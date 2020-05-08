Banco BPM S p A : Presentation of Banco BPM Q1 2020 Results 0 05/08/2020 | 03:34am EDT Send by mail :

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 7 May 2020 DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by Banco BPM ("Banco BPM"); for the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed following the distribution of this document. The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of, and observe, these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Banco BPM and its subsidiaries disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Banco BPM or any member of its group or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in Banco BPM or any member of its group, or investment decision or any commitment whatsoever. This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as amended), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful. The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating without notice. Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements about Banco BPM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Banco BPM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Banco BPM or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer. None of Banco BPM, its subsidiaries or any of their respective representatives, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith. By participating to the presentation of the Group results and accepting a copy of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations regarding the information disclosed in this presentation. *** This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates). Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records. FY 2019 Group Results Presentation 2 METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Before 31/03/2020, the impact of the PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of the business combinations of the former Banca Popolare di Milano Group and of the former Banca Popolare Italiana and Banca Italease Groups, was split and registered under the following items: "Net interest income", "Other net operating income" and "Tax on income from continuing operations". Starting from Q1 2020, the aggregated impact net of tax of this PPA has been regrouped and reclassified in one new single P&L Item: "PPA after tax"; the previous quarters of 2019 have been reclassified accordingly.

Due to the change of the valuation criteria applied to the Group's properties and artworks, starting from 31/12/2019, a new item called «Profit & Loss on Fair Value measurement of tangible assets» has been introduced in the reclassified P&L scheme as at 31/12/2019. In this item, also the depreciations of properties previously accounted in the item "Amortisation & Depreciation" within the "Operating Costs" have been reclassified, restating accordingly all the previous quarters of 2019 for coherence. Furthermore, considering that the new accounting principle does not foresee for the amortisation of investment properties, the amortisation on such assets in the first three quarters of 2019 has been cancelled; as a consequence, the Item "Amortization and Depreciation" as well as the net result of the first three quarters of 2019 have been re-determined.

re-determined. It is also reminded that, on 16 April 2019, Banco BPM accepted the binding offer submitted by Illimity Bank S.p.A. and regarding the sale of a portfolio of Leasing Bad Loans. More in detail, the disposal concerns a portfolio for a nominal value of about €650 million at the cut-off date of 30th June 2018, mainly composed of receivables deriving from the active and passive legal relationships related to leasing contracts classified as bad loans, together with the related agreements, legal relationships, immovable or movable assets and the underlying contracts. The closure of the operation is subject to precedent conditions that are customary for transactions of this kind, including the notarial certification for the transferability of the assets, and shall be executed in various phases, with the conclusion expected by mid-2020. Starting from Q2 2019, the loans subject to this transaction (€607m GBV and €156m NBV as at 30/06/2019) have been reclassified as discontinued operations according to the IFRS5 standard. As at 31/03/2020, the residual amount of these loans stood at €312m GBV and at €93m NBV. Please note that, on 4 April 2020, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Banco BPM didn't discuss and vote on item 2 of the agenda (Resolutions on the allocation and distribution of profits); this is in order to acknowledge the guidelines provided by the ECB on 27 March 2020, with which, in order to strengthen the capital resources of relevant banks subject to its monitoring, and in order to be able to make use of the more extensive resources in support of households and businesses in the current situation brought about by the ongoing Covid-19 health emergency, it requested the banks, inter alia, not to proceed with the payment of dividends (still not approved) and not to assume any irrevocable commitment for their payment for the years 2019 and 2020 at least until 1 October 2020. The capital ratios included in this presentation are calculated coherently with this decision, i.e. including the entire net income as at 31/12/2019. Furthermore, the ratios as at 31/03/2020 are here reported including also the net income of the Q1 2020. Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 3 Agenda 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 4 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 14 3. Performance Details: 34 - Profitability 35 - Balance Sheet 37 - Funding and Liquidity 38 - Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 42 - Capital Position 45 Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 4 COVID-19 EMERGENCY: KEY FOCUS AREAS The adoption ofnew, digital-based models of customer interactionhas allowed the Group to stay close to its customer base, providing services with safetyin the current phase of emergency New patterns of agile work Strengthened use of the digital have allowed the Group to test banking channel, also through business continuity, while at the the proposition of new same time ensuring highest instruments and solutions, in line safetyto all its employees, who with the general current have effectively demonstrated situation and future market a strong degree of resilience requirements andcapacity of adaptation ACCELERATION OF DIGITAL AND OMNICHANNEL BANKING, WITH NEW WAYS OF WORKING AND DOING BUSINESS: AN ADVANTAGE FOR THE 'NEW NORMAL' ENVIRONMENT 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 5 GRADUAL RE-OPENING UNDER WAY IN MAY COVID-19 EMERGENCY: STRATEGIC APPROACH ADOPTED (1/2) Highlights on Step 1: «Crisis Committee» Step 1: «Crisis Committee» Organisational, technical, commercial and IT solutions for the continuity of regular banking activities put in place immediately, leveraging on Smart-Working and Digital & Omnichannel

Transformation project (DOT), together with individual protection and prevention measures STAFF BRANCHES CUSTOMERS Head office: physical presence ~20% Commercial network: physical presence ~70%(vs. <40% in the peak of the lockdown) Ca. 7,500HC in Smart/Remote-Working Ca. 840branches regularly open, with personnel on weekly shift duty Ca. 370branches open 2 days per week Ca. 520smaller-sized outlets closed Focus on the development of customer relationships on a digital basis, empowering the omnichannel approach 2019 Mar/Apr 20 Households Online Trans. 1/ Total Transactions 27% 56% +363 Small Business & SMEs Online Trans.1/ Total Transactions 63% 79% +403 WEBANK # Digital Sales 2(indexed) 100 159 +59% Note: 1.Online Transactions (web + Mobile). 2.Current Accounts, Investment Accounts, Credit & Debit cards, Personal Loans, 1. Banco BPM's reaction toCovid-19emergency 6Mortgages. 3.% increase since the beginning of the year. COVID-19 EMERGENCY: STRATEGIC APPROACH ADOPTED (2/2) Highlights on Step 2: «Project Reaction» Step 2: «Project Reaction» Three dedicated working groups established in March, coordinated by a Steering Committee chaired by the CEO

by a Steering Committee chaired by the CEO Flexible and project-basedset-up adopted, aimed at ensuring a well coordinated approach in daily managerial decisions Steering Committee (Top Management) Work Groups Commercial Costs Balance Sheet & Risk Ensure effective roll-out of Covid- related support measures for borrowers

roll-out of Covid- related support measures for borrowers Defend and develop revenues both in the short-term and to support the new normal Conduct a thorough re-view of all expense items

re-view of all expense items Deliver short and medium term measures to offset, as much as possible, negative impacts on revenues Elaborate sensitivities to quantify potential impacts on key B/S items

Manage and mitigate the impact of the crisis on capital, asset quality, funding and liquidity 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 7 BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK Banco BPM is ready to tackle the phase of Relaunch and to pave the way for the "New Normal" MarchApril Phase 1 EMERGENCY Emergency Management Focus on continuity of the banking business

Active communication with customers and employees, including the delivery mode of services and the creation of appropriate safety standards

Development of digital-based assistance to customers May June July Phase 2 Phase 3 RELAUNCH «NEW NORMAL» Provide financing to the economy Full re-activation of •Full-scale exploitation of MCC and SACE commercial initiatives… opportunities •Continued support to client base: Banco … duly fine-tuned to BPM as reference partner for a new start take account of the CRM and Customer Engagement behaviour and the needs that emerge in •Relaunch of targeted commercial the post-Covid phase initiatives (households and businesses) Review of service offer to respond effectively to customers' priority needs

Ongoing support to customers in their active use of digital-based distribution channels GRADUAL RETURN TO FULL COMMERCIAL CAPACITY: PHYSICAL PRESENCE FROM 40% TO 70% 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 8 MATERIAL AND CONCRETE SUPPORT TO ITALIAN ECONOMY Measures activated by the Government and by Banco BPM MEASURE TARGETS REQUESTS RECEIVED Number Amount MORATORIA ENTERPRISES & ~70,000 ~€1.8bn of suspended received (Cure Italy Decree and other) HOUSEHOLDS instalments REQUESTS RECEIVED Number Potential Amount BANCO BPM PLAFOND LIQUIDITY EMERGENCY ENTERPRISES ~4,000 ~€1.2bn (up to €5bn, o/w €3bn to Corporates, (incl. Self-Employed) €1bn to Self-Employed, €1bn to Retailers) LIQUIDITY DECREE(art. 1 & art. 13) •STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS UP TO €25K ENTERPRISES >35,000 ~€0.8bn (100% guaranteed) (incl. Self-Employed) •OTHER STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS ENTERPRISES EXPECTED PIPELINE - SACE ~120 ~€1.6bn - SME Fund ~6,000 ~€1.5bn - SMEs - Corporates ~400 ~€0.8bn The very vast majority of the moratoria files are "Ex lege"

Dedicated commercial efforts activated to provide adequate level of financing to our customers, leveraging on public support measures

Strong focus on clients classified in intermediate risk categories Data as at the beginning of May 2020 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 9 PERFORMING CUSTOMER LOAN BOOK ANALYSIS AS AT 31/03/20 Customer loans (GBV) breakdown1 Customer loans breakdown by sectors: focus on sensitivity to Covid3 Other (PA, No-Profit, etc.) €101bn 5.4% 8% High potential Households 39% impact 26.8% €101bn Non-Financial Medium potential impact Corporates 53% Financial 54.8% Low potential Corporate impact 13.0% 31/03/2020 Performing portfolio: EAD by risk categories2 LIMITED EXPOSURE TO SECTORS EXPECTED TO BE MOST SENSITIVE TO 28.7% 35.8% COVID-19 CRISIS4AND OVERALL STRONG QUALITY 23.3% 1% of total performing loans related to riskier segments of the most 7.8% 4.4% sensitive sectors: High risk: 0.3% of total customer loans Low Medium-Low Medium Medium-High High Mid-high risk: 0.7% of total customer loans 87.8% Internal management data. Note: 1.GBV of on balance-sheet performing exposures, excluding the GACS Senior Notes. Financial Corporate include ca. €5bn of REPOs with CC&G. 2.Includes all performing customer loans subject to the internal rating process (AIRB). Based on 11 rating classes for rated performing loans. 3.Elaborations including Cerved estimates on turnover trend in 2020 factoring the Covid-19 crisis. 4.Sectors for which Cerved expects the higher decrease in turnover for 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis: Transport & storage services, Accomodation, Restaurants & Travel, Textile fibers & Leather, Automotive trade and Means of transport. 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 10 FURTHER SUPPORT TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES Donations for >€3.5m (o/w: >€1m directly from Chairman, CEO, Board/Audit Members and top management) for hospitals and no profit into the fight against Covid-19

for >€3.5m (o/w: >€1m directly from Chairman, CEO, Board/Audit Members and top management) for hospitals and no profit into the fight against Covid-19 Fund raising involving colleagues, together with Banco Alimentare and Caritas, in favor of people weakened by the economic emergency

involving colleagues, together with Banco Alimentare and Caritas, in favor of people weakened by the economic emergency Crowdfunding project involving third-party stakeholders of the territory, supporting several local social projects DONATIONS EMPLOYEE FUND RAISING CROWDFUNDING 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 11 CONSIDERATIONS ON THE STRATEGIC PLAN The assumptions on which the Plan's key targets are based do not take into account the

consequences of the Covid-19-related lockdown, which was introduced shortly after the Plan's approval. It follows that key targets will have to be updated on the basis of new assumptions Banco BPM will, therefore, review its Strategic Plan once there is better visibility and clarity on the evolution of the future scenarios

While revenues are set to be impacted by the Covid-19 emergency, the Bank is ready and determined to adapt its strategic approach, leveraging on its flexibility in operating costs: Closure of a higher number of branches

Postponement of part of the envisaged investments and review of projects

General review of cost containment actions (personnel and administrative expenses) As expected, asset quality has improved further in Q1 2020,

with underlying physiological cost of risk (53bps) better than forecasts

Nonetheless, in the light of the current environment 1 , Banco BPM has decided to increase its provisions on performing loans, as a move to anticipate the impact of the worsening scenario, which will be reassessed once a clearer picture on the economic environment is available Note: 1.See the following slide. 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 12 COVID-19 SCENARIOS: CONSERVATIVE ASSESSMENT WITH FULL RECOGNITION OF ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY GUIDELINES ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY CONTEXT KEY STEPS 1. GDP SIMULATION 2. EFFECT OF PUBLIC SUPPORT MEASURES IASB recommends to apply scenarios over the expected life of financial instruments , considering the impact of Government support measures . Use of post-model adjustments and overlays is admitted 1

, considering the . Use of is admitted ECB expects that " banks give a greater weight to long-term macroeconomic forecasts […] when estimating long-term expected credit losses for the purpose of IFRS 9 provisioning policies" 2

banks give a greater weight to long-term macroeconomic forecasts ECB statement has been explicitly backed by ESMA 3 , which highlighted that in these scenarios the mitigating impact of public support measures has to be taken into account Run satellite models fed with multiple scenarios Multi-scenario simulation 9% 6% 3% MAIN 0% ELEMENTS -3% Covid 1 -6% Covid 2 -9% Covid 3 -12% 2020 2021 long term Assess the mitigating impact of public guarantees and moratoria on PDs & LGDs ECL impact €70m Notes: 1.IFRS - Document to support the consistent application of requirements in IFRS Standards 27 March 2020 2.FAQs on ECB supervisory measures in reaction to the Coronavirus 3.ESMA Public statement of 25 March 2020 (ESMA32-63-9519) 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 13 Agenda 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 4 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 14 3. Performance Details: 34 - Profitability 35 - Balance Sheet 37 - Funding and Liquidity 38 - Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 42 - Capital Position 45 Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 14 SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations (1/2) PROFITABILITY PRE-TAX PROFIT NET INCOME Q1 2020 Q4 2019 €310m €121m €152m €96m 31/03/20 DELTA Y/Y Q1 2019€252m €155m CUSTOMER VOLUMES CORE PERF. LOANS C.A. & DEPOSITS NET NPE RATIO RISK PROFILE GROSS NPE RATIO TEXAS RATIO2 €94.0bn +4.2% €90.2bn +8.2% 31/03/20 31/12/19 5.0% 5.2% 8.8% 9.1% 50.1% 52.3% Commercial Network (April vs. March)1: Loans +1.1% Core Funding +2.0% 31/03/19 6.2% 10.4% 71.3% Notes: 1.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network; Refer to Gross performing Customer Loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs. 2.Net NPEs over Tangible Net Equity (Shareholders' Net Equity - Intangible assets). 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 15 SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE (2/2) In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations LIQUIDITY & FUNDING CAPITAL AND BUFFERS REGULATORY RELIEF MEASURES LCR NSFR TOT. LIQUID SECURITIES 148% >100% €30.5bn CET 1 MDA BUFFERS (with CRD V rules) PHASED-IN 14.4% +490bps FULLY LOADED 12.9% +307bps MDA Buffers exclude benefit from temporary relief measures (e.g. waiver of the 250bps CCB)

exclude benefit from temporary relief measures (e.g. waiver of the 250bps CCB) Expected one-year shift forward of a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 16 Q1 2020 QUARTERLY P&L RESULTS Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Chg. q/q Chg. y/y € m Restated Restated NII 499.2 474.0 474.1 0.0% -5.0% FEES & COMMISSIONS 434.5 462.2 440.6 -4.7% 1.4% NET FINANCIAL RESULT 72.3 207.4 206.8 -0.3% n.m. TOTAL INCOME 1,067.0 1,193.5 1,160.5 -2.8% 8.8% STAFF COSTS -425.9 -437.1 -419.0 -4.1% -1.6% OTHER ADMIN .COSTS -167.0 -149.8 -154.6 3.2% -7.4% D&A -63.3 -69.3 -61.4 -11.4% -3.1% OPERATING COSTS -656.2 -656.1 -635.0 -3.2% -3.2% PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 410.8 537.4 525.5 -2.2% 27.9% LLPs -152.0 -220.5 -213.2 -3.3% 40.3% OTHER 1 -6.9 -195.7 -2.7 n.m. n.m. PRE-TAX PROFIT 252.0 121.2 309.6 n.m. 22.9% TAX -53.7 -26.6 -93.8 n.m. 74.7% SYSTEMIC CHARGES (net of taxes) -41.6 -4.5 -57.5 n.m. 38.2% NET INCOME BEFORE PPA 157.9 99.4 158.2 59.1% 0.2% PPA AFTER TAX -2.5 -3.7 -6.6 79.9% n.m. NET INCOME 155.4 95.8 151.6 58.3% -2.4% Q1 2020 COMMENTS Q1 2020 NFRincludes valuation effect: on own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019

on assets of -€31m Physiological CoR at 53bpsand up at 79bps when including the decision to increase the generic provisions on performing loans of +€70m (~€47m post tax), anticipating the impact of the macroeconomic crisis(Covid-19) Higher Systemic Chargesfor €16m (post tax) y/y P&L restated with PPA reclassified at bottom line. Notes: 1.Other includes: Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tang. assets, Net adj .on other financial assets, Net provisions for risks & charges, Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other investments. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 17 NET INTEREST INCOME: HIGHLIGHTS Net Interest Income NII: Evolution Breakdown € m 499.2 € m 474.0 474.1 +4.0 +0.9 474.0 474.1 Includes -€4.7m -4.8 of day effect Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 NPE Q4 19 Commercial NPE Non-CommercialQ1 20 39.1 28.1 29.0 contribution: banking contribution banking and other1 1.90 1.87 1.85 1.85 1.87 Asset spread 1.47 1.43 1.34 1.33 1.36 Customer spread Liability spread -0.43 -0.44 -0.51 -0.52 -0.51 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Euribor 3M at -0.27 EURIBOR 3M -0.31 -0.32 -0.39 -0.41 -0.41 as at 30/04/20 QUARTERLY AVG. Notes: 1. Non-commercial banking includes: financial activities, Hedging, interest on Bonds (Retail and Institutional), other elements and one-offs. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 18 VOLUMES AT A GLANCE Solid commercial performance. Indirect Funding negatively impacted by market turmoil € bn 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 % chg.Y/Y % chg. Q/Q Net Performing Customer Loans 99.9 100.3 102.6 2.7% 2.3% o/w: Core Performing Customer Loans1 90.2 91.1 94.0 4.2% 3.1% - Medium/Long - Term Loans 60.6 62.5 64.4 6.2% 3.0% - Current Accounts 10.7 10.5 10.4 -2.1% -0.6% - Other Loans 18.9 18.1 19.2 1.4% 5.9% Direct Funding2 103.1 108.9 111.5 8.2% 2.4% C/A & Deposits (Sight + Time) 83.4 87.8 90.2 8.2% 2.7% Bonds 14.0 16.1 16.6 18.8% 3.2% Certificates 3.7 3.2 3.0 -17.6% -6.8% Other 2.1 1.8 1.7 -17.9% -5.6% Indirect Funding3 89.8 89.7 82.2 -8.4% -8.4% o/w: AUM 57.0 58.3 54.1 -5.1% -7.3% - Funds & Sicav 37.4 39.0 35.0 -6.5% -10.5% - Bancassurance 14.9 15.4 15.3 2.8% -0.5% - Managed Accounts & Funds of Funds 4.7 3.9 3.8 -19.1% -1.9% Resilient trend confirmed also in April with performing loans of the Commercial Network: +1.1% vs. March3 Strong support from core funding base confirmed also in April, with Core Direct Funding of the Commercial Network: +2.0% vs. March3 Indirect Funding decrease in Q1 purely due to market effect: -€8.1bn for the total, o/w -€4.0bn for AUM AUM +2.2% end-April vs. March Notes: 1.Exclude GACS senior notes, REPOs and Leasing. 2.Restated excluding REPOs and including Capital-Protected Certificates. 3.Restated excluding Capital- Protected Certificates from AUC. 3.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network. Refer to gross performing customer loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 19 SOUND LENDING PERFORMANCE OF THE NETWORK €5.3bn New Loans in Q1 2020 All-In Rates of the New M/L-Term Lending to Main Corporate Segments2 (Management data of the commercial network1) (Management data of the commercial network) € bn bps 222 5.7 216 210 Q1 2019 1.0 4.7 Enterprises 135 145 -6.9% 129 Q1 2020 0.6 4.7 5.3 Large + Mid Corporate Households Enterprise & Corporate Euribor 3M Average Q1 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 -42.6% +0.8% -31 -36 -41 y/y y/y Monthly trend of New Lending in Q1 2020 1.5 1.2 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Satisfactory performance in new M/L-Term lending to Enterprises and Corporate contributes to customer loan growth in Q1 Notes: 1.Include M/L-term Mortgages (Secured and Unsecured), Personal Loans, Pool, ST/MLT Structured Finance. Exclude Agos and Profamily volumes sold by the network, but not consolidated by the Group. 2.All-in rates include commission income related to insurance policies, interest rate hedges and loan granting fees. Does not include volumes related to Structured Finance. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 20 STRONG AND WELL DIVERSIFIED BOND FUNDING Bond funding as at 31/03/2020 Nominal amounts Covered Bonds1 31.5% €3.8bn, o/w: ~€1.6bn not included in Own Funds Phased-in, but representing MREL-eligible funding 16.3%Cap.-Protected Certificates €20.5bn 30.2% Senior Preferred 18.4% 3.7%Senior Non-preferred Subordinated (T1, AT1 and T2) Total bonds outstanding at €20.5bn

Very manageable amount of wholesale bond maturities in 2020 (€2.4bn), considering €1.15bn already issued in Q1 2020 and the strong liquidity position (with unencumbered eligible assets at €22.6bn, highly exceeding total bonds outstanding)

New Senior Non Preferred successfully issued in Q1 2020, for a total of €750m, with a spread of 193bps Q1 2020: €1.15bn already issued, 47% of wholesale bond maturities of the year € bn Wholesale bond issues Wholesale bond maturities 2.40 2.4 No maturities 1.75 0.75 0.7 0.40 registered in Q1 1.15 AT1 0.50 1.7 Senior Non Jan-20 Feb-20 Pref. FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 Q1 20 FY 2020 Subordinated Notes: 1.Include also Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds. 2.Managerial data based on nominal amounts. Senior Pref. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 21 STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION: LCR 148% & NSFR >100%1 Eligible Securities2 € bn Up at >€26bn 54.0 54.5 as at 30 Apr. 2020 TOTAL LIQUID SECURITIES AT €30.5BN, o/w: •€22.6bn Unencumbered Eligible Securities Unencumb. Eligible 19.9 22.6 • €3.4bn of Excess ECB deposits (€5.4bn average in 2020) securities 13.3 Encumbered with Repos 18.1 • €1.9bn HQLA lent3 & other 20.8 • €2.6bn Marketable securities (non-eligible) 13.8 Encumbered with ECB 31/12/19 31/03/2020 ECB exposurebreakdown as at 31/03/2020 TLTRO III 3,5 €13.8bn TLTRO II 10,3 Down by €7bn in Q1 2020: €5bn of TLTRO II and €4bn of MRO reimbursed

€2bn of TLTRO III drawn Sizeable funding contribute also from long-term bilateral refinancing operations at €3.4bn euro (net of haircuts), with an average maturity of 2 years

long-term bilateral refinancing operations at euro (net of haircuts), with an average maturity of 2 years Still large potential room for TLTRO III, with maximum take-up of €35.7bn (+€21.9bn vs. current combined TLTRO exposure) Internal management data, net of haircuts. ECB exposure net of the accrued interest Notes: 1.LCR and NSFR of Q1 2020. 2.Includes assets received as collateral. 3.Refers to securities lending (uncollateralized high quality liquid assets). 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 22 Q1 2020: NET FEES AND COMMISSIONS Net Fees and Commissions Focus on Investment Product Fees1 € m +1.4% € m 434.5 462.2 -4.7%440.6 +8.2% -0.7% 204.2 224.8 220.2 171.7 187.2 185.8 230.3 237.4 220.4 66 76 75 106 111 111 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Management & Advisory Commercial Banking Fees Upfront fees Running fees Net fees and commission at €440.6m dropped by 4.7% Q/Q, due to:

the decrease in commercial banking fees (-7.2% Q/Q), mainly due to a particularly strong commission contribution from pools and structured financing registered in Q4 19 (ca. -€11m q/q) and to lower volumes and pricing of other loans (ca. -€3m q/q). lower investment product placement (advisory and management fees: -2.0% Q/Q) lockdown measures on Covid-19 adopted in March 2020

Net fees and commission increased by 1.4% Y/Y, mainly thanks to the stronger activity on investment product placements (advisory and management fees ) Notes: 1.Internal management data of the Commercial Network regarding the breakdown of running and upfront fees on investment products. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 23 GROWTH IN INVESTMENT PRODUCT PLACEMENTS Investment product placements volumes1 Share of investment product Upfront fees on Total Net Fees & Commissions € bn +20.7% Upfront Profitability (%) o/w €0.5bn in -3.9% 2.2% 2.1% 2.1% March 2.0% 2.1% 3.7 3.4 3.5 3.5 2.9 15% 16% 17% 16% 17% Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 In Q1 2020, investment product placements stand at €3.5bn (vs. €3.7bn in Q4 2019 and €2.9bn in Q1 2019), notwithstanding a slowdown in March volumes ,following the Covid-19 lockdown measures

Covid-19 lockdown measures Q1 2020 sees a confirmed resilience in the contribution from the upfront component of investment products, which represents about 17% of total Net fees and commissions. Notes: 1.Management data of the Commercial Network related only to the placements of investment products which generate upfront fees. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 24 FINANCIAL PORTFOLIO: NET FINANCIAL RESULT AND RESERVES/UNREALISED GAINS Net Financial Result € m 207.4 206.8 72.3 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI Pre-tax, in € m -€174m as at 71 30/04/20203 -60 -198 Not included in the P&L results, but included in 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 the Capital Position NFR at €206.8m in Q1 (against €207.4m in Q4 19, which included material gains of asset disposals) 1 includes valuation effects on:

(against €207.4m in Q4 19, which included material gains of asset disposals) includes valuation effects on: own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019 assets of -€31m

Unrealised gains on Debt Securities at AC2 Pre-tax, in € m €225m as at 520 30/04/20203 300 18 Included neither in the P&L results nor in the Capital Position 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Notes: 1.NFR in Q4 19 included gains from the disposal of debt securities (€124.4m), together with those from debt and equity instruments coming from the disposal of Sorgenia (€44.6m) 2.Debt Securities accounted at Amortised Costs are subject to a specific policy which sets dedicated limits to the amount of disposals allowed throughout the year. 3.Internal management estimates. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 25 WELL DIVERSIFIED DEBT SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Evolution & Composition of Debt Securities € bn 31.6 32.9 34.2 34.5 34.2 31.2 34.5 Debt securities 30.2 o/w: Italian 26.7 20.7 17.7 20.0 19.4 19.3 15.5 18.2 Govies 31/12/16 31/12/17 31/12/18 31/03/19 30/06/19 30/09/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 o/w: €2.3m at FVTPL Share of Italian Govies on Debt securities 84% 69% 54% 59% 56% 56% 50% 53% Classification of Debt Securities 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 FVOCI FVOCI 42.0% 36.7% €14.4bn AC €12.7bn €34.5bn AC €34.2bn 55.0% 48.3% €19.0bn €16.5bn FVTPL €3.3bn FVTPL €2.9bn 9.6% 8.3% Increase of debt securities classified at AC (HTC) y/y in order to reduce volatility at P&L and Capital level 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 26 FOCUS ON GOVIES PORTFOLIO Italian Govies at AC Italian Govies at FVOCI € bn +8.6% in Q1 € bn +8.9% in Q1 10.9 10.0 10.9 6.9 4.6 5.0 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Non-ITGovies at AC Non-ITGovies at FVOCI € bn +14.0% in Q1 € bn +7.2% in Q1 4.8 5.7 6.5 4.2 4.4 4.8 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Duration of total Govies at AC: Duration of total Govies at FVOCI: 3.4 years, with 3.9 years for IT1 3.3 years, with 2.3 years for IT1 67% maturing by next year Italian Govies at FVTPL bn +155.0% in Q1 2.2 2.3 0.9 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Non-ITGovies at FVTPL bn -76.6% in Q1 0.7 0.3 0.2 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Notes: 1.Management data, including hedging strategies. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 27 OPERATING COSTS: QUARTERLY COMPARISON Total Operating Costs -3.2% -3.2% 656.2656.1635.0 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Cost/income ratio: 61.5% 55.0% 54.7% o/w:Staff costs o/w:Other admin. costs o/w: D&A -1.6% -7.4% -3.1% 425.9 437.0 419.0 167.0 63.3 69.3 61.4 149.8 154.6 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 28 STRONG IMPROVEMENT ACROSS ASSET QUALITY METRICS Reduction in NPE stock and ratios, with strong coverage confirmed NPE Stock (GBV) NPE Stock (NBV) € m 11,682 10,087 9,875 -15.5% Y/Y € m 6,591 5,544 -17.6% Y/Y 5,430 95 -2.1% in Q1 78 -2.1% in Q1 98 106 73 81 7,528 4,874 6,424 6,252 3,912 3,778 4,058 3,565 3,517 Low share of 1,638 1,560 1,571 Low share of 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/2020 Bad Loans: 36% Bad Loans: 29% Bad Loans UTP PD Bad Loans UTP PD 10.4% 6.2% 9.1% 8.8% 31/12/19 31/03/20 62.5% TOTAL NPE 5.2% 5.0% 56.2% 55.3% incl. BAD LOAN COVERAGE write-offs RATIOS UTP COVERAGE 39.1% 39.6% 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 PD COVERAGE 25.9% 23.7% 3.6% 3.2% 3.1% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% 48.5% BAD LOAN TOTAL NPE COVERAGE 45.0% 45.0% incl. RATIOS 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 % of Secured NPE 61% 60% write-offs on Total NPE (GBV) Gross Net 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 29 NPE FLOWS AND COST OF RISK: HEALTHY PATH CONFIRMED Net Flows to NPEs Flows from UTP to Bad Loans € m -5.3% vs. 2019 € m -17.5% vs. 2019 216 233 220 179 quarterly 260 245 188 178 quarterly 88 average 171 average Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 2019 quarterly average: 189m 2019 quarterly average: 216m LLPs Cost of Risk2 € m Annualised, in bps (EoP) 197.7 208.4 220.5 213.2 COVID19-related 152.0 top-up in generic 57 73 79 Physiological 70 provisions1 143.2 53 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 62bps, when considering the positive impact from Sorgenia Note: 1.Anticipation of the impact of the macroeconomic crisis (Covid-19).2.CoR calculated including also loans classified at IFRS 5, for coherence with related LLPs. 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 30 IMPROVING TREND IN ASSET QUALITY DRIVEN BY WORKOUT NPE, gross book value: -€1.7bn in 2019 and further -€0.2bn in Q1 2020 bn 11.8 -0.6 +1.2 -2.3 10.1 +0.3 -0.5 9.9 31/12/18 Bad Loan Inflows from Cancellations, 31/12/19 Inflows from Cancellations, 31/03/20 portfolio disposals Performing Write-offs, Performing Write-offs, Recoveries, Cure & Recoveries, Cure & Other Other 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 31 STRONG CAPITAL RATIOS & BUFFERS Well positioned to face the tough scenario Fully Loaded Capital Ratios: evolution % 17.8% TOTAL 13.1% 15.6% 15.8% 16.1% 15.7% TIER 1 10.8% 13.3% 13.5% 14.0% 14,4 13.0 +31bps -47bps 12.8 +20bps 12.9 10.8 The valuation on own liabilities does CET 1 not have any impact at CET1 level 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 Suspension of 31/12/2019 Q1 HTCS 31/03/2020 31/03/2020 dividends (excl. dividends) performance reserves Phased-in & other1 31/03/2020 (with CRD V rules) Phased-in +490bps MDA buffers +307bps Fully Loaded 31/12/2019 +440bps +229bps CET 1 ratios: FL up at 12.9%, with Phase-In at 14.4%

Phase-In at 14.4% Optimised capital structure with strong MDA buffers , calculated with the application of the CRD V rules and without considering any benefit from temporary Covid-related relief measures (waiver of the 250bps CCB)

, calculated with the application of the CRD V rules and without considering any benefit from temporary Covid-related relief measures (waiver of the 250bps CCB) Expected one-year shift forward of a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan Notes: 1.Mainly due to dividend distribution by Agos and to the 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 32 removal of the prudential filter on the stake in Eracle Fund. FINAL REMARKS Covid-19 emergency: Banco BPM's reaction and outlook: A flexible, project-basedset-up was adopted, aimed at governing revenue, cost and balance sheet implications of the crisis (Reaction Project)

project-basedset-up was adopted, aimed at governing revenue, cost and balance sheet implications of the crisis (Reaction Project) The emergency has accelerated the use of digital and omnichannel-based banking: an advantage for the 'New Normal' environment

omnichannel-based banking: an advantage for the 'New Normal' environment Starting from May 2020, a gradual relaunch of targeted CRM and Customer Engagement initiatives is in the pipeline, with a view to respond effectively in the evolving situation and to return to full commercial capacity (physical presence from 40% to 70%)

Banco BPM will review its Strategic Plan in the light of the new environment, once there is better visibility and clarity on the future outlook Q1 2020 performance: Net income at €152m, with revenues up y/y (+8.8%) and with costs down (-3.2% both y/y and q/q), generated in spite of a top-up of €70m in generic loan loss provisions, aimed at anticipating the impact of the worsening scenario

(-3.2% both y/y and q/q), generated in spite of a top-up of €70m in generic loan loss provisions, aimed at anticipating the impact of the worsening scenario Further improvement in asset quality, with net NPE ratio down at 5.0%

Robust position in terms of capital (CET 1 ratio: 14.4% Phased-in and 12.9% Fully Loaded), as well as funding and liquidity

Phased-in and 12.9% Fully Loaded), as well as funding and liquidity Optimized capital structure, with strong MDA Buffers: 490bps Phased-In and 307bps Fully Loaded 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 33 Agenda 1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 4 2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 14 3. Performance Details: 34 - Profitability 35 - Balance Sheet 37 - Funding and Liquidity 38 - Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 42 - Capital Position 45 Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 34 RECLASSIFIED P&L: QUARTERLY EVOLUTION Reclassified income statement Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Chg. Chg. Chg. Chg. Y/Y Y/Y Q/Q Q/Q (in euro million) Restated Restated Restated Restated % % Net interest income 499.2 512.1 495.8 474.0 474.1 -25.1 -5.0% 0.2 0.0% Income (loss) from investments in associates 36.8 32.6 28.0 33.9 22.3 -14.5 -39.4% -11.7 -34.4% carried at equity Net interest, dividend and similar income 535.9 544.7 523.8 507.9 496.4 -39.6 -7.4% -11.5 -2.3% Net fee and commission income 434.5 453.7 444.1 462.2 440.6 6.0 1.4% -21.6 -4.7% Other net operating income 24.2 17.9 17.8 16.1 16.7 -7.4 -30.8% 0.6 3.8% Net financial result 72.3 10.7 41.7 207.4 206.8 134.5 185.8% -0.6 -0.3% Other operating income 531.0 482.3 503.5 685.7 664.1 133.1 25.1% -21.6 -3.1% Total income 1,067.0 1,027.0 1,027.3 1,193.5 1,160.5 93.5 8.8% -33.1 -2.8% Personnel expenses -425.9 -418.0 -415.6 -437.1 -419.0 6.8 -1.6% 18.0 -4.1% Other administrative expenses -167.0 -163.1 -158.6 -149.8 -154.6 12.4 -7.4% -4.8 3.2% Amortization and depreciation -63.3 -67.7 -68.6 -69.3 -61.4 2.0 -3.1% 7.9 -11.4% Operating costs -656.2 -648.9 -642.8 -656.1 -635.0 21.2 -3.2% 21.1 -3.2% Profit (loss) from operations 410.8 378.2 384.4 537.4 525.5 114.7 27.9% -11.9 -2.2% Net adjustments on loans to customers -152.0 -197.7 -208.4 -220.5 -213.2 -61.3 40.3% 7.3 -3.3% Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tangible assets -7.5 -19.3 -0.7 -131.0 -0.3 7.2 -95.7% 130.7 -99.8% Net adjustments on other financial assets -4.0 4.0 4.1 1.6 -4.7 -0.7 17.2% -6.3 n.m. Net provisions for risks and charges 4.4 -10.1 -2.7 -62.6 2.2 -2.2 -50.4% 64.8 n.m. Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other 0.2 336.6 0.0 -3.6 0.1 -0.1 -45.5% 3.7 n.m. investments Income (loss) before tax from continuing 252.0 491.7 176.7 121.2 309.6 57.6 22.9% 188.3 155.3% operations Tax on income from continuing operations -53.7 -27.4 -44.9 -26.6 -93.8 -40.1 74.7% -67.3 253.2% Systemic charges after tax -41.6 -15.2 -31.5 -4.5 -57.5 -15.9 38.2% -53.0 1179.5% Income (loss) attributable to minority interests 1.2 3.2 1.8 9.2 0.0 -1.3 -102.3% -9.3 -100.3% Net income (loss) gross of PPA 157.9 452.3 102.1 99.4 158.2 0.3 0.2% 58.8 59.1% Purchase Price Allocation after tax -2.5 -4.7 -3.8 -3.7 -6.6 -4.1 166.7% -2.9 79.9% Net income (loss) for the period 155.4 447.6 98.2 95.8 151.6 -3.8 -2.4% 55.9 58.3% The first three quarters of 2019 are restated due to the change in the accounting standard for the valuation of the Group's property and works of art. All the 2019 quarters have also been restated for the reclassification of 3. Performance Details: Profitability 35 the aggregated impact net of tax of the PPA in one new single Item: "PPA after tax". COMPREHENSIVE PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY MARKET TURMOIL € m Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 A. P&L NET INCOME 155.4 95.8 151.6 B. OTHER NET INCOME DIRECTLY ACCOUNTED TO EQUITY 110.5 243.5 -289.7 o/w Tangible assets at Fair Value 0.0 249.7 0.0 o/w Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI (net of tax) 91.5 -103.0 -180.1 o/w Reserves of Equity Securities at FVOCI (net of tax) 19.5 105.8 -114.9 Mainly due to Anima, offset at Regulatory Capital level by the A.+B. COMPREHENSIVE NET INCOME OF THE GROUP 265.9 339.3 -138.1 reduction in the value of the participation to be deducted 3. Performance Details: Profitability 36 RECLASSIFIED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31/03/2020 Reclassified assets (€ m) Chg. y/y 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Value % Cash and cash equivalents 804 913 755 -48 -6.0% Loans and advances measured at AC 111,592 115,890 116,021 4,429 4.0% - Loans and advances to banks 5,123 10,044 8,004 2,881 56.2% - Loans and advances to customers (*) 106,470 105,845 108,018 1,548 1.5% Other financial assets 38,957 37,069 39,485 528 1.4% - Assets measured at FV through PL 7,551 7,285 7,301 -250 -3.3% - Assets measured at FV through OCI 14,882 12,527 13,206 -1,676 -11.3% - Assets measured at AC 16,524 17,257 18,978 2,454 14.9% Equity investments 1,358 1,386 1,329 -28 -2.1% Property and equipment 3,598 3,624 3,585 -13 -0.4% Intangible assets 1,275 1,269 1,270 -6 -0.4% Tax assets 4,944 4,620 4,698 -247 -5.0% Non-current assets held for sale and discont. operations 281 131 139 -142 -50.6% Other assets 3,031 2,136 2,057 -973 -32.1% Total 165,839 167,038 169,339 3,499 2.1% Reclassified liabilities (€ m) 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Value % Due to banks 31,400 28,516 21,873 -9,526 -30.3% Direct Funding 109,320 109,506 111,660 2,340 2.1% - Due from customers 95,232 93,375 95,018 -214 -0.2% - Debt securities and financial liabilities desig. at FV 14,087 16,131 16,641 2,554 18.1% Debts for Leasing 810 733 707 -103 -12.7% Other financial liabilities designated at FV 7,806 10,919 16,900 9,094 116.5% Liability provisions 1,600 1,487 1,417 -182 -11.4% Tax liabilities 512 619 669 157 30.8% Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 4 5 5 0 11.3% Other liabilities 3,825 3,366 3,965 140 3.7% Minority interests 44 26 26 -18 -41.1% Shareholders' equity 10,519 11,861 12,116 1,597 15.2% Total 165,839 167,038 169,339 3,499 2.1% Chg. in Q1 Value% -157-17.2% 131 0.1% -2,041-20.3% 2,172 2.1% 2,416 6.5% 16 0.2% 679 5.4% 1,721 10.0% -57 -4.1% -40 -1.1% 0 0.0% 78 1.7% 8 5.8% -79 -3.7% 2,300 1.4% Value % -6,642 -23.3% 2,153 2.0% 1,643 1.8% 510 3.2% -25 -3.5% 5,981 54.8% -69 -4.7% 50 8.0% 0 -4.1% 599 17.8% 0 0.1% 255 2.1% 2,300 1.4% Note: * "Customer loans" include the Senior Notes of the two GACS transactions (Exodus and ACE). 3. Performance Details: Balance Sheet 37 DIRECT FUNDING Solid funding position confirmed, with healthy growth in deposits and bonds Direct customer funding1(withoutRepos) bn Capital-protected Certificates Other Bonds Time deposits C/A & Sight deposits (%) Share of total +8.2% +2.4% 111.5 103.1 108.9 3.0 3.7 1.8 3.2 1.7 2.1 16.1 16.6 14.0 1.6 1.6 2.1 81.3 86.2 88.6 (79%) (79%) (80%) 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 CHANGE 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 In % Y/Y In % q/q C/A & Sight deposits 81.3 86.2 88.6 9.0% 2.9% Time deposits 2.1 1.6 1.6 -25.4% -4.2% Bonds 14.0 16.1 16.6 18.8% 3.2% Other 2.1 1.8 1.7 -17.9% -5.6% Capital-protected Certificates 3.7 3.2 3.0 -17.6% -6.8% Direct Funding (excl. Repos) 103.1 108.9 111.5 8.2% 2.4% Note: 1.Direct funding restated according to a management logic: it includes capital-protected certificates, recognized under 'Held-for-trading liabilities', while it does not include Repos (€3.2bn at March 2020, €3.9bn at December 2019 and €9.9bn at March 2019), mainly transactions with Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia. 3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 38 BOND MATURITIES: LIMITED AND MANAGEABLE AMOUNTS Institutional bond maturities Retail bond maturities € bn € bn 3.75 2.43 2.43 2.50 0.73 0.45 1.70 0.77 1.21 1.25 Apr.-Dec. 2020 2021 2022 Senior Subordinated Covered bond 1 Aggregate senior & subordinated in the period 2020-2022: €5.7bn Managerial data based on nominal amounts. 0.50 0.24 0.04 0.11 0.13 Apr.-Dec. 2020 2021 2022 Senior Subordinated Aggregate senior & subordinated in the period 2020-2022: €0.8bn Note: 1. Include also the maturities of Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds: €0.45bn in 2021 and €0.50bn in 2022 3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 39 INDIRECT CUSTOMER FUNDING AT €82.2BN Assets under Management € bn 57.0 58.3 3.9 54.1 4.7 3.8 15.4 14.9 15.3 37.4 39.0 35.0 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Managed Accounts and Funds of Funds Bancassurance Funds & Sicav Assets under Custody1 bn 32.7 31.4 28.1 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Total Indirect Customer Funding at €82.2bn: -8.4% both YTD and Y/Y. The YTD drop is substantially due to price effect Management data of the commercial network. AUC historic data restated for managerial adjustments. Note: 1.AuC data are net of capital-protected certificates, as they have been regrouped under Direct Funding (see slide 38). 3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 40 SECURITIES PORTFOLIO € bn 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Chg. y/y Chg. in Q1 Debt securities 34.2 31.2 34.5 1.0% 10.5% - o/w Total Govies 29.3 26.4 29.6 1.0% 12.1% - o/w: Italian Govies 20.0 15.5 18.2 -9.2% 17.0% IT Govies in % on Debt Securities 58.5% 49.7% 52.6% Equity securities, Open-end funds & Private equity 2.5 2.5 1.7 -33.0% -33.3% TOTAL SECURITIES 36.7 33.8 36.2 -1.3% 7.2% € bn 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 Chg. y/y Chg. in Q1 Govies at FVOCI 11.1 9.1 9.8 -11.3% 8.0% - Italian 6.9 4.6 5.0 -27.0% 8.9% - Non Italian 4.2 4.4 4.8 14.6% 7.2% Govies at AC 15.7 15.7 17.4 10.4% 10.5% - Italian 10.9 10.0 10.9 -0.4% 8.6% - Non Italian 4.8 5.7 6.5 34.8% 14.0% Govies at FVTPL 2.5 1.6 2.4 -4.2% 49.5% - Italian 2.2 0.9 2.3 2.8% 155.0% - Non Italian 0.3 0.7 0.2 -49.5% -76.6% 3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 41 NET CUSTOMER LOANS Satisfactory increase in Performing Loans, with new loans granted at €5.3bn in Q1 20201 Net Customer Loans2 € bn 106.5 105.8 108.0 5.4 NPE 6.6 5.5 99.9 100.3 102.6 Performing Loans 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 CHANGE PERFORMING LOANS 31/03/19 31/12/19 31/03/20 In % y/y In % q/q Core customer loans 90.2 91.1 94.0 4.2% 3.1% - Medium/Long-Term loans 60.6 62.5 64.4 6.2% 3.0% - Current Accounts 10.7 10.5 10.4 -2.1% -0.6% - Other loans 17.0 16.1 17.3 2.0% 7.5% - Cards & Personal Loans 1.9 2.0 1.8 -3.7% -7.7% Leasing 1.0 1.0 0.9 -11.0% -3.5% Repos 5.8 5.7 5.3 -9.2% -8.2% GACS Senior Notes 2.9 2.5 2.4 -15.0% -2.5% Total Performing Loans 99.9 100.3 102.6 2.7% 2.3% Notes: 1.Management data. See slide 20 for details. 2.Loans and advances to customers at Amortized Cost, including also the GACS senior notes (Exodus since June 2018 and, moreover, ACE since March 2019). 3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 42 ASSET QUALITY DETAILS GROSS EXPOSURES 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Chg. y/y Chg. in Q1 €/m and % Value % Value % Bad Loans 4,058 3,565 3,517 -541 -13.3% -47 -1.3% UTP 7,528 6,424 6,252 -1,277 -17.0% -172 -2.7% Past Due 95 98 106 11 11.4% 8 7.8% NPE 11,682 10,087 9,875 -1,807 -15.5% -212 -2.1% Performing Loans 100,254 100,631 102,962 2,708 2.7% 2,331 2.3% TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS 111,936 110,718 112,837 901 0.8% 2,119 1.9% NET EXPOSURES 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 Chg. y/y Chg. in Q1 €/m and % Value % Value % Bad Loans 1,638 1,560 1,571 -68 -4.1% 11 0.7% UTP 4,874 3,912 3,778 -1,096 -22.5% -134 -3.4% Past Due 78 73 81 3 3.8% 8 11.0% NPE 6,591 5,544 5,430 -1,161 -17.6% -115 -2.1% Performing Loans 99,879 100,301 102,588 2,709 2.7% 2,287 2.3% TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS 106,470 105,845 108,018 1,548 1.5% 2,172 2.1% Data refer to Loans and advances COVERAGE 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 % to customers measured at Bad Loans 59.6% 56.2% 55.3% Amortized Cost, including also the UTP 35.3% 39.1% 39.6% GACS Senior Notes. Past Due 18.1% 25.9% 23.7% NPE 43.6% 45.0% 45.0% Performing Loans 0.37% 0.33% 0.36% TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS 4.9% 4.4% 4.3% 3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 43 UTP LOANS: HIGH SHARE OF RESTRUCTURED AND SECURED POSITIONS UTP analysis Breakdown of Net UTPs € bn Unsecured -2.7% YTD Secured 6.4 6.3 (%) Composition 2.5 2.5 2.5 3.8 1.1 (39%) (40%) 3.9 (29%) 2.7 3.8 (61%) (60%) (71%) GBV GBV Adjustments NBV Unsec. Sec. 31/12/19 31/03/20 Coverage ratio: 39.6% 56.8% 28.1% € bn 31/12/19 31/3/20 Restructured 1.7 1.7 - Secured 0.9 0.9 - Unsecured 0.8 0.8 Other UTP 2.2 2.1 - Secured 1.9 1.8 - Unsecured 0.3 0.3 3.9 3.8 o/w: - North 72.6% 73.0% - Centre 20.9% 20.6% - South, Islands 6.5% 6.5% & not resident % Chg. 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -4.5% -5.3% 0.0% -2.6% UTP Coverage: +4.6 p.p. since YE 2018 Solid level of coverage for unsecured UTP: 56.8% 39.1% 39.6% Net unsecured UTP other than Restructured loans are 35.0% 35.2%  limited to €0.3bn >90% of Net UTPs are located in the northern & central 31/12/2018 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 parts of Italy 3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 44 CAPITAL POSITION IN DETAIL PHASED IN CAPITAL 31/12/19 post 31/03/19 31/12/19 suspension of 31/03/20 POSITION(€/m and %) dividends CET 1 Capital 8,144 9,586 9,723 9,449 T1 Capital 8,278 10,017 10,155 10,253 Total Capital 9,729 11,542 11,681 11,636 RWA 64,218 65,841 65,872 65,435 CET 1 Ratio 12.68% 14.56% 14.76% 14.44% AT1 0.21% 0.66% 0.65% 1.23% T1 Ratio 12.89% 15.21% 15.42% 15.67% Tier 2 2.26% 2.32% 2.32% 2.11% Total Capital Ratio 15.15% 17.53% 17.73% 17.78% RWA COMPOSITION 31/12/19 post 31/03/19 31/12/19 suspension of 31/03/20 (€/bn) dividends CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY 55.4 57.7 57.8 56.9 RISK of which: Standard 29.6 29.9 30.0 29.1 MARKET RISK 2.6 1.9 1.9 2.3 OPERATIONAL RISK 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 CVA 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 TOTAL 64.2 65.8 65.9 65.4 FULLY PHASED CAPITAL 31/12/19 post 31/03/19 31/12/19 suspension of 31/03/20 POSITION(€/m and %) dividends CET 1 Capital 6,892 8,453 8,600 8,423 T1 Capital 6,896 8,754 8,902 9,122 Total Capital 8,347 10,280 10,427 10,506 RWA 63,942 65,856 65,912 65,353 CET 1 Ratio 10.78% 12.84% 13.05% 12.89% AT1 0.01% 0.46% 0.46% 1.07% T1 Ratio 10.78% 13.29% 13.51% 13.96% Tier 2 2.27% 2.32% 2.31% 2.12% Total Capital Ratio 13.05% 15.61% 15.82% 16.08% RWA COMPOSITION 31/12/19 post 31/03/19 31/12/19 suspension of 31/03/20 (€/bn) dividends CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY 55.1 57.7 57.8 56.9 RISK of which: Standard 29.3 30.0 30.0 29.0 MARKET RISK 2.6 1.9 1.9 2.3 OPERATIONAL RISK 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 CVA 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 TOTAL 63.9 65.8 65.9 65.4 Ratios as at 31/03/2019 and 31/03/2020 include also the Net Income of the pertinent quarter. 3. Performance Details: Capital Position 45 CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS AND FINANCIAL ANALYSTS I N V E S T O R R E L A T I O N S Roberto Peronaglio +39-02-9477.2090 Tom Lucassen +39-045-867.5537 Arne Riscassi +39-02-9477.2091 Silvia Leoni +39-045-867.5613 Carmine Padulese +39-02-9477.2092 Registered Offices: Piazza Meda 4, I-20121 Milan, Italy Corporate Offices: Piazza Nogara 2, I-37121 Verona, Italy investor.relations@bancobpm.itwww.bancobpm.it(IR Section) 46 Attachments Original document

