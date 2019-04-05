Banco BPM : Disclosure Report Pillar III data as at 31.12.2018 (.pdf - 3 MB)

Log in
Banco BPM : Disclosure Report Pillar III data as at 31.12.2018

0
04/05/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Disclosure to the Public by Entities

Pillar III

Data as at 31 December 2018

This document is a courtesy translation into English of the document in Italian approved by the Board of Directors. In case of any discrepancies or doubts between the English and the Italian versions of the Report, the Italian version prevails.

Contents

Introduction.................................................................................................................................

4

Risk management objectives and policies........................................................................

7

Scope of application..............................................................................................................

61

Own Funds.................................................................................................................................

70

Capital Requirements.............................................................................................................

85

Credit Risk - General information regarding all banks ..................................................

97

Credit Risk - standard approach.......................................................................................

113

Credit Risk - IRB approach...................................................................................................

116

Risk Mitigation Techniques..................................................................................................

140

Counterparty Risk...................................................................................................................

144

Securitisation and Covered Bond Transactions............................................................

156

Market risk - IMA approach................................................................................................

167

Equity exposures.....................................................................................................................

177

Operational risk......................................................................................................................

182

Interest rate risk on positions in the banking book.......................................................

185

Liquidity - Liquidity Coverage ratio...................................................................................

188

Encumbered assets...............................................................................................................

191

Financial Leverage................................................................................................................

194

Remuneration and incentive systems and practices ............................................

199

Glossary.....................................................................................................................................

276

Declaration of the Risk Unit Manager..............................................................................

281

Declaration of the Financial Reporting Manager........................................................

282

3

Introduction

Periodic disclosure provided to the market regarding the Group's capital adequacy (Pillar 3 Disclosure)

Supervisory regulations require that banks fulfil specific obligations to publish information regarding their capital adequacy, exposure to risks and the general characteristics of the systems for identifying, measuring and managing these risks, and to supply information on remuneration practices and policies in order to strengthen the role of market discipline.

Since 1 January 2014, the prudential supervisory provisions applicable to banks have been contained in Circular 285 of 17 December 2013, the publication of which was functional to the start of application of the EU legislation (CRR Regulation EU no. 575/2013 and CRD IV Directive 2013/36/EU) containing the reforms of the Basel Committee accords (Basel 3).

The subject, as specifically noted in Part II, Chapter 13 of the Circular, is directly regulated by the CRR (Part Eight and Part Ten, Title I, Chapter 3) and by the European Commission regulations containing the technical rules for regulation or enactment. According to the CRR Regulation, banks must publish the information required at least once a year.

It is up to the same entities to assess, on the basis of the significant aspects of their activities, the need to publish some or all of the information required more frequently, in particular on the composition of Own Funds and capital requirements.

The Banco BPM Group, created on 1 January 2017 by the merger between former banking groups Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano, already authorised by the Supervisory Authority to use internal methods to calculate capital requirements for credit risk (former Banco Popolare and from 31 March 2018, BPM spa, merged by incorporation with the Parent Company Banco BPM as of 26 November 2018), market risk (former Banco Popolare, Banca Aletti and Banca Akros) and operational risk (former Banco Popolare, Banca Aletti, SGS and BP Property) believes it is appropriate to continue preparing interim reports, also in accordance with the EBA guidelines ("Guidelines on materiality, proprietary and confidentiality and on disclosure frequency under Articles 432(1), 432(2) and 433 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013").

The present document, entitled Disclosure to the Public by Entities, constitutes fulfilment of the aforementioned regulatory obligations and is drawn up on a consolidated basis. All qualitative and quantitative information at 31 December 2018 is provided below.

Information relative to the Banco BPM Group is also structured in the light of the indications and guidelines issued with regards to the Disclosure by the EBA over the last few years. With the 22nd update to Bank of Italy Circular 285/2013, these guidelines became an integral part of supervisory regulations.

In particular, these refer to the following areas:

EBA/GL/2014/14, on the relevance, exclusivity, confidentiality and frequency of the disclosure, pursuant to articles 432, paragraphs, 1, 2 and 433 of Regulation EU 575/2013 ("CRR");

4

EBA/GL/2016/11, on disclosure obligations pursuant to part eight of the CRR;

EBA/GL/2017/01, on the disclosure of the liquidity coverage ratio, adding to the disclosure on liquidity risk management, pursuant to article 435 of the CRR;

EBA/GL/2018/01, on uniform disclosures pursuant to article473-bis of the CRR, with regards to transitional provisions aimed at attenuating the impact of the introduction of IFRS 9 on own funds.

In compliance with the aforementioned disclosure and frequency obligations, the present document is published on the website www.bancobpm.it in the Investor Relations section.

All amounts shown in the tables below are stated in thousands of euro, unless otherwise indicated.

Treatment of profit for the purposes of preparing the Pillar 3 disclosure

Based on the provisions of Art. 26, paragraph 2 of EU Regulation no. 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 (CRR), the inclusion of profits in Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) is subject to the prior permission of the competent authorities (the ECB), which requires these profits to be verified by the auditing firm.

Bank figures and capital ratios illustrated in this disclosure include the economic result at the end of financial year 2018.

5

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:22:04 UTC
