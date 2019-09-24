Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banco BPM    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM

(BAMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banco BPM : appoints Egon Zehnder for the selection of potential candidates for the Board of Directors (.pdf - 45.0 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Banco BPM appoints Egon Zehnder for the selection of potential candidates for the

Board of Directors

Milan, 24 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Banco BPM, having consulted with the Nomination Committee with regard to the profiles falling within their remit, resolved to instruct the company Egon Zehnder to assist the corporate boards in the selection of potential candidates for the office of Directors of the Board, to be elected by the shareholders at the next General Meeting, with a view to presenting the Board's List under art. 20.4.2 of the Articles of Association, and to replace the directors who have ceased to hold office.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communications

Press Office

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02.94.77.21.08

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 16:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BPM
12:57pBANCO BPM : appoints Egon Zehnder for the selection of potential candidates for ..
PU
09/16BANCO BPM : Andrea Alessandri appointed Head of Internal Audit (.pdf - 56.3 KB)
PU
08/22AQR, Marshall Wace lead hedge funds to benefit from Europe bank slide
RE
08/13BANCO BPM : Avviso di pubblicazione di documenti (.pdf - 60.0 KB)
PU
08/13BANCO BPM : Notice of publication of documents (.pdf - 116.5 KB)
PU
08/09EUROPE MARKETS: Italy's Political Chaos Sends European Stocks Sliding
DJ
08/08MERGER OF HOLDING DI PARTECIPAZIONI : notice of publication of documents (.pdf ..
PU
08/07EUROPE : European shares end trade-driven losing run but worries linger
RE
08/06BANCO BPM : risultati al 30 giugno 2019 (.pdf - 244.9 KB)
PU
08/06BANCO BPM : results at 30 June 2019 (.pdf - 244.2 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 161 M
EBIT 2019 1 504 M
Net income 2019 787 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 3,71x
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 2 784 M
Chart BANCO BPM
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,30  €
Last Close Price 1,84  €
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Fratta Pasini Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Fabrizio Caputi Head-Finance
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM-3.35%3 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.54%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.15%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group