Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Finanziarie Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco BPM S.p.A.: notice of document filing (.pdf - 66.0 KB)

NEWS RELEASE

Banco BPM continues with the streamlining of the Group corporate structure

Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Finanziarie Banco Popolare S.p.A. into Banco

BPM S.p.A.: notice of document filing

Milan, 1 July 2019 - We herewith announce that 28 June, having received the authorization to merge from the European Central Bank, the Plan of Merger of Holding di Partecipazioni Finanziarie Banco Popolare S.p.A. ("HPF") into Banco BPM S.p.A. ("Banco BPM"), prepared pursuant to articles 2501-ter and 2505 of the Italian civil code (the "Plan of Merger"), has been filed with the competent Companies Registries.

The transaction, which followed the same decision-making process as the prior mergers of BPM S.p.A., SGS and BPM Property Management, is part of the overarching plan to rationalize and streamline the corporate structure of Gruppo Banco BPM.

Moreover, as of today, in compliance with applicable regulations, the Plan of Merger, together with the financial positions pursuant to art. 2501-quater of the Italian civil code, as reflected in the annual reports as at 31 December 2018 of Banco BPM and HPF, are available to the public at the headquarters of the merging companies, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the website of Banco BPM www.bancobpm.it( "Investor Relations - Merger HPF S.p.A" section), as well as on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.

Finally, the financial statements of the last three years are available to the public at the headquarters of the merging companies, in compliance with applicable regulations.

