Banco BPM S p A : March 13, 2020 - Price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

03/13/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 13 March 2020 - Following up on the press releases of 21 February and 6 March 2020, you are herewith informed that, as regards the combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 4 April 2020, in a single call, the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with the current regulations, at the Corporate head office of Banco BPM, Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorised central storage system www.emarketstorage.com:

  1. Annual Report as at 31 December 2019, including the draft financial statements of Banco BPM S.p.A., as well as the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group, the documentation and the reports envisaged by the current regulations;
  2. Board of Statutory Auditors' Report pursuant to art. 153 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;
  3. Report on corporate governance and on the ownership structures, drawn up pursuant to art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;
  4. Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018.

The above documentation is also available to the public on the Banco BPM website www.bancobpm.it("Investor Relations - Financials" section, for document no. 1; "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings" section, for document no. 2; "Corporate Governance - Corporate governance reports" section, for document no. 3; "Sustainability - Consolidated non- financial statements" section, for document no. 4).

Lastly, note that the lists pursuant to items 7 and 8 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, respectively regarding the "Appointment of members of the Board of Directors for the years 2020-2021-2022, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman" and the "Appointment of Auditors and Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the years 2020-2021-2022", are available to the public through the methods outlined above, as well as on the Banco BPM website, "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings" section. In this regard, please note that the documentation relating to the candidates and to the certifications of the subscribing members are available in original form at the registered office.

For information:

Investor Relations

Communication

Media Relations

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Prov ini

+39 02.94.77.2108

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

inv estor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.prov ini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 22:56:10 UTC
