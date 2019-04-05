Banco BPM : Disclosure Report Pillar III data as at 31.12.2018 (.pdf - 3 MB)

Introduction

Periodic disclosure provided to the market regarding the Group's capital adequacy (Pillar 3 Disclosure)

Supervisory regulations require that banks fulfil specific obligations to publish information regarding their capital adequacy, exposure to risks and the general characteristics of the systems for identifying, measuring and managing these risks, and to supply information on remuneration practices and policies in order to strengthen the role of market discipline.

Since 1 January 2014, the prudential supervisory provisions applicable to banks have been contained in Circular 285 of 17 December 2013, the publication of which was functional to the start of application of the EU legislation (CRR Regulation EU no. 575/2013 and CRD IV Directive 2013/36/EU) containing the reforms of the Basel Committee accords (Basel 3).

The subject, as specifically noted in Part II, Chapter 13 of the Circular, is directly regulated by the CRR (Part Eight and Part Ten, Title I, Chapter 3) and by the European Commission regulations containing the technical rules for regulation or enactment. According to the CRR Regulation, banks must publish the information required at least once a year.

It is up to the same entities to assess, on the basis of the significant aspects of their activities, the need to publish some or all of the information required more frequently, in particular on the composition of Own Funds and capital requirements.

The Banco BPM Group, created on 1 January 2017 by the merger between former banking groups Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, already authorised by the Supervisory Authority to use internal methods to calculate capital requirements for credit risk (former Banco Popolare and from 31 March 2018, BPM spa, merged by incorporation with the Parent Company Banco BPM as of 26 November 2018), market risk (former Banco Popolare, Banca Aletti and Banca Akros) and operational risk (former Banco Popolare, Banca Aletti, SGS and BP Property) believes it is appropriate to continue preparing interim reports, also in accordance with the EBA guidelines ("Guidelines on materiality, proprietary and confidentiality and on disclosure frequency under Articles 432(1), 432(2) and 433 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013").

The present document, entitled Disclosure to the Public by Entities, constitutes fulfilment of the aforementioned regulatory obligations and is drawn up on a consolidated basis. All qualitative and quantitative information at 31 December 2018 is provided below.

Information relative to the Banco BPM Group is also structured in the light of the indications and guidelines issued with regards to the Disclosure by the EBA over the last few years. With the 22nd update to Bank of Italy Circular 285/2013, these guidelines became an integral part of supervisory regulations.

In particular, these refer to the following areas:

EBA/GL/2014/14, on the relevance, exclusivity, confidentiality and frequency of the disclosure, pursuant to articles 432, paragraphs, 1, 2 and 433 of Regulation EU 575/2013 ("CRR");