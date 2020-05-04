Banco BPM S p A : May 04, 2020 - Price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

NEWS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 4 May 2020 - Further to the news releases published on 4 and 24 April 2020, we herewith inform that, in compliance with current regulations, the following documents are made available to the public at the Corporate Head Office of Banco BPM, on the website of Banco BPM www.bancobpm.it(Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meeting section) / 4 April 2020) as well as on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com:

minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 4 April 2020;

minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 4 April 2020.