Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banco BPM    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM (BAMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive - EU supervisors monitoring Italian banks' liquidity, no cause for alarm -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European banking supervisors have stepped up their monitoring of liquidity levels at Italian banks after a sharp increase in the country's government bond yields, although there is no cause for alarm, a senior EU source said on Tuesday.

The source told Reuters the monitoring was being carried out "more intensely than usual" due to market turmoil in recent days.

The checks involve both customer deposits and the interbank market that banks use to lend to each other without requesting collateral, the source said, adding that "no sign of alarm" had been detected.

Both the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank, the euro zone's single banking supervisor, declined to comment.

The ECB, along with national supervisors, regularly monitors lenders' liquidity conditions and adjusts its monitoring, including its frequency and depth, during periods of stress or market volatility, a source at the ECB said.

A budget standoff between Rome's anti-establishment government and European Union authorities on Tuesday pushed Italy's benchmark 10-year debt costs <IT10YT=RR> to 3.72 percent, the highest level since February 2014.

The ruling coalition last month set a deficit target of 2.4 percent of economic output for 2019, tripling the previous government's goal for the heavily indebted nation, unnerving investors and prompting sharp criticism from the European Commission.

Italian banks are vulnerable to sovereign debt problems because they hold around 375 billion euros of domestic bonds - or 10 percent of their assets - and the spike in yields, by hurting the value of those holdings, eats into their capital levels.

Shares in the country's lenders have fallen sharply in recent months and the cost of insuring major banks' debt against a potential default has increased.

However, the ample liquidity provided by the ECB during years of ultra-expansionary monetary policy is shielding the interbank market from any tensions, Milan traders said.

Banks have not suffered any deposit flights either, based on the latest available data. Italian banks' deposits stood at 2.39 trillion euros in July from 2.41 trillion euros in June, when the new government was sworn in, and have been broadly stable in recent months.

(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt, editing by David Evans)

By Francesco Guarascio
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA -3.70% 0.0052 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA -1.82% 1.8895 End-of-day quote.-50.83%
BANCO BPM 1.13% 1.872 End-of-day quote.-29.35%
INTESA SANPAOLO 2.19% 2.0745 End-of-day quote.-26.71%
UBI BANCA 0.95% 3.071 End-of-day quote.-16.57%
UNICREDIT SPA 1.20% 12.114 End-of-day quote.-23.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BPM
07:37pExclusive - EU supervisors monitoring Italian banks' liquidity, no cause for ..
RE
10/08Yields on Italian Bonds Hit 4 1/2 Year High on Budget Concerns
DJ
10/05Italy mulls extending GACS to unlikely-to-pay loans - document
RE
10/04Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
RE
09/28Banco BPM expecting binding offers for bad loans by mid-November - source
RE
09/20BANCO BPM : Disclosure Report Pillar III data as at 30.06.2018 (.pdf - 1 MB)
PU
09/06BANCO BPM : Consolidated interim report as at 30 June 2018 (.pdf - 2 MB)
PU
09/05MERGER OF SOCIETÀ GESTIONE SERVIZI B : notice of document filing (.pdf - 64.9 KB..
PU
08/06BANCO BPM : H1 2018 Financial data Banco BPM Group (.xlsx – 46 KB)
PU
08/03Banco BPM shortlists three bidders for large bad loan sale
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18ITALY : Giving A Boot To The Boot Country 
02/27BANCO BPM : Looks Even More Attractive After Q4 Results; 50% Upside 
01/13BANCO BPM : Deep-Value Restructuring Story With 50% Upside 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 612 M
EBIT 2018 1 622 M
Net income 2018 544 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 5,09
P/E ratio 2019 4,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 2 805 M
Chart BANCO BPM
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,75 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Fratta Pasini Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Fabrizio Caputi Head-Finance
Ottavio Rigodanza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM-29.35%3 225
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%302 344
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.32%275 071
WELLS FARGO-11.54%258 482
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%215 885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.