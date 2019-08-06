Banco BPM : results at 30 June 2019 (.pdf - 244.2 KB)

NET PROFIT FOR H1 2019 OF € 593 MILLION (+ 68% COMPARED TO € 353 MILLION RECORDED

AT 30 JUNE 2018)

"ADJUSTED" NET PROFIT7 FOR H1 2019 AT € 291 MILLION (+45% COMPARED TO € 200 MILLION

RECORDED AT 30 JUNE 2018)

"CORE" OPERATING INCOME FOR Q2 2019 AT € 969 MILLION (+3.1% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

WITH AN INCREASE OF +1.9% IN NET INTEREST INCOME AND OF 4.4% IN FEES AND

COMMISSION)

OPERATING EXPENSES FOR H1 2019 AT € 1,345 MILLION (€ 1,391 AND -3.3% COMPARED TO 30

JUNE 2018); IN Q2 2019 THE TOTAL IS € 675 MILLION (-1.2% ADJUSTED)

NET WRITEDOWNS ON LOANS IN H1 2019 € 350 MILLION (-49.1% COMPARED TO € 686 MILLION

AT 30 JUNE 2018); THE TOTAL IS € 198 MILLION FOR Q2 2019

COST OF RISK AT 65 BPS IN H1 2019 (184 BPS WAS THE FIGURE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018)

LOANS TO CUSTOMERS € 105.1 BILLION (OF WHICH PERFORMING LOANS REPRESENTED € 98.9

BILLION + 3,0% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 20188, IMPAIRED LOANS REPRESENTED € 6.2

BILLION, -7.9% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2018)

DIRECT CUSTOMER FUNDING9 € 105.2 BILLION OF WHICH CORE DIRECT FUNDING REPRESENTED

85.6 BILLION (+5.6% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2018, +2.7% COMPARED TO MARCH 2019)

THE SIGNIFICANT DERISKING PROJECT AND REORGANISATION OF THE GROUP CONTINUE, WITH THE COMPLETION OF SEVERAL IMPORTANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TRANSACTIONS DURING THE HALF:

COMPLETION OF ACE SALE, OBTAINING GACS GUARANTEE ON SENIOR SECURITIES



AND DERECOGNITION OF BAD LOANS

AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR SALE OF LEASING BAD LOANS FOR AROUND € 600 MILLION NOMINAL VALUE, FOR A GROSS NPE RATIO OF 9.7% (10.9% AT THE END OF 2018) 10 AND A NET NPE RATIO OF 5.9% (6.5% AT THE END OF 2018) 11

AND A NET NPE RATIO OF 5.9% (6.5% AT THE END OF 2018) AGREEMENT SIGNED TO CREATE A PARTNERSHIP WITH CREDITO FONDIARIO TO



MANAGE COLLECTION OF NPL WITH A € 141 MILLION NET POSITIVE EFFECT ON PROFITS

FOR THE HALF

RESTRUCTURING OF THE CONSUMER LOAN SEGMENT COMPLETED THROUGH DISPOSAL

OF THE "CAPTIVE" PROFAMILY ASSETS WITH A NET POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE RESULTS FOR

THE HALF OF € 186 MILLION

THE ACTIONS COMPLETED DURING THE HALF MADE IT POSSIBLE TO ACHIEVE A SOLID EQUITY

POSITION:

CET 1 RATIO "IFRS9 PHASED IN" PRO-FORMA OF 13.8% AND "IFRS9 FULLY PHASED"

PRO-FORMA OF 12.0%

EXCELLENT LIQUIDITY POSITION WITH UNENCUMBERED ELIGIBLE ASSETS EXCEEDING € 22



BILLION 12 TEXAS RATIO AT 61.8%, SHOWING CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT WITH RESPECT TO



74.9% IN DECEMBER 2018 AND 99.5% IN JUNE 2018)