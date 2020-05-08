Banco BPM S p A : Presentation of Banco BPM Q1 2020 Results
0
05/08/2020 | 03:34am EDT
Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation
7 May 2020
***
This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates).
Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records.
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Before 31/03/2020, the impact of the PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of the business combinations of the former Banca Popolare di Milano Group and of the former Banca Popolare Italiana and Banca Italease Groups, was split and registered under the following items: "Net interest income", "Other net operating income" and "Tax on income from continuing operations". Starting from Q1 2020, the aggregated impact net of tax of this PPA has been regrouped and reclassified in one new single P&L Item: "PPA after tax"; the previous quarters of 2019 have been reclassified accordingly.
Due to the change of the valuation criteria applied to the Group's properties and artworks, starting from 31/12/2019, a new item called «Profit & Loss on Fair Value measurement of tangible assets» has been introduced in the reclassified P&L scheme as at 31/12/2019. In this item, also the depreciations of properties previously accounted in the item "Amortisation & Depreciation" within the "Operating Costs" have been reclassified, restating accordingly all the previous quarters of 2019 for coherence. Furthermore, considering that the new accounting principle does not foresee for the amortisation of investment properties, the amortisation on such assets in the first three quarters of 2019 has been cancelled; as a consequence, the Item "Amortization and Depreciation" as well as the net result of the first three quarters of 2019 have beenre-determined.
It is also reminded that, on 16 April 2019, Banco BPM accepted the binding offer submitted by Illimity Bank S.p.A. and regarding the sale of a portfolio of Leasing Bad Loans. More in detail, the disposal concerns a portfolio for a nominal value of about €650 million at thecut-off date of 30th June 2018, mainly composed of receivables deriving from the active and passive legal relationships related to leasing contracts classified as bad loans, together with the related agreements, legal relationships, immovable or movable assets and the underlying contracts. The closure of the operation is subject to precedent conditions that are customary for transactions of this kind, including the notarial certification for the transferability of the assets, and shall be executed in various phases, with the conclusion expected by mid-2020. Starting from Q2 2019, the loans subject to this transaction (€607m GBV and €156m NBV as at 30/06/2019) have been reclassified as discontinued operations according to the IFRS5 standard. As at 31/03/2020, the residual amount of these loans stood at €312m GBV and at €93m NBV.
Please note that, on 4 April 2020, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Banco BPM didn't discuss and vote on item 2 of the agenda (Resolutions on the allocation and distribution of profits); this is in order to acknowledge the guidelines provided by the ECB on 27 March 2020, with which, in order to strengthen the capital resources of relevant banks subject to its monitoring, and in order to be able to make use of the more extensive resources in support of households and businesses in the current situation brought about by the ongoingCovid-19 health emergency, it requested the banks, inter alia, not to proceed with the payment of dividends (still not approved) and not to assume any irrevocable commitment for their payment for the years 2019 and 2020 at least until 1 October 2020. The capital ratios included in this presentation are calculated coherently with this decision, i.e. including the entire net income as at 31/12/2019. Furthermore, the ratios as at 31/03/2020 are here reported including also the net income of the Q1 2020.
Agenda
1.
Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
4
2.
Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights
14
3.
Performance Details:
34
-
Profitability
35
- Balance Sheet
37
-
Funding and Liquidity
38
- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality
42
-
Capital Position
45
COVID-19 EMERGENCY: KEY FOCUS AREAS
The adoption ofnew, digital-based models of customer
interactionhas allowed the Group to stay close to its
customer base, providing services with safetyin the current
phase of emergency
New patterns of agile work
Strengthened use of the digital
have allowed the Group to test
banking channel, also through
business continuity, while at the
the proposition of new
same time ensuring highest
instruments and solutions, in line
safetyto all its employees, who
with the general current
have effectively demonstrated
situation and future market
a strong degree of resilience
requirements
andcapacity of adaptation
ACCELERATION OF DIGITAL AND OMNICHANNEL BANKING, WITH NEW WAYS OF WORKING AND DOING BUSINESS:
Organisational, technical, commercial and IT solutions for the continuity of regular banking activities put in place immediately,leveraging on Smart-Working and Digital & Omnichannel
Transformation project (DOT), together with individual protection and prevention measures
STAFF
BRANCHES
CUSTOMERS
Head office: physical presence ~20%
Commercial network: physical presence ~70%(vs. <40% in the peak of the lockdown) Ca. 7,500HC in Smart/Remote-Working
Ca. 840branches regularly open, with personnel on weekly shift duty Ca. 370branches open 2 days per week
Ca. 520smaller-sized outlets closed
Focus on the development of customer relationships on a digital basis, empowering the omnichannel approach
Three dedicated working groups established in March,coordinatedby a Steering Committee chaired by the CEO
Flexible andproject-basedset-upadopted, aimed at ensuring a well coordinated approach in dailymanagerial decisions
Steering Committee
(Top Management)
Work Groups
Commercial
Costs
Balance Sheet & Risk
Ensure effectiveroll-out of Covid- related support measures for borrowers
Defend and develop revenues both in theshort-term and to support the new normal
Conduct a thoroughre-view of all expense items
Deliver short and medium term measures to offset, as much as possible, negative impacts on revenues
Elaborate sensitivities to quantify potential impacts on key B/S items
Manage and mitigate the impact of the crisis on capital, asset quality, funding and liquidity
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
7
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK
Banco BPM is ready to tackle the phase of Relaunch and to pave the way for the "New Normal"
MarchApril
Phase 1
EMERGENCY
Emergency Management
Focus on continuity of the banking business
Active communication with customers and employees, including the delivery mode of services and the creation of appropriate safety standards
Development ofdigital-based assistance to customers
May
June
July
Phase 2
Phase 3
RELAUNCH
«NEW NORMAL»
Provide financing to the economy
Full re-activation of
•Full-scale exploitation of MCC and SACE
commercial
initiatives…
opportunities
•Continued support to client base: Banco
… duly fine-tuned to
BPM as reference partner for a new start
take account of the
CRM and Customer Engagement
behaviour and the
needs that emerge in
•Relaunch of targeted commercial
the post-Covid phase
initiatives (households and businesses)
Review of service offer to respond effectively to customers' priority needs
Ongoing support to customers in their active use ofdigital-based distribution channels
GRADUAL RETURN TO FULL COMMERCIAL CAPACITY:
PHYSICAL PRESENCE FROM 40% TO 70%
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
8
MATERIAL AND CONCRETE SUPPORT TO ITALIAN ECONOMY
Measures activated by the Government and by Banco BPM
MEASURE
TARGETS
REQUESTS RECEIVED
Number
Amount
MORATORIA
ENTERPRISES &
~70,000
~€1.8bn of
suspended
received
(Cure Italy Decree and other)
HOUSEHOLDS
instalments
REQUESTS RECEIVED
Number
Potential Amount
BANCO BPM PLAFOND LIQUIDITY EMERGENCY
ENTERPRISES
~4,000
~€1.2bn
(up to €5bn, o/w €3bn to Corporates,
(incl. Self-Employed)
€1bn to Self-Employed, €1bn to Retailers)
LIQUIDITY DECREE(art. 1 & art. 13)
•STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS UP TO €25K
ENTERPRISES
>35,000
~€0.8bn
(100% guaranteed)
(incl. Self-Employed)
•OTHER STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS
ENTERPRISES
EXPECTED PIPELINE
-
SACE
~120
~€1.6bn
-
SME Fund
~6,000
~€1.5bn
-
SMEs
-
Corporates
~400
~€0.8bn
The very vast majority of the moratoria files are "Ex lege"
Dedicated commercial effortsactivated to provide adequate level of financing to our customers, leveraging on public support measures
Strong focus on clients classified in intermediate risk categories
Data as at the beginning of May 2020
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
9
PERFORMING CUSTOMER LOAN BOOK ANALYSIS AS AT 31/03/20
Customer loans (GBV) breakdown1
Customer loans breakdown by sectors:
focus on sensitivity to Covid3
Other (PA,
No-Profit, etc.)
€101bn
5.4%
8%
High potential
Households
39%
impact
26.8%
€101bn
Non-Financial
Medium
potential impact
Corporates
53%
Financial
54.8%
Low potential
Corporate
impact
13.0%
31/03/2020
Performing portfolio: EAD by risk categories2
LIMITED EXPOSURE TO SECTORS EXPECTED TO BE MOST SENSITIVE TO
28.7%
35.8%
COVID-19 CRISIS4AND OVERALL STRONG QUALITY
23.3%
1% of total performing loans related to riskier segments of the most
7.8%
4.4%
sensitive sectors:
High risk: 0.3% of total customer loans
Low
Medium-Low Medium Medium-High
High
Mid-high risk: 0.7% of total customer loans
87.8%
Internal management data. Note: 1.GBV of on balance-sheet performing exposures, excluding the GACS Senior Notes. Financial Corporate include ca. €5bn of REPOs with CC&G. 2.Includes all performing customer loans subject to the internal rating process (AIRB). Based on 11 rating classes for rated performing loans. 3.Elaborations including Cerved estimates on turnover trend in 2020 factoring the Covid-19 crisis. 4.Sectors for which Cerved expects the higher decrease in turnover for 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis: Transport & storage services, Accomodation, Restaurants & Travel, Textile fibers & Leather, Automotive trade and Means of transport.
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 10
FURTHER SUPPORT TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES
Donationsfor >€3.5m (o/w: >€1m directly from Chairman, CEO, Board/Audit Members and top management) for hospitals and no profit into the fight against Covid-19
Fund raisinginvolving colleagues, together with Banco Alimentare and Caritas, in favor of people weakened by the economic emergency
Crowdfundingproject involving third-party stakeholders of the territory, supporting several local social projects
DONATIONS
EMPLOYEE FUND RAISING
CROWDFUNDING
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 11
CONSIDERATIONS ON THE STRATEGIC PLAN
The assumptions on which the Plan's key targets are based do not take into account the
consequences of the Covid-19-related lockdown, which was introduced shortly after the Plan's approval. It follows that key targets will have to be updated on the basis of new assumptions
Banco BPM will, therefore, review its Strategic Plan once there is better visibility and clarity on the evolution of the future scenarios
While revenues are set to be impacted by theCovid-19 emergency, the Bank is ready and determined to adapt its strategic approach, leveraging on its flexibility in operating costs:
Closure of a higher number of branches
Postponement of part of the envisaged investments and review of projects
General review of cost containment actions (personnel and administrative expenses)
As expected, asset quality has improved further in Q1 2020,
with underlying physiological cost of risk (53bps) better than forecasts
Nonetheless, in the light of the current environment1, Banco BPM has decided to increase its provisions on performing loans, as a move to anticipate the impact of the worsening scenario, which will be reassessed once a clearer picture on the economic environment is available
Note: 1.See the following slide.
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
12
COVID-19 SCENARIOS: CONSERVATIVE ASSESSMENT WITH FULL RECOGNITION OF ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY GUIDELINES
ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY CONTEXT
KEY STEPS
1. GDP SIMULATION
2. EFFECT OF PUBLIC
SUPPORT MEASURES
IASB recommends to apply scenarios over theexpected life of financial instruments, considering the impact of Government support measures. Use of post-modeladjustments and overlaysis admitted1
ECB expects that "banks give a greater weight to long-term macroeconomic forecasts […] when estimatinglong-termexpected credit losses for the purpose of IFRS 9 provisioning policies"2
ECB statement has been explicitly backed by ESMA3, which highlighted that in these scenarios the mitigating impact of public support measures has to be taken into account
Run satellite models fed with multiple scenarios
Multi-scenario simulation
9%
6%
3%
MAIN
0%
ELEMENTS
-3%
Covid 1
-6%
Covid 2
-9%
Covid 3
-12%
2020
2021 long term
Assess the mitigating impact of public guarantees and moratoria on PDs & LGDs
ECL impact €70m
Notes: 1.IFRS - Document to support the consistent application of requirements in IFRS Standards 27 March 2020 2.FAQs on ECB supervisory measures in reaction to the Coronavirus 3.ESMA Public statement of 25 March 2020 (ESMA32-63-9519)
1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
13
Agenda
1.
Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
4
2.
Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights
14
3.
Performance Details:
34
-
Profitability
35
-
Balance Sheet
37
-
Funding and Liquidity
38
- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality
42
-
Capital Position
45
SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE
In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations
(1/2)
PROFITABILITY
PRE-TAX PROFIT NET INCOME
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
€310m
€121m
€152m
€96m
31/03/20
DELTA Y/Y
Q1 2019€252m
€155m
CUSTOMER VOLUMES
CORE PERF. LOANS
C.A. & DEPOSITS
NET NPE RATIO
RISK PROFILE
GROSS NPE RATIO
TEXAS RATIO2
€94.0bn
+4.2%
€90.2bn
+8.2%
31/03/20
31/12/19
5.0%
5.2%
8.8%
9.1%
50.1%
52.3%
Commercial Network
(April vs. March)1:
Loans +1.1%
Core Funding +2.0%
31/03/19
6.2%
10.4%
71.3%
Notes: 1.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network; Refer to Gross performing Customer Loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs.
2.Net NPEs over Tangible Net Equity (Shareholders' Net Equity - Intangible assets).
SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE
(2/2)
In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations
LIQUIDITY & FUNDING
CAPITAL AND BUFFERS
REGULATORY
RELIEF MEASURES
LCR
NSFR
TOT. LIQUID
SECURITIES
148%
>100%
€30.5bn
CET 1
MDA BUFFERS
(with CRD V rules)
PHASED-IN
14.4%
+490bps
FULLY LOADED
12.9%
+307bps
MDA Buffersexclude benefit from temporary relief measures (e.g. waiver of the 250bps CCB)
Expectedone-yearshift forwardof a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 16
Q1 2020 QUARTERLY P&L RESULTS
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Chg. q/q
Chg. y/y
€ m
Restated
Restated
NII
499.2
474.0
474.1
0.0%
-5.0%
FEES & COMMISSIONS
434.5
462.2
440.6
-4.7%
1.4%
NET FINANCIAL RESULT
72.3
207.4
206.8
-0.3%
n.m.
TOTAL INCOME
1,067.0
1,193.5
1,160.5
-2.8%
8.8%
STAFF COSTS
-425.9
-437.1
-419.0
-4.1%
-1.6%
OTHER ADMIN .COSTS
-167.0
-149.8
-154.6
3.2%
-7.4%
D&A
-63.3
-69.3
-61.4
-11.4%
-3.1%
OPERATING COSTS
-656.2
-656.1
-635.0
-3.2%
-3.2%
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
410.8
537.4
525.5
-2.2%
27.9%
LLPs
-152.0
-220.5
-213.2
-3.3%
40.3%
OTHER 1
-6.9
-195.7
-2.7
n.m.
n.m.
PRE-TAX PROFIT
252.0
121.2
309.6
n.m.
22.9%
TAX
-53.7
-26.6
-93.8
n.m.
74.7%
SYSTEMIC CHARGES (net of taxes)
-41.6
-4.5
-57.5
n.m.
38.2%
NET INCOME BEFORE PPA
157.9
99.4
158.2
59.1%
0.2%
PPA AFTER TAX
-2.5
-3.7
-6.6
79.9%
n.m.
NET INCOME
155.4
95.8
151.6
58.3%
-2.4%
Q1 2020 COMMENTS
Q1 2020 NFRincludes valuation effect:
on own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019
on assets of-€31m
Physiological CoR at 53bpsand up at 79bps when including the decision to increase the generic provisions on performing loans of +€70m (~€47m post tax), anticipating the impact of the macroeconomic crisis(Covid-19)
Higher Systemic Chargesfor €16m (post tax) y/y
P&L restated with PPA reclassified at bottom line. Notes: 1.Other includes: Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tang. assets, Net adj .on other financial assets, Net provisions for risks & charges, Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other investments.
NET INTEREST INCOME: HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
NII: Evolution Breakdown
€ m
499.2
€ m
474.0
474.1
+4.0
+0.9
474.0
474.1
Includes -€4.7m
-4.8
of day effect
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
NPE
Q4 19
Commercial
NPE
Non-CommercialQ1 20
39.1
28.1
29.0
contribution:
banking
contribution
banking
and other1
1.90
1.87
1.85
1.85
1.87
Asset spread
1.47
1.43
1.34
1.33
1.36
Customer spread
Liability spread
-0.43
-0.44
-0.51
-0.52
-0.51
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Euribor 3M at -0.27
EURIBOR 3M
-0.31
-0.32
-0.39
-0.41
-0.41
as at 30/04/20
QUARTERLY AVG.
Notes: 1. Non-commercial banking includes: financial activities, Hedging, interest on Bonds (Retail and Institutional), other elements and one-offs.
VOLUMES AT A GLANCE
Solid commercial performance. Indirect Funding negatively impacted by market turmoil
Resilient trend confirmed also in April with performing loans of the Commercial Network: +1.1% vs. March3
Strong support from core
funding base confirmed also in April, with Core Direct Funding of the Commercial Network:
+2.0% vs. March3
Indirect Funding decrease in
Q1 purely due to market effect:
-€8.1bn for the total, o/w -€4.0bn for AUM
AUM +2.2% end-April vs. March
Notes: 1.Exclude GACS senior notes, REPOs and Leasing. 2.Restated excluding REPOs and including Capital-Protected Certificates. 3.Restated excluding Capital- Protected Certificates from AUC. 3.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network. Refer to gross performing customer loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 19
SOUND LENDING PERFORMANCE OF THE NETWORK
€5.3bn New Loans in Q1 2020
All-In Rates of the New M/L-Term Lending to
Main Corporate Segments2
(Management data of the commercial network1)
(Management data of the commercial network)
€ bn
bps
222
5.7
216
210
Q1 2019
1.0
4.7
Enterprises
135
145
-6.9%
129
Q1 2020
0.6
4.7
5.3
Large + Mid
Corporate
Households
Enterprise & Corporate
Euribor 3M Average Q1 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
-42.6%
+0.8%
-31
-36
-41
y/y
y/y
Monthly trend of New Lending in Q1 2020
1.5
1.2
2.0
0.2
0.2
0.1
Jan. 2020
Feb. 2020
Mar. 2020
Satisfactory performance in newM/L-Term lending to Enterprises and Corporate contributes to customer loan growth in Q1
Notes: 1.Include M/L-term Mortgages (Secured and Unsecured), Personal Loans, Pool, ST/MLT Structured Finance. Exclude Agos and Profamily volumes sold by the network, but not consolidated by the Group. 2.All-in rates include commission income related to insurance policies, interest rate hedges and loan granting fees. Does not include volumes related to Structured Finance.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 20
STRONG AND WELL DIVERSIFIED BOND FUNDING
Bond funding as at 31/03/2020
Nominal amounts
Covered
Bonds1
31.5%
€3.8bn, o/w: ~€1.6bn not included in Own Funds Phased-in, but representing MREL-eligible funding
16.3%Cap.-Protected Certificates
€20.5bn
30.2% Senior
Preferred
18.4% 3.7%Senior
Non-preferred
Subordinated
(T1, AT1 and T2)
Total bonds outstanding at €20.5bn
Very manageable amount of wholesale bond maturities in 2020 (€2.4bn), considering €1.15bn already issued in Q1 2020 and the strong liquidity position (with unencumbered eligible assets at €22.6bn, highly exceeding total bonds outstanding)
New Senior Non Preferred successfully issued in Q1 2020, for a total of €750m, with a spread of 193bps
Q1 2020: €1.15bn already issued, 47% of wholesale bond maturities of the year
€ bn
Wholesale bond issues
Wholesale bond maturities
2.40
2.4
No maturities
1.75
0.75
0.7
0.40
registered in Q1
1.15
AT1
0.50
1.7
Senior Non
Jan-20
Feb-20
Pref.
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19 Q1 20
FY 2020
Subordinated
Notes: 1.Include also Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds. 2.Managerial data based on nominal amounts.
Senior Pref.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 21
STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION: LCR 148% & NSFR >100%1
Eligible Securities2
€ bn
Up at >€26bn
54.0
54.5
as at 30 Apr. 2020
TOTAL LIQUID SECURITIES AT €30.5BN, o/w:
•€22.6bn Unencumbered Eligible Securities
Unencumb. Eligible
19.9
22.6
•
€3.4bn of Excess ECB deposits (€5.4bn average in 2020)
securities
13.3
Encumbered with Repos
18.1
•
€1.9bn HQLA lent3
& other
20.8
•
€2.6bn Marketable securities (non-eligible)
13.8
Encumbered with ECB
31/12/19
31/03/2020
ECB exposurebreakdown as at 31/03/2020
TLTRO III 3,5
€13.8bn
TLTRO II
10,3
Down by €7bn in Q1 2020:
€5bn of TLTRO II and €4bn of MRO reimbursed
€2bn of TLTRO III drawn
Sizeable funding contribute also fromlong-term bilateral refinancing operations at €3.4bneuro (net of haircuts), with an average maturity of 2 years
Still large potential room for TLTRO III, with maximumtake-up of €35.7bn (+€21.9bn vs. current combined TLTRO exposure)
Internal management data, net of haircuts. ECB exposure net of the accrued interest
Notes: 1.LCR and NSFR of Q1 2020. 2.Includes assets received as collateral. 3.Refers to securities lending (uncollateralized high quality liquid assets).
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 22
Q1 2020: NET FEES AND COMMISSIONS
Net Fees and Commissions
Focus on Investment Product Fees1
€ m
+1.4%
€ m
434.5
462.2
-4.7%440.6
+8.2%
-0.7%
204.2
224.8
220.2
171.7
187.2
185.8
230.3
237.4
220.4
66
76
75
106
111
111
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Management & Advisory
Commercial Banking Fees
Upfront fees
Running fees
Net fees and commission at €440.6m dropped by 4.7% Q/Q, due to:
the decrease in commercial banking fees(-7.2% Q/Q), mainly due to a particularly strong commission contribution from pools and structured financing registered in Q4 19 (ca. -€11m q/q) and to lower volumes and pricing of other loans (ca. -€3m q/q).
lower investment product placement (advisory and management fees:-2.0% Q/Q)
lockdown measures onCovid-19 adopted in March 2020
Net fees and commission increased by 1.4% Y/Y, mainly thanks to the stronger activity on investment product placements (advisory and management fees )
Notes: 1.Internal management data of the Commercial Network regarding the breakdown of running and upfront fees on investment products.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 23
GROWTH IN INVESTMENT PRODUCT PLACEMENTS
Investment product placements volumes1
Share of investment product Upfront fees
on Total Net Fees & Commissions
€ bn
+20.7%
Upfront Profitability (%)
o/w €0.5bn in
-3.9%
2.2%
2.1%
2.1%
March
2.0%
2.1%
3.7
3.4
3.5
3.5
2.9
15%
16%
17%
16%
17%
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
In Q1 2020, investment product placements stand at €3.5bn (vs. €3.7bn in Q4 2019 and €2.9bn in Q1 2019), notwithstanding a slowdown in March volumes ,following theCovid-19 lockdown measures
Q1 2020 sees a confirmed resilience in the contribution from the upfront component of investment products, which represents about 17% of total Net fees and commissions.
Notes: 1.Management data of the Commercial Network related only to the placements of investment products which generate upfront fees.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 24
FINANCIAL PORTFOLIO: NET FINANCIAL RESULT AND RESERVES/UNREALISED GAINS
Net Financial Result
€ m
207.4
206.8
72.3
Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20
Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI
Pre-tax, in € m
-€174m as at
71
30/04/20203
-60
-198
Not included in the P&L
results, but included in
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
the Capital Position
NFR at €206.8m in Q1(against €207.4m in Q4 19, which included material gains of asset disposals)1includes valuation effects on:
own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019
assets of-€31m
Unrealised gains on Debt Securities at AC2
Pre-tax, in € m
€225m as at
520
30/04/20203
300
18
Included neither in
the P&L results nor in
the Capital Position
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
Notes: 1.NFR in Q4 19 included gains from the disposal of debt securities (€124.4m), together with those from debt and equity instruments coming from the disposal of Sorgenia (€44.6m) 2.Debt Securities accounted at Amortised Costs are subject to a specific policy which sets dedicated limits to the amount of disposals allowed throughout the year. 3.Internal management estimates.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 25
WELL DIVERSIFIED DEBT SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Evolution & Composition of Debt Securities
€ bn
31.6
32.9
34.2
34.5
34.2
31.2
34.5
Debt securities
30.2
o/w: Italian
26.7
20.7
17.7
20.0
19.4
19.3
15.5
18.2
Govies
31/12/16
31/12/17
31/12/18
31/03/19
30/06/19
30/09/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
o/w: €2.3m
at FVTPL
Share of Italian Govies on Debt securities
84%
69%
54%
59%
56%
56%
50%
53%
Classification
of Debt
Securities
31/03/2019
31/03/2020
FVOCI
FVOCI
42.0%
36.7%
€14.4bn
AC
€12.7bn
€34.5bn
AC
€34.2bn
55.0%
48.3%
€19.0bn
€16.5bn
FVTPL
€3.3bn
FVTPL
€2.9bn
9.6%
8.3%
Increase of debt securities classified at AC (HTC) y/y in order to reduce volatility at P&L and Capital level
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 26
FOCUS ON GOVIES PORTFOLIO
Italian Govies at AC
Italian Govies at FVOCI
€ bn
+8.6% in Q1
€ bn
+8.9% in Q1
10.9 10.0 10.9
6.9
4.6
5.0
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
Non-ITGovies at AC
Non-ITGovies at FVOCI
€ bn
+14.0% in Q1
€ bn
+7.2% in Q1
4.8
5.7
6.5
4.2
4.4
4.8
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
Duration of total Govies at AC:
Duration of total Govies at FVOCI:
3.4 years, with 3.9 years for IT1
3.3 years, with 2.3 years for IT1
67% maturing by next year
Italian Govies at FVTPL
bn
+155.0% in Q1
2.2
2.3
0.9
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
Non-ITGovies at FVTPL
bn
-76.6% in Q1
0.7
0.3
0.2
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
Notes: 1.Management data, including hedging strategies.
2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights
27
OPERATING COSTS: QUARTERLY COMPARISON
Total Operating Costs
-3.2%
-3.2%
656.2656.1635.0
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Cost/income ratio:
61.5%
55.0%
54.7%
o/w:Staff costs
o/w:Other admin. costs
o/w: D&A
-1.6%
-7.4%
-3.1%
425.9
437.0
419.0
167.0
63.3
69.3
61.4
149.8
154.6
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
STRONG IMPROVEMENT ACROSS ASSET QUALITY METRICS
Reduction in NPE stock and ratios, with strong coverage confirmed
NPE Stock (GBV)
NPE Stock (NBV)
€ m
11,682
10,087
9,875
-15.5% Y/Y
€ m
6,591
5,544
-17.6% Y/Y
5,430
95
-2.1% in Q1
78
-2.1% in Q1
98
106
73
81
7,528
4,874
6,424
6,252
3,912
3,778
4,058
3,565
3,517
Low share of
1,638
1,560
1,571
Low share of
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/2020
Bad Loans: 36%
Bad Loans: 29%
Bad Loans
UTP
PD
Bad Loans
UTP
PD
10.4%
6.2%
9.1%
8.8%
31/12/19
31/03/20
62.5%
TOTAL NPE
5.2%
5.0%
56.2%
55.3%
incl.
BAD LOAN COVERAGE
write-offs
RATIOS
UTP COVERAGE
39.1%
39.6%
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
PD COVERAGE
25.9%
23.7%
3.6%
3.2%
3.1%
1.5%
1.5%
1.5%
48.5%
BAD LOAN
TOTAL NPE COVERAGE
45.0%
45.0%
incl.
RATIOS
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
% of Secured NPE
61%
60%
write-offs
on Total NPE (GBV)
Gross
Net
NPE FLOWS AND COST OF RISK: HEALTHY PATH CONFIRMED
Net Flows to NPEs
Flows from UTP to Bad Loans
€ m
-5.3% vs. 2019
€ m
-17.5% vs. 2019
216
233
220
179
quarterly
260
245
188
178
quarterly
88
average
171
average
Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020
Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020
2019 quarterly average: 189m
2019 quarterly average: 216m
LLPs
Cost of Risk2
€ m
Annualised, in bps (EoP)
197.7
208.4
220.5
213.2
COVID19-related
152.0
top-up in generic
57
73
79
Physiological
70
provisions1
143.2
53
Q1 19 Q2 19
Q3 19 Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
62bps, when considering the positive impact from Sorgenia
Note: 1.Anticipation of the impact of the macroeconomic crisis (Covid-19).2.CoR calculated including also loans classified at IFRS 5, for coherence with related LLPs.
IMPROVING TREND IN ASSET QUALITY DRIVEN BY WORKOUT
NPE, gross book value: -€1.7bn in 2019 and further -€0.2bn in Q1 2020
bn
11.8
-0.6
+1.2
-2.3
10.1
+0.3
-0.5
9.9
31/12/18
Bad Loan
Inflows from
Cancellations,
31/12/19
Inflows from
Cancellations,
31/03/20
portfolio disposals
Performing
Write-offs,
Performing
Write-offs,
Recoveries, Cure &
Recoveries, Cure &
Other
Other
STRONG CAPITAL RATIOS & BUFFERS
Well positioned to face the tough scenario
Fully Loaded Capital Ratios: evolution
%
17.8%
TOTAL
13.1%
15.6%
15.8%
16.1%
15.7%
TIER 1
10.8%
13.3%
13.5%
14.0%
14,4
13.0
+31bps
-47bps
12.8
+20bps
12.9
10.8
The valuation on own liabilities does
CET 1
not have any impact at CET1 level
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
Suspension of
31/12/2019
Q1
HTCS
31/03/2020
31/03/2020
dividends
(excl. dividends)
performance
reserves
Phased-in
& other1
31/03/2020
(with CRD V rules)
Phased-in
+490bps
MDA
buffers
+307bps
Fully Loaded
31/12/2019
+440bps
+229bps
CET 1 ratios: FL up at 12.9%, withPhase-In at 14.4%
Optimised capital structure with strong MDA buffers, calculated with the application of the CRD V rules and without considering any benefit from temporary Covid-related relief measures (waiver of the 250bps CCB)
Expectedone-year shift forward of a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan
Notes: 1.Mainly due to dividend distribution by Agos and to the
FINAL REMARKS
Covid-19 emergency: Banco BPM's reaction and outlook:
A flexible,project-basedset-up was adopted, aimed at governing revenue, cost and balance sheet implications of the crisis (Reaction Project)
The emergency has accelerated the use of digital andomnichannel-based banking: an advantage for the 'New Normal' environment
Starting from May 2020, a gradual relaunch of targeted CRM and Customer Engagement initiatives is in the pipeline, with a view to respond effectively in the evolving situation and to return to full commercial capacity (physical presence from 40% to 70%)
Banco BPM will review its Strategic Plan in the light of the new environment, once there is better visibility and clarity on the future outlook
Q1 2020 performance:
Net income at €152m, with revenues up y/y (+8.8%) and with costs down(-3.2% both y/y and q/q), generated in spite of a top-up of €70m in generic loan loss provisions, aimed at anticipating the impact of the worsening scenario
Further improvement in asset quality, with net NPE ratio down at 5.0%
Robust position in terms of capital (CET 1 ratio: 14.4%Phased-in and 12.9% Fully Loaded), as well as funding and liquidity
Optimized capital structure, with strong MDA Buffers: 490bpsPhased-In and 307bps Fully Loaded
Agenda
1.
Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency
4
2.
Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights
14
3.
Performance Details:
34
-
Profitability
35
-
Balance Sheet
37
-
Funding and Liquidity
38
- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality
42
-
Capital Position
45
RECLASSIFIED P&L: QUARTERLY EVOLUTION
Reclassified income statement
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Chg.
Chg.
Chg.
Chg.
Y/Y
Y/Y
Q/Q
Q/Q
(in euro million)
Restated
Restated
Restated
Restated
%
%
Net interest income
499.2
512.1
495.8
474.0
474.1
-25.1
-5.0%
0.2
0.0%
Income (loss) from investments in associates
36.8
32.6
28.0
33.9
22.3
-14.5
-39.4%
-11.7
-34.4%
carried at equity
Net interest, dividend and similar income
535.9
544.7
523.8
507.9
496.4
-39.6
-7.4%
-11.5
-2.3%
Net fee and commission income
434.5
453.7
444.1
462.2
440.6
6.0
1.4%
-21.6
-4.7%
Other net operating income
24.2
17.9
17.8
16.1
16.7
-7.4
-30.8%
0.6
3.8%
Net financial result
72.3
10.7
41.7
207.4
206.8
134.5
185.8%
-0.6
-0.3%
Other operating income
531.0
482.3
503.5
685.7
664.1
133.1
25.1%
-21.6
-3.1%
Total income
1,067.0
1,027.0
1,027.3
1,193.5
1,160.5
93.5
8.8%
-33.1
-2.8%
Personnel expenses
-425.9
-418.0
-415.6
-437.1
-419.0
6.8
-1.6%
18.0
-4.1%
Other administrative expenses
-167.0
-163.1
-158.6
-149.8
-154.6
12.4
-7.4%
-4.8
3.2%
Amortization and depreciation
-63.3
-67.7
-68.6
-69.3
-61.4
2.0
-3.1%
7.9
-11.4%
Operating costs
-656.2
-648.9
-642.8
-656.1
-635.0
21.2
-3.2%
21.1
-3.2%
Profit (loss) from operations
410.8
378.2
384.4
537.4
525.5
114.7
27.9%
-11.9
-2.2%
Net adjustments on loans to customers
-152.0
-197.7
-208.4
-220.5
-213.2
-61.3
40.3%
7.3
-3.3%
Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tangible assets
-7.5
-19.3
-0.7
-131.0
-0.3
7.2
-95.7%
130.7
-99.8%
Net adjustments on other financial assets
-4.0
4.0
4.1
1.6
-4.7
-0.7
17.2%
-6.3
n.m.
Net provisions for risks and charges
4.4
-10.1
-2.7
-62.6
2.2
-2.2
-50.4%
64.8
n.m.
Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other
0.2
336.6
0.0
-3.6
0.1
-0.1
-45.5%
3.7
n.m.
investments
Income (loss) before tax from continuing
252.0
491.7
176.7
121.2
309.6
57.6
22.9%
188.3
155.3%
operations
Tax on income from continuing operations
-53.7
-27.4
-44.9
-26.6
-93.8
-40.1
74.7%
-67.3
253.2%
Systemic charges after tax
-41.6
-15.2
-31.5
-4.5
-57.5
-15.9
38.2%
-53.0
1179.5%
Income (loss) attributable to minority interests
1.2
3.2
1.8
9.2
0.0
-1.3
-102.3%
-9.3
-100.3%
Net income (loss) gross of PPA
157.9
452.3
102.1
99.4
158.2
0.3
0.2%
58.8
59.1%
Purchase Price Allocation after tax
-2.5
-4.7
-3.8
-3.7
-6.6
-4.1
166.7%
-2.9
79.9%
Net income (loss) for the period
155.4
447.6
98.2
95.8
151.6
-3.8
-2.4%
55.9
58.3%
COMPREHENSIVE PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY MARKET TURMOIL
€ m
Q1 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
A.
P&L NET INCOME
155.4
95.8
151.6
B.
OTHER NET INCOME DIRECTLY ACCOUNTED TO EQUITY
110.5
243.5
-289.7
o/w Tangible assets at Fair Value
0.0
249.7
0.0
o/w Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI (net of tax)
91.5
-103.0
-180.1
o/w Reserves of Equity Securities at FVOCI (net of tax)
19.5
105.8
-114.9
Mainly due to Anima, offset at
Regulatory Capital level by the
A.+B.
COMPREHENSIVE NET INCOME OF THE GROUP
265.9
339.3
-138.1
reduction in the value of the
participation to be deducted
RECLASSIFIED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31/03/2020
Reclassified assets (€ m)
Chg. y/y
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Value
%
Cash and cash equivalents
804
913
755
-48
-6.0%
Loans and advances measured at AC
111,592
115,890
116,021
4,429
4.0%
- Loans and advances to banks
5,123
10,044
8,004
2,881
56.2%
- Loans and advances to customers (*)
106,470
105,845
108,018
1,548
1.5%
Other financial assets
38,957
37,069
39,485
528
1.4%
- Assets measured at FV through PL
7,551
7,285
7,301
-250
-3.3%
- Assets measured at FV through OCI
14,882
12,527
13,206
-1,676
-11.3%
- Assets measured at AC
16,524
17,257
18,978
2,454
14.9%
Equity investments
1,358
1,386
1,329
-28
-2.1%
Property and equipment
3,598
3,624
3,585
-13
-0.4%
Intangible assets
1,275
1,269
1,270
-6
-0.4%
Tax assets
4,944
4,620
4,698
-247
-5.0%
Non-current assets held for sale and discont. operations
281
131
139
-142
-50.6%
Other assets
3,031
2,136
2,057
-973
-32.1%
Total
165,839
167,038
169,339
3,499
2.1%
Reclassified liabilities (€ m)
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Value
%
Due to banks
31,400
28,516
21,873
-9,526
-30.3%
Direct Funding
109,320
109,506
111,660
2,340
2.1%
- Due from customers
95,232
93,375
95,018
-214
-0.2%
- Debt securities and financial liabilities desig. at FV
14,087
16,131
16,641
2,554
18.1%
Debts for Leasing
810
733
707
-103
-12.7%
Other financial liabilities designated at FV
7,806
10,919
16,900
9,094
116.5%
Liability provisions
1,600
1,487
1,417
-182
-11.4%
Tax liabilities
512
619
669
157
30.8%
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
4
5
5
0
11.3%
Other liabilities
3,825
3,366
3,965
140
3.7%
Minority interests
44
26
26
-18
-41.1%
Shareholders' equity
10,519
11,861
12,116
1,597
15.2%
Total
165,839
167,038
169,339
3,499
2.1%
Chg. in Q1
Value%
-157-17.2%
131 0.1%
-2,041-20.3%
2,172 2.1%
2,416
6.5%
16
0.2%
679
5.4%
1,721
10.0%
-57
-4.1%
-40
-1.1%
0
0.0%
78
1.7%
8
5.8%
-79
-3.7%
2,300
1.4%
Value
%
-6,642
-23.3%
2,153
2.0%
1,643
1.8%
510
3.2%
-25
-3.5%
5,981
54.8%
-69
-4.7%
50
8.0%
0
-4.1%
599
17.8%
0
0.1%
255 2.1%
2,300 1.4%
Note: * "Customer loans" include the Senior Notes of the two GACS transactions (Exodus and ACE).
DIRECT FUNDING
Solid funding position confirmed, with healthy growth in deposits and bonds
Direct customer funding1(withoutRepos)
bn
Capital-protected Certificates
Other
Bonds
Time deposits
C/A & Sight deposits
(%) Share of total
+8.2%
+2.4%
111.5
103.1
108.9
3.0
3.7
1.8
3.2
1.7
2.1
16.1
16.6
14.0
1.6
1.6
2.1
81.3
86.2
88.6
(79%)
(79%)
(80%)
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
CHANGE
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20 In % Y/Y In % q/q
C/A & Sight deposits
81.3
86.2
88.6
9.0%
2.9%
Time deposits
2.1
1.6
1.6
-25.4%
-4.2%
Bonds
14.0
16.1
16.6
18.8%
3.2%
Other
2.1
1.8
1.7
-17.9%
-5.6%
Capital-protected Certificates
3.7
3.2
3.0
-17.6%
-6.8%
Direct Funding (excl. Repos)
103.1
108.9
111.5
8.2%
2.4%
Note: 1.Direct funding restated according to a management logic: it includes capital-protected certificates, recognized under 'Held-for-trading liabilities', while it does not include Repos (€3.2bn at March 2020, €3.9bn at December 2019 and €9.9bn at March 2019), mainly transactions with Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia.
BOND MATURITIES: LIMITED AND MANAGEABLE AMOUNTS
Institutional bond maturities
Retail bond maturities
€ bn
€ bn
3.75
2.43
2.43
2.50
0.73
0.45
1.70
0.77
1.21
1.25
Apr.-Dec. 2020
2021
2022
Senior
Subordinated
Covered bond 1
Aggregate senior &
subordinated in the period
2020-2022: €5.7bn
Managerial data based on nominal amounts.
0.50
0.24
0.04
0.11
0.13
Apr.-Dec. 2020
2021
2022
Senior
Subordinated
Aggregate senior &
subordinated in the period
2020-2022: €0.8bn
Note: 1. Include also the maturities of Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds: €0.45bn in 2021 and €0.50bn in 2022
INDIRECT CUSTOMER FUNDING AT €82.2BN
Assets under Management
€ bn
57.0
58.3
3.9
54.1
4.7
3.8
15.4
14.9
15.3
37.4
39.0
35.0
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Managed Accounts and Funds of Funds
Bancassurance
Funds & Sicav
Assets under Custody1
bn
32.7
31.4
28.1
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Total Indirect Customer Funding at €82.2bn:-8.4% both YTD and Y/Y. The YTD drop is substantially due to price effect
Management data of the commercial network. AUC historic data restated for managerial adjustments.
Note: 1.AuC data are net of capital-protected certificates, as they have been regrouped under Direct Funding (see slide 38).
Satisfactory increase in Performing Loans, with new loans granted at €5.3bn in Q1 20201
Net Customer Loans2
€ bn
106.5
105.8
108.0
5.4
NPE
6.6
5.5
99.9
100.3
102.6
Performing Loans
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
CHANGE
PERFORMING LOANS
31/03/19
31/12/19
31/03/20
In % y/y
In % q/q
Core customer loans
90.2
91.1
94.0
4.2%
3.1%
- Medium/Long-Term loans
60.6
62.5
64.4
6.2%
3.0%
- Current Accounts
10.7
10.5
10.4
-2.1%
-0.6%
- Other loans
17.0
16.1
17.3
2.0%
7.5%
- Cards & Personal Loans
1.9
2.0
1.8
-3.7%
-7.7%
Leasing
1.0
1.0
0.9
-11.0%
-3.5%
Repos
5.8
5.7
5.3
-9.2%
-8.2%
GACS Senior Notes
2.9
2.5
2.4
-15.0%
-2.5%
Total Performing Loans
99.9
100.3
102.6
2.7%
2.3%
Notes: 1.Management data. See slide 20 for details. 2.Loans and advances to customers at Amortized Cost, including also the GACS senior notes (Exodus since June 2018 and, moreover, ACE since March 2019).
ASSET QUALITY DETAILS
GROSS EXPOSURES
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Chg. y/y
Chg. in Q1
€/m and %
Value
%
Value
%
Bad Loans
4,058
3,565
3,517
-541
-13.3%
-47
-1.3%
UTP
7,528
6,424
6,252
-1,277
-17.0%
-172
-2.7%
Past Due
95
98
106
11
11.4%
8
7.8%
NPE
11,682
10,087
9,875
-1,807
-15.5%
-212
-2.1%
Performing Loans
100,254
100,631
102,962
2,708
2.7%
2,331
2.3%
TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS
111,936
110,718
112,837
901
0.8%
2,119
1.9%
NET EXPOSURES
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
Chg. y/y
Chg. in Q1
€/m and %
Value
%
Value
%
Bad Loans
1,638
1,560
1,571
-68
-4.1%
11
0.7%
UTP
4,874
3,912
3,778
-1,096
-22.5%
-134
-3.4%
Past Due
78
73
81
3
3.8%
8
11.0%
NPE
6,591
5,544
5,430
-1,161
-17.6%
-115
-2.1%
Performing Loans
99,879
100,301
102,588
2,709
2.7%
2,287
2.3%
TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS
106,470
105,845
108,018
1,548
1.5%
2,172
2.1%
Data refer to Loans and advances
COVERAGE
31/03/2019
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
%
to customers measured at
Bad Loans
59.6%
56.2%
55.3%
Amortized Cost, including also the
UTP
35.3%
39.1%
39.6%
GACS Senior Notes.
Past Due
18.1%
25.9%
23.7%
NPE
43.6%
45.0%
45.0%
Performing Loans
0.37%
0.33%
0.36%
TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS
4.9%
4.4%
4.3%
UTP LOANS: HIGH SHARE OF RESTRUCTURED AND SECURED POSITIONS
UTP analysis
Breakdown of Net UTPs
€ bn
Unsecured
-2.7% YTD
Secured
6.4
6.3
(%)
Composition
2.5
2.5
2.5
3.8
1.1
(39%)
(40%)
3.9
(29%)
2.7
3.8
(61%)
(60%)
(71%)
GBV
GBV
Adjustments
NBV
Unsec.
Sec.
31/12/19
31/03/20
Coverage ratio:
39.6%
56.8%
28.1%
€ bn
31/12/19
31/3/20
Restructured
1.7
1.7
- Secured
0.9
0.9
- Unsecured
0.8
0.8
Other UTP
2.2
2.1
- Secured
1.9
1.8
- Unsecured
0.3
0.3
3.9
3.8
o/w:
- North
72.6%
73.0%
- Centre
20.9%
20.6%
- South, Islands
6.5%
6.5%
& not resident
% Chg.
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
-4.5%
-5.3%
0.0%
-2.6%
UTP Coverage: +4.6 p.p. since YE 2018
Solid level of coverage for unsecured UTP: 56.8%
39.1%
39.6%
Net unsecured UTP other than Restructured loans are
35.0%
35.2%
limited to €0.3bn
>90% of Net UTPs are located in the northern & central
31/12/2018
31/03/2019 31/12/2019
31/03/2020
parts of Italy
CAPITAL POSITION IN DETAIL
PHASED IN CAPITAL
31/12/19 post
31/03/19 31/12/19
suspension of
31/03/20
POSITION(€/m and %)
dividends
CET 1 Capital
8,144
9,586
9,723
9,449
T1 Capital
8,278
10,017
10,155
10,253
Total Capital
9,729
11,542
11,681
11,636
RWA
64,218
65,841
65,872
65,435
CET 1 Ratio
12.68%
14.56%
14.76%
14.44%
AT1
0.21%
0.66%
0.65%
1.23%
T1 Ratio
12.89%
15.21%
15.42%
15.67%
Tier 2
2.26%
2.32%
2.32%
2.11%
Total Capital Ratio
15.15%
17.53%
17.73%
17.78%
RWA COMPOSITION
31/12/19 post
31/03/19
31/12/19
suspension of
31/03/20
(€/bn)
dividends
CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY
55.4
57.7
57.8
56.9
RISK
of which: Standard
29.6
29.9
30.0
29.1
MARKET RISK
2.6
1.9
1.9
2.3
OPERATIONAL RISK
6.0
6.0
6.0
6.0
CVA
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
TOTAL
64.2
65.8
65.9
65.4
FULLY PHASED CAPITAL
31/12/19 post
31/03/19 31/12/19
suspension of
31/03/20
POSITION(€/m and %)
dividends
CET 1 Capital
6,892
8,453
8,600
8,423
T1 Capital
6,896
8,754
8,902
9,122
Total Capital
8,347
10,280
10,427
10,506
RWA
63,942
65,856
65,912
65,353
CET 1 Ratio
10.78%
12.84%
13.05%
12.89%
AT1
0.01%
0.46%
0.46%
1.07%
T1 Ratio
10.78%
13.29%
13.51%
13.96%
Tier 2
2.27%
2.32%
2.31%
2.12%
Total Capital Ratio
13.05%
15.61%
15.82%
16.08%
RWA COMPOSITION
31/12/19 post
31/03/19
31/12/19
suspension of
31/03/20
(€/bn)
dividends
CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY
55.1
57.7
57.8
56.9
RISK
of which: Standard
29.3
30.0
30.0
29.0
MARKET RISK
2.6
1.9
1.9
2.3
OPERATIONAL RISK
6.0
6.0
6.0
6.0
CVA
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
TOTAL
63.9
65.8
65.9
65.4
Ratios as at 31/03/2019 and 31/03/2020 include also the Net Income of the pertinent quarter.