development greatly differs among banks. For example, it mentions that a number of banks are already investing or entering into partnerships with fintech companies. Also, the report warns about the risk of disruption that the arrival of big-tech competitors could have, although, so far, their forays into the financial sector have been restricted to some segments, such as payments.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 23:53:01 UTC
