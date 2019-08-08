Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco BPM S.p.A.: notice of publication of documents (.pdf - 86.6 KB)

NEWS RELEASE

Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco BPM S.p.A.:

notice of publication of documents

Milan, 8 August 2019 - Further to the news release published on 1 July 2019, we herewith announce that, in compliance with current laws, the minutes of the Board of Directors held on 6 August and pertaining to the approval, pursuant to art. 2505, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code and as provided for by art. 24.2.3 of the Articles of Association, of the plans of merger of "Holding di Partecipazioni Finanziarie Banco Popolare S.p.A." into Banco BPM S.p.A. have been made available to the public at the Head Office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A, as well as on the corporate website of Banco BPM S.p.A. www.bancobpm.it(in the "Investor Relations" section, under "2019 - HPF Merger") and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.