Banco BPM S p A : Invito alla Conference Call per la Presentazione dei Risultati del Q1 2020 di Banco BPM

05/04/2020 | 09:44am EDT

The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the

"Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation"

Thursday, 7thMay 2020

at 6.30pm CET (5.30pm UK Time)

Speaker:Mr. Giuseppe Castagna - CEO

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

Dial-in numbers:

  • Italiandial-in number: +39 02 8058811
  • UKdial-in number: +44 1212 818003
  • USdial-in number: +1 718 7058794

We recommend that participants start dialling in some 5-10 minutes before the start of the call.

Audio Webcast:

For the live broadcast, in audio webcast format, please click here.

Presentation material:

The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website www.bancobpm.itin the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.

Q&A session:

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Replay:

Two hours after the end of the event, the audio fileand the audio webcastwill be available on our website www.bancobpm.it, in the Investor Relations section.

For any questions, please contact Banco BPM Investor Relations team.

(investor.relations@bancobpm.it)

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:43:08 UTC
