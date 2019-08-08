Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banco BPM    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM

(BAMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco BPM S.p.A.: notice of publication of documents (.pdf - 86.6 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco BPM S.p.A.:

notice of publication of documents

Milan, 8 August 2019 - Further to the news release published on 1 July 2019, we herewith announce that, in compliance with current laws, the minutes of the Board of Directors held on 6 August and pertaining to the approval, pursuant to art. 2505, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code and as provided for by art. 24.2.3 of the Articles of Association, of the plans of merger of "Holding di Partecipazioni Finanziarie Banco Popolare S.p.A." into Banco BPM S.p.A. have been made available to the public at the Head Office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A, as well as on the corporate website of Banco BPM S.p.A. www.bancobpm.it(in the "Investor Relations" section, under "2019 - HPF Merger") and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communications

Media Relations

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02.94 77 21 08

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 16:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BPM
12:51pMERGER OF HOLDING DI PARTECIPAZIONI : notice of publication of documents (.pdf ..
PU
08/07EUROPE : European shares end trade-driven losing run but worries linger
RE
08/06BANCO BPM : risultati al 30 giugno 2019 (.pdf - 244.9 KB)
PU
08/06BANCO BPM : results at 30 June 2019 (.pdf - 244.2 KB)
PU
08/02Salini secures backing to create Italian construction champion
RE
08/01BANCO BPM : IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE DI BANCA AKROS (GRUPPO BANCO BPM) HA..
PU
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/31Salini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07/31Italy's Intesa clinches 10 billion euro soured loan deal with U.S. hedge fund
RE
07/16Italian builder Salini backs plan to buy Astaldi to revive industry
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 208 M
EBIT 2019 1 554 M
Net income 2019 769 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 3,41x
P/E ratio 2020 5,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 2 680 M
Chart BANCO BPM
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,34  €
Last Close Price 1,77  €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Fratta Pasini Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Fabrizio Caputi Head-Finance
Ottavio Rigodanza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM-13.95%3 010
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.12%345 373
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.27%261 057
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.59%201 844
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group