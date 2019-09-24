Banco BPM : appoints Egon Zehnder for the selection of potential candidates for the Board of Directors (.pdf - 45.0 KB)

NEWS RELEASE

Banco BPM appoints Egon Zehnder for the selection of potential candidates for the

Board of Directors

Milan, 24 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Banco BPM, having consulted with the Nomination Committee with regard to the profiles falling within their remit, resolved to instruct the company Egon Zehnder to assist the corporate boards in the selection of potential candidates for the office of Directors of the Board, to be elected by the shareholders at the next General Meeting, with a view to presenting the Board's List under art. 20.4.2 of the Articles of Association, and to replace the directors who have ceased to hold office.