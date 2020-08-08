Banco BPM S p A : August 07, 2020 - Price sensitiveResignation of Standing Statutory Auditor Maria Luisa Mosconi

Log in
Resignation of Standing Statutory Auditor Maria Luisa Mosconi

08/08/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Resignation of Standing Statutory Auditor Maria Luisa Mosconi

Milan, 7 August 2020 - Banco BPM herewith announces that Ms. Maria Luisa Mosconi has tendered her resignation today, with immediate effect, from the office of Standing Statutory Auditor of Banco BPM, due to new professional commitments.

Banco BPM expresses its heartfelt thanks to Ms. Mosconi for her appreciated professional skills and for her assiduous and fruitful commitment as a member of the Supervisory Board in former BPM S.c.a r.l. up until the merger of BPM with Banco Popolare and, since January 2017, as a standing member of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as well as for her willingness to continue to share her experience and provide her professional contribution to the Group.

In accordance with the Articles of Association and with current legislation on gender balance, the Alternate Statutory Auditor, lawyer Fulvia Astolfi, will take over the position of Standing Auditor until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Pursuant to art. IA.2.6.7 of the Instructions on the Regulation of Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Banco BPM informs that, based on available information, Ms. Mosconi holds no. 87,020 Banco BPM shares, while Ms. Astolfi holds no Banco BPM shares.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Media Relations

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02.94 77 21 08

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 18:18:17 UTC
