Banco BPM S p A : April 07, 2020 - Price sensitiveTHE BOD APPOINTS THE CEO GIUSEPPE CASTAGNA, THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES, ASSESSES THE DIRECTORS' INDEPENDENCE

NEWS RELEASE

BANCO BPM

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

APPOINTS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: GIUSEPPE CASTAGNA

APPOINTS THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

ASSESSES THE DIRECTORS' INDEPENDENCE

Milan, 7 April 2020 - Following the news release of 4 April 2020, we announce that in today's meeting, chaired by the Chairman Massimo Tononi, the Board of Directors of Banco BPM has appointed the Chief Executive Officer, Giuseppe Castagna, and the members of the Board Committees, as specified below, whose composition in terms of number of members reflects the new bylaw provisions approved by Shareholders in the General meeting of 4 April 20201:

Nomination Committee: Carlo Frascarolo (Chairman), Marina Mantelli and Mauro Paoloni;

Remuneration Committee: Manuela Soffientini (Chairman), Alberto Manenti and Giulio Pedrollo;

Internal Control and Risk Committee: Eugenio Rossetti (Chairman), Mario Anolli, Maurizio Comoli, Nadine Faruque and Luigia Tauro;

Related Parties Committee: Costanza Torricelli (Chairman), Giulio Pedrollo and Giovanna Zanotti.

The Board of Directors has also assessed the independence requirements pursuant to art. 20.1.6. of the Articles of Association − which conform to the provisions under art. 148, paragraph 3, T.U.F. and to the recommendations set forth in Borsa Italiana's Corporate Governance Code - Criteria - par. 3.C.1 - for each of its members, coming to the following results:

Massimo Tononi (Chairman) (**)

Giuseppe Castagna (Chief Executive Officer)

Mauro Paoloni (Vice-Chairman) (**)

(Vice-Chairman) (**) Mario Anolli (*)

Maurizio Comoli (**)

Nadine Faruque (*)

Carlo Frascarolo (*)

Alberto Manenti (*)

Marina Mantelli (*)

Giulio Pedrollo (*)

Eugenio Rossetti (*)

Manuela Soffientini (*)

Luigia Tauro (*)

Costanza Torricelli (*)

Giovanna Zanotti (*)

Independent director pursuant to art. 20.1.6. of the Articles of Association, hence also pursuant to art. 148, paragraph

3, T.U.F. and to the Corporate Governance code of Borsa Italiana.

Independent director pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3, T.U.F.

1 The Shareholders resolution (whose registration in the Companies Register shall be finalized once the competent Supervisory Authority has given its authorization) fixed the number of members of the Internal Control and Risk Committee at 5 (five) and the number of members of the Nomination Committee, the Remuneration Committee and of the Related Parties Committee at 3 (three).