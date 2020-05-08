Banco BPM S p A : Presentation of Banco BPM Q1 2020 Results

Log in
05/08/2020 | 03:34am EDT

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation

7 May 2020

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Banco BPM ("Banco BPM"); for the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed following the distribution of this document.

The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of, and observe, these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Banco BPM and its subsidiaries disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Banco BPM or any member of its group or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in Banco BPM or any member of its group, or investment decision or any commitment whatsoever. This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as amended), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating without notice. Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements about Banco BPM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Banco BPM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Banco BPM or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.

None of Banco BPM, its subsidiaries or any of their respective representatives, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

By participating to the presentation of the Group results and accepting a copy of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations regarding the information disclosed in this presentation.

***

This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates).

Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records.

FY 2019 Group Results Presentation 2

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

  • Before 31/03/2020, the impact of the PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) of the business combinations of the former Banca Popolare di Milano Group and of the former Banca Popolare Italiana and Banca Italease Groups, was split and registered under the following items: "Net interest income", "Other net operating income" and "Tax on income from continuing operations". Starting from Q1 2020, the aggregated impact net of tax of this PPA has been regrouped and reclassified in one new single P&L Item: "PPA after tax"; the previous quarters of 2019 have been reclassified accordingly.
  • Due to the change of the valuation criteria applied to the Group's properties and artworks, starting from 31/12/2019, a new item called «Profit & Loss on Fair Value measurement of tangible assets» has been introduced in the reclassified P&L scheme as at 31/12/2019. In this item, also the depreciations of properties previously accounted in the item "Amortisation & Depreciation" within the "Operating Costs" have been reclassified, restating accordingly all the previous quarters of 2019 for coherence. Furthermore, considering that the new accounting principle does not foresee for the amortisation of investment properties, the amortisation on such assets in the first three quarters of 2019 has been cancelled; as a consequence, the Item "Amortization and Depreciation" as well as the net result of the first three quarters of 2019 have beenre-determined.
  • It is also reminded that, on 16 April 2019, Banco BPM accepted the binding offer submitted by Illimity Bank S.p.A. and regarding the sale of a portfolio of Leasing Bad Loans. More in detail, the disposal concerns a portfolio for a nominal value of about €650 million at thecut-off date of 30th June 2018, mainly composed of receivables deriving from the active and passive legal relationships related to leasing contracts classified as bad loans, together with the related agreements, legal relationships, immovable or movable assets and the underlying contracts. The closure of the operation is subject to precedent conditions that are customary for transactions of this kind, including the notarial certification for the transferability of the assets, and shall be executed in various phases, with the conclusion expected by mid-2020. Starting from Q2 2019, the loans subject to this transaction (€607m GBV and €156m NBV as at 30/06/2019) have been reclassified as discontinued operations according to the IFRS5 standard. As at 31/03/2020, the residual amount of these loans stood at €312m GBV and at €93m NBV.
  • Please note that, on 4 April 2020, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Banco BPM didn't discuss and vote on item 2 of the agenda (Resolutions on the allocation and distribution of profits); this is in order to acknowledge the guidelines provided by the ECB on 27 March 2020, with which, in order to strengthen the capital resources of relevant banks subject to its monitoring, and in order to be able to make use of the more extensive resources in support of households and businesses in the current situation brought about by the ongoingCovid-19 health emergency, it requested the banks, inter alia, not to proceed with the payment of dividends (still not approved) and not to assume any irrevocable commitment for their payment for the years 2019 and 2020 at least until 1 October 2020. The capital ratios included in this presentation are calculated coherently with this decision, i.e. including the entire net income as at 31/12/2019. Furthermore, the ratios as at 31/03/2020 are here reported including also the net income of the Q1 2020.

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 3

Agenda

1.

Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

4

2.

Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

14

3.

Performance Details:

34

-

Profitability

35

- Balance Sheet

37

-

Funding and Liquidity

38

- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality

42

-

Capital Position

45

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 4

COVID-19 EMERGENCY: KEY FOCUS AREAS

The adoption ofnew, digital-based models of customer

interactionhas allowed the Group to stay close to its

customer base, providing services with safetyin the current

phase of emergency

New patterns of agile work

Strengthened use of the digital

have allowed the Group to test

banking channel, also through

business continuity, while at the

the proposition of new

same time ensuring highest

instruments and solutions, in line

safetyto all its employees, who

with the general current

have effectively demonstrated

situation and future market

a strong degree of resilience

requirements

andcapacity of adaptation

ACCELERATION OF DIGITAL AND OMNICHANNEL BANKING, WITH NEW WAYS OF WORKING AND DOING BUSINESS:

AN ADVANTAGE FOR THE 'NEW NORMAL' ENVIRONMENT

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

5

GRADUALRE-OPENINGUNDER WAY IN MAY

COVID-19 EMERGENCY: STRATEGIC APPROACH ADOPTED (1/2)

Highlights on Step 1: «Crisis Committee»

Step 1:

«Crisis

Committee»

  • Organisational, technical, commercial and IT solutions for the continuity of regular banking activities put in place immediately,leveraging on Smart-Working and Digital & Omnichannel
    Transformation project (DOT), together with individual protection and prevention measures

STAFF

BRANCHES

CUSTOMERS

Head office: physical presence ~20%

Commercial network: physical presence ~70%(vs. <40% in the peak of the lockdown) Ca. 7,500HC in Smart/Remote-Working

Ca. 840branches regularly open, with personnel on weekly shift duty Ca. 370branches open 2 days per week

Ca. 520smaller-sized outlets closed

  • Focus on the development of customer relationships on a digital basis, empowering the omnichannel approach

2019

Mar/Apr 20

Households

Online Trans. 1/ Total Transactions

27%

56%

+363

Small Business & SMEs

Online Trans.1/ Total Transactions

63%

79%

+403

WEBANK

# Digital Sales 2(indexed)

100

159

+59%

Note: 1.Online Transactions (web + Mobile). 2.Current Accounts,

Investment Accounts, Credit & Debit cards, Personal Loans, 1. Banco BPM's reaction toCovid-19emergency 6Mortgages. 3.% increase since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 EMERGENCY: STRATEGIC APPROACH ADOPTED (2/2)

Highlights on Step 2: «Project Reaction»

Step 2:

«Project

Reaction»

  • Three dedicated working groups established in March,coordinatedby a Steering Committee chaired by the CEO
  • Flexible andproject-basedset-upadopted, aimed at ensuring a well coordinated approach in dailymanagerial decisions

Steering Committee

(Top Management)

Work Groups

Commercial

Costs

Balance Sheet & Risk

  • Ensure effectiveroll-out of Covid- related support measures for borrowers
  • Defend and develop revenues both in theshort-term and to support the new normal
  • Conduct a thoroughre-view of all expense items
  • Deliver short and medium term measures to offset, as much as possible, negative impacts on revenues
  • Elaborate sensitivities to quantify potential impacts on key B/S items
  • Manage and mitigate the impact of the crisis on capital, asset quality, funding and liquidity

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

7

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

Banco BPM is ready to tackle the phase of Relaunch and to pave the way for the "New Normal"

MarchApril

Phase 1

EMERGENCY

Emergency Management

  • Focus on continuity of the banking business
  • Active communication with customers and employees, including the delivery mode of services and the creation of appropriate safety standards
  • Development ofdigital-based assistance to customers

May

June

July

Phase 2

Phase 3

RELAUNCH

«NEW NORMAL»

Provide financing to the economy

Full re-activation of

Full-scale exploitation of MCC and SACE

commercial

initiatives…

opportunities

Continued support to client base: Banco

… duly fine-tuned to

BPM as reference partner for a new start

take account of the

CRM and Customer Engagement

behaviour and the

needs that emerge in

Relaunch of targeted commercial

the post-Covid phase

initiatives (households and businesses)

  • Review of service offer to respond effectively to customers' priority needs
  • Ongoing support to customers in their active use ofdigital-based distribution channels

GRADUAL RETURN TO FULL COMMERCIAL CAPACITY:

PHYSICAL PRESENCE FROM 40% TO 70%

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

8

MATERIAL AND CONCRETE SUPPORT TO ITALIAN ECONOMY

Measures activated by the Government and by Banco BPM

MEASURE

TARGETS

REQUESTS RECEIVED

Number

Amount

MORATORIA

ENTERPRISES &

~70,000

~€1.8bn of

suspended

received

(Cure Italy Decree and other)

HOUSEHOLDS

instalments

REQUESTS RECEIVED

Number

Potential Amount

BANCO BPM PLAFOND LIQUIDITY EMERGENCY

ENTERPRISES

~4,000

~€1.2bn

(up to €5bn, o/w €3bn to Corporates,

(incl. Self-Employed)

€1bn to Self-Employed, €1bn to Retailers)

LIQUIDITY DECREE(art. 1 & art. 13)

STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS UP TO €25K

ENTERPRISES

>35,000

~€0.8bn

(100% guaranteed)

(incl. Self-Employed)

OTHER STATE-BACKED NEW LOANS

ENTERPRISES

EXPECTED PIPELINE

-

SACE

~120

~€1.6bn

-

SME Fund

~6,000

~€1.5bn

-

SMEs

-

Corporates

~400

~€0.8bn

  • The very vast majority of the moratoria files are "Ex lege"
  • Dedicated commercial effortsactivated to provide adequate level of financing to our customers, leveraging on public support measures
  • Strong focus on clients classified in intermediate risk categories

Data as at the beginning of May 2020

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

9

PERFORMING CUSTOMER LOAN BOOK ANALYSIS AS AT 31/03/20

Customer loans (GBV) breakdown1

Customer loans breakdown by sectors:

focus on sensitivity to Covid3

Other (PA,

No-Profit, etc.)

€101bn

5.4%

8%

High potential

Households

39%

impact

26.8%

€101bn

Non-Financial

Medium

potential impact

Corporates

53%

Financial

54.8%

Low potential

Corporate

impact

13.0%

31/03/2020

Performing portfolio: EAD by risk categories2

LIMITED EXPOSURE TO SECTORS EXPECTED TO BE MOST SENSITIVE TO

28.7%

35.8%

COVID-19 CRISIS4AND OVERALL STRONG QUALITY

23.3%

1% of total performing loans related to riskier segments of the most

7.8%

4.4%

sensitive sectors:

High risk: 0.3% of total customer loans

Low

Medium-Low Medium Medium-High

High

Mid-high risk: 0.7% of total customer loans

87.8%

Internal management data. Note: 1.GBV of on balance-sheet performing exposures, excluding the GACS Senior Notes. Financial Corporate include ca. €5bn of REPOs with CC&G. 2.Includes all performing customer loans subject to the internal rating process (AIRB). Based on 11 rating classes for rated performing loans. 3.Elaborations including Cerved estimates on turnover trend in 2020 factoring the Covid-19 crisis. 4.Sectors for which Cerved expects the higher decrease in turnover for 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis: Transport & storage services, Accomodation, Restaurants & Travel, Textile fibers & Leather, Automotive trade and Means of transport.

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 10

FURTHER SUPPORT TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES

  • Donationsfor >€3.5m (o/w: >€1m directly from Chairman, CEO, Board/Audit Members and top management) for hospitals and no profit into the fight against Covid-19
  • Fund raisinginvolving colleagues, together with Banco Alimentare and Caritas, in favor of people weakened by the economic emergency
  • Crowdfundingproject involving third-party stakeholders of the territory, supporting several local social projects

DONATIONS

EMPLOYEE FUND RAISING

CROWDFUNDING

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency 11

CONSIDERATIONS ON THE STRATEGIC PLAN

  • The assumptions on which the Plan's key targets are based do not take into account the
    consequences of the Covid-19-related lockdown, which was introduced shortly after the Plan's approval. It follows that key targets will have to be updated on the basis of new assumptions
    • Banco BPM will, therefore, review its Strategic Plan once there is better visibility and clarity on the evolution of the future scenarios
  • While revenues are set to be impacted by theCovid-19 emergency, the Bank is ready and determined to adapt its strategic approach, leveraging on its flexibility in operating costs:
  • Closure of a higher number of branches
  • Postponement of part of the envisaged investments and review of projects
  • General review of cost containment actions (personnel and administrative expenses)
    • As expected, asset quality has improved further in Q1 2020,
      with underlying physiological cost of risk (53bps) better than forecasts
  • Nonetheless, in the light of the current environment1, Banco BPM has decided to increase its provisions on performing loans, as a move to anticipate the impact of the worsening scenario, which will be reassessed once a clearer picture on the economic environment is available

Note: 1.See the following slide.

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

12

COVID-19 SCENARIOS: CONSERVATIVE ASSESSMENT WITH FULL RECOGNITION OF ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY GUIDELINES

ACCOUNTING AND REGULATORY CONTEXT

KEY STEPS

1. GDP SIMULATION

2. EFFECT OF PUBLIC

SUPPORT MEASURES

  • IASB recommends to apply scenarios over theexpected life of financial instruments, considering the impact of Government support measures. Use of post-modeladjustments and overlaysis admitted1
  • ECB expects that "banks give a greater weight to long-term macroeconomic forecasts […] when estimatinglong-termexpected credit losses for the purpose of IFRS 9 provisioning policies"2
  • ECB statement has been explicitly backed by ESMA3, which highlighted that in these scenarios the mitigating impact of public support measures has to be taken into account
  • Run satellite models fed with multiple scenarios

Multi-scenario simulation

9%

6%

3%

MAIN

0%

ELEMENTS

-3%

Covid 1

-6%

Covid 2

-9%

Covid 3

-12%

2020

2021 long term

  • Assess the mitigating impact of public guarantees and moratoria on PDs & LGDs

ECL impact €70m

Notes: 1.IFRS - Document to support the consistent application of requirements in IFRS Standards 27 March 2020 2.FAQs on ECB supervisory measures in reaction to the Coronavirus 3.ESMA Public statement of 25 March 2020 (ESMA32-63-9519)

1. Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

13

Agenda

1.

Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

4

2.

Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

14

3.

Performance Details:

34

-

Profitability

35

-

Balance Sheet

37

-

Funding and Liquidity

38

- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality

42

-

Capital Position

45

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 14

SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE

In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations

(1/2)

PROFITABILITY

PRE-TAX PROFIT NET INCOME

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

€310m

€121m

€152m

€96m

31/03/20

DELTA Y/Y

Q1 2019€252m

€155m

CUSTOMER VOLUMES

CORE PERF. LOANS

C.A. & DEPOSITS

NET NPE RATIO

RISK PROFILE

GROSS NPE RATIO

TEXAS RATIO2

€94.0bn

+4.2%

€90.2bn

+8.2%

31/03/20

31/12/19

5.0%

5.2%

8.8%

9.1%

50.1%

52.3%

Commercial Network

(April vs. March)1:

Loans +1.1%

Core Funding +2.0%

31/03/19

6.2%

10.4%

71.3%

Notes: 1.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network; Refer to Gross performing Customer Loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs.

2.Net NPEs over Tangible Net Equity (Shareholders' Net Equity - Intangible assets).

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 15

SOLID Q1 2020 PERFORMANCE

(2/2)

In line with the pre-Covid 19 management expectations

LIQUIDITY & FUNDING

CAPITAL AND BUFFERS

REGULATORY

RELIEF MEASURES

LCR

NSFR

TOT. LIQUID

SECURITIES

148%

>100%

€30.5bn

CET 1

MDA BUFFERS

(with CRD V rules)

PHASED-IN

14.4%

+490bps

FULLY LOADED

12.9%

+307bps

  • MDA Buffersexclude benefit from temporary relief measures (e.g. waiver of the 250bps CCB)
  • Expectedone-yearshift forwardof a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 16

Q1 2020 QUARTERLY P&L RESULTS

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Chg. q/q

Chg. y/y

€ m

Restated

Restated

NII

499.2

474.0

474.1

0.0%

-5.0%

FEES & COMMISSIONS

434.5

462.2

440.6

-4.7%

1.4%

NET FINANCIAL RESULT

72.3

207.4

206.8

-0.3%

n.m.

TOTAL INCOME

1,067.0

1,193.5

1,160.5

-2.8%

8.8%

STAFF COSTS

-425.9

-437.1

-419.0

-4.1%

-1.6%

OTHER ADMIN .COSTS

-167.0

-149.8

-154.6

3.2%

-7.4%

D&A

-63.3

-69.3

-61.4

-11.4%

-3.1%

OPERATING COSTS

-656.2

-656.1

-635.0

-3.2%

-3.2%

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

410.8

537.4

525.5

-2.2%

27.9%

LLPs

-152.0

-220.5

-213.2

-3.3%

40.3%

OTHER 1

-6.9

-195.7

-2.7

n.m.

n.m.

PRE-TAX PROFIT

252.0

121.2

309.6

n.m.

22.9%

TAX

-53.7

-26.6

-93.8

n.m.

74.7%

SYSTEMIC CHARGES (net of taxes)

-41.6

-4.5

-57.5

n.m.

38.2%

NET INCOME BEFORE PPA

157.9

99.4

158.2

59.1%

0.2%

PPA AFTER TAX

-2.5

-3.7

-6.6

79.9%

n.m.

NET INCOME

155.4

95.8

151.6

58.3%

-2.4%

Q1 2020 COMMENTS

Q1 2020 NFRincludes valuation effect:

  • on own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019
  • on assets of-€31m

Physiological CoR at 53bpsand up at 79bps when including the decision to increase the generic provisions on performing loans of +€70m (~€47m post tax), anticipating the impact of the macroeconomic crisis(Covid-19)

Higher Systemic Chargesfor €16m (post tax) y/y

P&L restated with PPA reclassified at bottom line. Notes: 1.Other includes: Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tang. assets, Net adj .on other financial assets, Net provisions for risks & charges, Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other investments.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 17

NET INTEREST INCOME: HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

NII: Evolution Breakdown

€ m

499.2

€ m

474.0

474.1

+4.0

+0.9

474.0

474.1

Includes -€4.7m

-4.8

of day effect

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

NPE

Q4 19

Commercial

NPE

Non-CommercialQ1 20

39.1

28.1

29.0

contribution:

banking

contribution

banking

and other1

1.90

1.87

1.85

1.85

1.87

Asset spread

1.47

1.43

1.34

1.33

1.36

Customer spread

Liability spread

-0.43

-0.44

-0.51

-0.52

-0.51

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Euribor 3M at -0.27

EURIBOR 3M

-0.31

-0.32

-0.39

-0.41

-0.41

as at 30/04/20

QUARTERLY AVG.

Notes: 1. Non-commercial banking includes: financial activities, Hedging, interest on Bonds (Retail and Institutional), other elements and one-offs.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 18

VOLUMES AT A GLANCE

Solid commercial performance. Indirect Funding negatively impacted by market turmoil

€ bn

31/03/2019 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 % chg.Y/Y % chg. Q/Q

Net Performing Customer Loans

99.9

100.3

102.6

2.7%

2.3%

o/w: Core Performing Customer Loans1

90.2

91.1

94.0

4.2%

3.1%

- Medium/Long - Term Loans

60.6

62.5

64.4

6.2%

3.0%

- Current Accounts

10.7

10.5

10.4

-2.1%

-0.6%

- Other Loans

18.9

18.1

19.2

1.4%

5.9%

Direct Funding2

103.1

108.9

111.5

8.2%

2.4%

C/A & Deposits (Sight + Time)

83.4

87.8

90.2

8.2%

2.7%

Bonds

14.0

16.1

16.6

18.8%

3.2%

Certificates

3.7

3.2

3.0

-17.6%

-6.8%

Other

2.1

1.8

1.7

-17.9%

-5.6%

Indirect Funding3

89.8

89.7

82.2

-8.4%

-8.4%

o/w: AUM

57.0

58.3

54.1

-5.1%

-7.3%

- Funds & Sicav

37.4

39.0

35.0

-6.5%

-10.5%

- Bancassurance

14.9

15.4

15.3

2.8%

-0.5%

- Managed Accounts & Funds of Funds

4.7

3.9

3.8

-19.1%

-1.9%

Resilient trend confirmed also in April with performing loans of the Commercial Network: +1.1% vs. March3

Strong support from core

funding base confirmed also in April, with Core Direct Funding of the Commercial Network:

+2.0% vs. March3

Indirect Funding decrease in

Q1 purely due to market effect:

-€8.1bn for the total, o/w -€4.0bn for AUM

AUM +2.2% end-April vs. March

Notes: 1.Exclude GACS senior notes, REPOs and Leasing. 2.Restated excluding REPOs and including Capital-Protected Certificates. 3.Restated excluding Capital- Protected Certificates from AUC. 3.Internal Management Data of the Commercial Network. Refer to gross performing customer loans and to Core Direct Funding excluding bonds and REPOs.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 19

SOUND LENDING PERFORMANCE OF THE NETWORK

€5.3bn New Loans in Q1 2020

All-In Rates of the New M/L-Term Lending to

Main Corporate Segments2

(Management data of the commercial network1)

(Management data of the commercial network)

€ bn

bps

222

5.7

216

210

Q1 2019

1.0

4.7

Enterprises

135

145

-6.9%

129

Q1 2020

0.6

4.7

5.3

Large + Mid

Corporate

Households

Enterprise & Corporate

Euribor 3M Average Q1 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

-42.6%

+0.8%

-31

-36

-41

y/y

y/y

Monthly trend of New Lending in Q1 2020

1.5

1.2

2.0

0.2

0.2

0.1

Jan. 2020

Feb. 2020

Mar. 2020

  • Satisfactory performance in newM/L-Term lending to Enterprises and Corporate contributes to customer loan growth in Q1

Notes: 1.Include M/L-term Mortgages (Secured and Unsecured), Personal Loans, Pool, ST/MLT Structured Finance. Exclude Agos and Profamily volumes sold by the network, but not consolidated by the Group. 2.All-in rates include commission income related to insurance policies, interest rate hedges and loan granting fees. Does not include volumes related to Structured Finance.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 20

STRONG AND WELL DIVERSIFIED BOND FUNDING

Bond funding as at 31/03/2020

Nominal amounts

Covered

Bonds1

31.5%

€3.8bn, o/w: ~€1.6bn not included in Own Funds Phased-in, but representing MREL-eligible funding

16.3%Cap.-Protected Certificates

€20.5bn

30.2% Senior

Preferred

18.4% 3.7%Senior

Non-preferred

Subordinated

(T1, AT1 and T2)

  • Total bonds outstanding at €20.5bn
  • Very manageable amount of wholesale bond maturities in 2020 (€2.4bn), considering €1.15bn already issued in Q1 2020 and the strong liquidity position (with unencumbered eligible assets at €22.6bn, highly exceeding total bonds outstanding)
  • New Senior Non Preferred successfully issued in Q1 2020, for a total of €750m, with a spread of 193bps

Q1 2020: €1.15bn already issued, 47% of wholesale bond maturities of the year

€ bn

Wholesale bond issues

Wholesale bond maturities

2.40

2.4

No maturities

1.75

0.75

0.7

0.40

registered in Q1

1.15

AT1

0.50

1.7

Senior Non

Jan-20

Feb-20

Pref.

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19 Q1 20

FY 2020

Subordinated

Notes: 1.Include also Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds. 2.Managerial data based on nominal amounts.

Senior Pref.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 21

STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION: LCR 148% & NSFR >100%1

Eligible Securities2

€ bn

Up at >€26bn

54.0

54.5

as at 30 Apr. 2020

TOTAL LIQUID SECURITIES AT €30.5BN, o/w:

€22.6bn Unencumbered Eligible Securities

Unencumb. Eligible

19.9

22.6

€3.4bn of Excess ECB deposits (€5.4bn average in 2020)

securities

13.3

Encumbered with Repos

18.1

€1.9bn HQLA lent3

& other

20.8

€2.6bn Marketable securities (non-eligible)

13.8

Encumbered with ECB

31/12/19

31/03/2020

ECB exposurebreakdown as at 31/03/2020

TLTRO III 3,5

€13.8bn

TLTRO II

10,3

Down by €7bn in Q1 2020:

  • €5bn of TLTRO II and €4bn of MRO reimbursed
  • €2bn of TLTRO III drawn
  • Sizeable funding contribute also fromlong-term bilateral refinancing operations at €3.4bneuro (net of haircuts), with an average maturity of 2 years
  • Still large potential room for TLTRO III, with maximumtake-up of €35.7bn (+€21.9bn vs. current combined TLTRO exposure)

Internal management data, net of haircuts. ECB exposure net of the accrued interest

Notes: 1.LCR and NSFR of Q1 2020. 2.Includes assets received as collateral. 3.Refers to securities lending (uncollateralized high quality liquid assets).

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 22

Q1 2020: NET FEES AND COMMISSIONS

Net Fees and Commissions

Focus on Investment Product Fees1

€ m

+1.4%

€ m

434.5

462.2

-4.7%440.6

+8.2%

-0.7%

204.2

224.8

220.2

171.7

187.2

185.8

230.3

237.4

220.4

66

76

75

106

111

111

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Management & Advisory

Commercial Banking Fees

Upfront fees

Running fees

  • Net fees and commission at €440.6m dropped by 4.7% Q/Q, due to:
    • the decrease in commercial banking fees(-7.2% Q/Q), mainly due to a particularly strong commission contribution from pools and structured financing registered in Q4 19 (ca. -€11m q/q) and to lower volumes and pricing of other loans (ca. -€3m q/q).
    • lower investment product placement (advisory and management fees:-2.0% Q/Q)
    • lockdown measures onCovid-19 adopted in March 2020
  • Net fees and commission increased by 1.4% Y/Y, mainly thanks to the stronger activity on investment product placements (advisory and management fees )

Notes: 1.Internal management data of the Commercial Network regarding the breakdown of running and upfront fees on investment products.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 23

GROWTH IN INVESTMENT PRODUCT PLACEMENTS

Investment product placements volumes1

Share of investment product Upfront fees

on Total Net Fees & Commissions

€ bn

+20.7%

Upfront Profitability (%)

o/w €0.5bn in

-3.9%

2.2%

2.1%

2.1%

March

2.0%

2.1%

3.7

3.4

3.5

3.5

2.9

15%

16%

17%

16%

17%

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

  • In Q1 2020, investment product placements stand at €3.5bn (vs. €3.7bn in Q4 2019 and €2.9bn in Q1 2019), notwithstanding a slowdown in March volumes ,following theCovid-19 lockdown measures
  • Q1 2020 sees a confirmed resilience in the contribution from the upfront component of investment products, which represents about 17% of total Net fees and commissions.

Notes: 1.Management data of the Commercial Network related only to the placements of investment products which generate upfront fees.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 24

FINANCIAL PORTFOLIO: NET FINANCIAL RESULT AND RESERVES/UNREALISED GAINS

Net Financial Result

€ m

207.4

206.8

72.3

Q1 19 Q4 19 Q1 20

Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI

Pre-tax, in € m

-€174m as at

71

30/04/20203

-60

-198

Not included in the P&L

results, but included in

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

the Capital Position

  • NFR at €206.8m in Q1(against €207.4m in Q4 19, which included material gains of asset disposals)1includes valuation effects on:
    • own liabilities of € 206m, or €171m (~€115m post tax) after having reabsorbed the level at YE 2019
    • assets of-€31m

Unrealised gains on Debt Securities at AC2

Pre-tax, in € m

€225m as at

520

30/04/20203

300

18

Included neither in

the P&L results nor in

the Capital Position

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Notes: 1.NFR in Q4 19 included gains from the disposal of debt securities (€124.4m), together with those from debt and equity instruments coming from the disposal of Sorgenia (€44.6m) 2.Debt Securities accounted at Amortised Costs are subject to a specific policy which sets dedicated limits to the amount of disposals allowed throughout the year. 3.Internal management estimates.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 25

WELL DIVERSIFIED DEBT SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

Evolution & Composition of Debt Securities

€ bn

31.6

32.9

34.2

34.5

34.2

31.2

34.5

Debt securities

30.2

o/w: Italian

26.7

20.7

17.7

20.0

19.4

19.3

15.5

18.2

Govies

31/12/16

31/12/17

31/12/18

31/03/19

30/06/19

30/09/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

o/w: €2.3m

at FVTPL

Share of Italian Govies on Debt securities

84%

69%

54%

59%

56%

56%

50%

53%

Classification

of Debt

Securities

31/03/2019

31/03/2020

FVOCI

FVOCI

42.0%

36.7%

€14.4bn

AC

€12.7bn

€34.5bn

AC

€34.2bn

55.0%

48.3%

€19.0bn

€16.5bn

FVTPL

€3.3bn

FVTPL

€2.9bn

9.6%

8.3%

Increase of debt securities classified at AC (HTC) y/y in order to reduce volatility at P&L and Capital level

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 26

FOCUS ON GOVIES PORTFOLIO

Italian Govies at AC

Italian Govies at FVOCI

€ bn

+8.6% in Q1

€ bn

+8.9% in Q1

10.9 10.0 10.9

6.9

4.6

5.0

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Non-ITGovies at AC

Non-ITGovies at FVOCI

€ bn

+14.0% in Q1

€ bn

+7.2% in Q1

4.8

5.7

6.5

4.2

4.4

4.8

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Duration of total Govies at AC:

Duration of total Govies at FVOCI:

3.4 years, with 3.9 years for IT1

3.3 years, with 2.3 years for IT1

67% maturing by next year

Italian Govies at FVTPL

  • bn

+155.0% in Q1

2.2

2.3

0.9

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Non-ITGovies at FVTPL

  • bn

-76.6% in Q1

0.7

0.3

0.2

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Notes: 1.Management data, including hedging strategies.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

27

OPERATING COSTS: QUARTERLY COMPARISON

Total Operating Costs

-3.2%

-3.2%

656.2656.1635.0

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Cost/income ratio:

61.5%

55.0%

54.7%

o/w:Staff costs

o/w:Other admin. costs

o/w: D&A

-1.6%

-7.4%

-3.1%

425.9

437.0

419.0

167.0

63.3

69.3

61.4

149.8

154.6

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 28

STRONG IMPROVEMENT ACROSS ASSET QUALITY METRICS

Reduction in NPE stock and ratios, with strong coverage confirmed

NPE Stock (GBV)

NPE Stock (NBV)

€ m

11,682

10,087

9,875

-15.5% Y/Y

€ m

6,591

5,544

-17.6% Y/Y

5,430

95

-2.1% in Q1

78

-2.1% in Q1

98

106

73

81

7,528

4,874

6,424

6,252

3,912

3,778

4,058

3,565

3,517

Low share of

1,638

1,560

1,571

Low share of

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/2020

Bad Loans: 36%

Bad Loans: 29%

Bad Loans

UTP

PD

Bad Loans

UTP

PD

10.4%

6.2%

9.1%

8.8%

31/12/19

31/03/20

62.5%

TOTAL NPE

5.2%

5.0%

56.2%

55.3%

incl.

BAD LOAN COVERAGE

write-offs

RATIOS

UTP COVERAGE

39.1%

39.6%

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

PD COVERAGE

25.9%

23.7%

3.6%

3.2%

3.1%

1.5%

1.5%

1.5%

48.5%

BAD LOAN

TOTAL NPE COVERAGE

45.0%

45.0%

incl.

RATIOS

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

% of Secured NPE

61%

60%

write-offs

on Total NPE (GBV)

Gross

Net

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

29

NPE FLOWS AND COST OF RISK: HEALTHY PATH CONFIRMED

Net Flows to NPEs

Flows from UTP to Bad Loans

€ m

-5.3% vs. 2019

€ m

-17.5% vs. 2019

216

233

220

179

quarterly

260

245

188

178

quarterly

88

average

171

average

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

2019 quarterly average: 189m

2019 quarterly average: 216m

LLPs

Cost of Risk2

€ m

Annualised, in bps (EoP)

197.7

208.4

220.5

213.2

COVID19-related

152.0

top-up in generic

57

73

79

Physiological

70

provisions1

143.2

53

Q1 19 Q2 19

Q3 19 Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

62bps, when considering the positive impact from Sorgenia

Note: 1.Anticipation of the impact of the macroeconomic crisis (Covid-19).2.CoR calculated including also loans classified at IFRS 5, for coherence with related LLPs.

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 30

IMPROVING TREND IN ASSET QUALITY DRIVEN BY WORKOUT

NPE, gross book value: -€1.7bn in 2019 and further -€0.2bn in Q1 2020

  • bn

11.8

-0.6

+1.2

-2.3

10.1

+0.3

-0.5

9.9

31/12/18

Bad Loan

Inflows from

Cancellations,

31/12/19

Inflows from

Cancellations,

31/03/20

portfolio disposals

Performing

Write-offs,

Performing

Write-offs,

Recoveries, Cure &

Recoveries, Cure &

Other

Other

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 31

STRONG CAPITAL RATIOS & BUFFERS

Well positioned to face the tough scenario

Fully Loaded Capital Ratios: evolution

%

17.8%

TOTAL

13.1%

15.6%

15.8%

16.1%

15.7%

TIER 1

10.8%

13.3%

13.5%

14.0%

14,4

13.0

+31bps

-47bps

12.8

+20bps

12.9

10.8

The valuation on own liabilities does

CET 1

not have any impact at CET1 level

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

Suspension of

31/12/2019

Q1

HTCS

31/03/2020

31/03/2020

dividends

(excl. dividends)

performance

reserves

Phased-in

& other1

31/03/2020

(with CRD V rules)

Phased-in

+490bps

MDA

buffers

+307bps

Fully Loaded

31/12/2019

+440bps

+229bps

  • CET 1 ratios: FL up at 12.9%, withPhase-In at 14.4%
  • Optimised capital structure with strong MDA buffers, calculated with the application of the CRD V rules and without considering any benefit from temporary Covid-related relief measures (waiver of the 250bps CCB)
  • Expectedone-year shift forward of a material part of the regulatory headwinds estimated in the Strategic Plan

Notes: 1.Mainly due to dividend distribution by Agos and to the

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

32

removal of the prudential filter on the stake in Eracle Fund.

FINAL REMARKS

Covid-19 emergency: Banco BPM's reaction and outlook:

  • A flexible,project-basedset-up was adopted, aimed at governing revenue, cost and balance sheet implications of the crisis (Reaction Project)
  • The emergency has accelerated the use of digital andomnichannel-based banking: an advantage for the 'New Normal' environment
  • Starting from May 2020, a gradual relaunch of targeted CRM and Customer Engagement initiatives is in the pipeline, with a view to respond effectively in the evolving situation and to return to full commercial capacity (physical presence from 40% to 70%)
  • Banco BPM will review its Strategic Plan in the light of the new environment, once there is better visibility and clarity on the future outlook

Q1 2020 performance:

  • Net income at €152m, with revenues up y/y (+8.8%) and with costs down(-3.2% both y/y and q/q), generated in spite of a top-up of €70m in generic loan loss provisions, aimed at anticipating the impact of the worsening scenario
  • Further improvement in asset quality, with net NPE ratio down at 5.0%
  • Robust position in terms of capital (CET 1 ratio: 14.4%Phased-in and 12.9% Fully Loaded), as well as funding and liquidity
  • Optimized capital structure, with strong MDA Buffers: 490bpsPhased-In and 307bps Fully Loaded

2. Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights 33

Agenda

1.

Banco BPM's reaction to Covid-19 emergency

4

2.

Key Q1 2020 Performance Highlights

14

3.

Performance Details:

34

-

Profitability

35

-

Balance Sheet

37

-

Funding and Liquidity

38

- Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality

42

-

Capital Position

45

Q1 2020 Group Results Presentation 34

RECLASSIFIED P&L: QUARTERLY EVOLUTION

Reclassified income statement

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Chg.

Chg.

Chg.

Chg.

Y/Y

Y/Y

Q/Q

Q/Q

(in euro million)

Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated

%

%

Net interest income

499.2

512.1

495.8

474.0

474.1

-25.1

-5.0%

0.2

0.0%

Income (loss) from investments in associates

36.8

32.6

28.0

33.9

22.3

-14.5

-39.4%

-11.7

-34.4%

carried at equity

Net interest, dividend and similar income

535.9

544.7

523.8

507.9

496.4

-39.6

-7.4%

-11.5

-2.3%

Net fee and commission income

434.5

453.7

444.1

462.2

440.6

6.0

1.4%

-21.6

-4.7%

Other net operating income

24.2

17.9

17.8

16.1

16.7

-7.4

-30.8%

0.6

3.8%

Net financial result

72.3

10.7

41.7

207.4

206.8

134.5

185.8%

-0.6

-0.3%

Other operating income

531.0

482.3

503.5

685.7

664.1

133.1

25.1%

-21.6

-3.1%

Total income

1,067.0

1,027.0

1,027.3

1,193.5

1,160.5

93.5

8.8%

-33.1

-2.8%

Personnel expenses

-425.9

-418.0

-415.6

-437.1

-419.0

6.8

-1.6%

18.0

-4.1%

Other administrative expenses

-167.0

-163.1

-158.6

-149.8

-154.6

12.4

-7.4%

-4.8

3.2%

Amortization and depreciation

-63.3

-67.7

-68.6

-69.3

-61.4

2.0

-3.1%

7.9

-11.4%

Operating costs

-656.2

-648.9

-642.8

-656.1

-635.0

21.2

-3.2%

21.1

-3.2%

Profit (loss) from operations

410.8

378.2

384.4

537.4

525.5

114.7

27.9%

-11.9

-2.2%

Net adjustments on loans to customers

-152.0

-197.7

-208.4

-220.5

-213.2

-61.3

40.3%

7.3

-3.3%

Profit (loss) on FV measurement of tangible assets

-7.5

-19.3

-0.7

-131.0

-0.3

7.2

-95.7%

130.7

-99.8%

Net adjustments on other financial assets

-4.0

4.0

4.1

1.6

-4.7

-0.7

17.2%

-6.3

n.m.

Net provisions for risks and charges

4.4

-10.1

-2.7

-62.6

2.2

-2.2

-50.4%

64.8

n.m.

Profit (loss) on the disposal of equity and other

0.2

336.6

0.0

-3.6

0.1

-0.1

-45.5%

3.7

n.m.

investments

Income (loss) before tax from continuing

252.0

491.7

176.7

121.2

309.6

57.6

22.9%

188.3

155.3%

operations

Tax on income from continuing operations

-53.7

-27.4

-44.9

-26.6

-93.8

-40.1

74.7%

-67.3

253.2%

Systemic charges after tax

-41.6

-15.2

-31.5

-4.5

-57.5

-15.9

38.2%

-53.0

1179.5%

Income (loss) attributable to minority interests

1.2

3.2

1.8

9.2

0.0

-1.3

-102.3%

-9.3

-100.3%

Net income (loss) gross of PPA

157.9

452.3

102.1

99.4

158.2

0.3

0.2%

58.8

59.1%

Purchase Price Allocation after tax

-2.5

-4.7

-3.8

-3.7

-6.6

-4.1

166.7%

-2.9

79.9%

Net income (loss) for the period

155.4

447.6

98.2

95.8

151.6

-3.8

-2.4%

55.9

58.3%

The first three quarters of 2019 are restated due to the change in the

accounting standard for the valuation of the Group's property and works of

art. All the 2019 quarters have also been restated for the reclassification of

3. Performance Details: Profitability

35

the aggregated impact net of tax of the PPA in one new single Item: "PPA

after tax".

COMPREHENSIVE PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY MARKET TURMOIL

€ m

Q1 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

A.

P&L NET INCOME

155.4

95.8

151.6

B.

OTHER NET INCOME DIRECTLY ACCOUNTED TO EQUITY

110.5

243.5

-289.7

o/w Tangible assets at Fair Value

0.0

249.7

0.0

o/w Reserves of Debt Securities at FVOCI (net of tax)

91.5

-103.0

-180.1

o/w Reserves of Equity Securities at FVOCI (net of tax)

19.5

105.8

-114.9

Mainly due to Anima, offset at

Regulatory Capital level by the

A.+B.

COMPREHENSIVE NET INCOME OF THE GROUP

265.9

339.3

-138.1

reduction in the value of the

participation to be deducted

3. Performance Details: Profitability 36

RECLASSIFIED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31/03/2020

Reclassified assets (€ m)

Chg. y/y

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

Value

%

Cash and cash equivalents

804

913

755

-48

-6.0%

Loans and advances measured at AC

111,592

115,890

116,021

4,429

4.0%

- Loans and advances to banks

5,123

10,044

8,004

2,881

56.2%

- Loans and advances to customers (*)

106,470

105,845

108,018

1,548

1.5%

Other financial assets

38,957

37,069

39,485

528

1.4%

- Assets measured at FV through PL

7,551

7,285

7,301

-250

-3.3%

- Assets measured at FV through OCI

14,882

12,527

13,206

-1,676

-11.3%

- Assets measured at AC

16,524

17,257

18,978

2,454

14.9%

Equity investments

1,358

1,386

1,329

-28

-2.1%

Property and equipment

3,598

3,624

3,585

-13

-0.4%

Intangible assets

1,275

1,269

1,270

-6

-0.4%

Tax assets

4,944

4,620

4,698

-247

-5.0%

Non-current assets held for sale and discont. operations

281

131

139

-142

-50.6%

Other assets

3,031

2,136

2,057

-973

-32.1%

Total

165,839

167,038

169,339

3,499

2.1%

Reclassified liabilities (€ m)

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

Value

%

Due to banks

31,400

28,516

21,873

-9,526

-30.3%

Direct Funding

109,320

109,506

111,660

2,340

2.1%

- Due from customers

95,232

93,375

95,018

-214

-0.2%

- Debt securities and financial liabilities desig. at FV

14,087

16,131

16,641

2,554

18.1%

Debts for Leasing

810

733

707

-103

-12.7%

Other financial liabilities designated at FV

7,806

10,919

16,900

9,094

116.5%

Liability provisions

1,600

1,487

1,417

-182

-11.4%

Tax liabilities

512

619

669

157

30.8%

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

4

5

5

0

11.3%

Other liabilities

3,825

3,366

3,965

140

3.7%

Minority interests

44

26

26

-18

-41.1%

Shareholders' equity

10,519

11,861

12,116

1,597

15.2%

Total

165,839

167,038

169,339

3,499

2.1%

Chg. in Q1

Value%

-157-17.2%

131 0.1%

-2,041-20.3%

2,172 2.1%

2,416

6.5%

16

0.2%

679

5.4%

1,721

10.0%

-57

-4.1%

-40

-1.1%

0

0.0%

78

1.7%

8

5.8%

-79

-3.7%

2,300

1.4%

Value

%

-6,642

-23.3%

2,153

2.0%

1,643

1.8%

510

3.2%

-25

-3.5%

5,981

54.8%

-69

-4.7%

50

8.0%

0

-4.1%

599

17.8%

0

0.1%

255 2.1%

2,300 1.4%

Note: * "Customer loans" include the Senior Notes of the two GACS transactions (Exodus and ACE).

3. Performance Details: Balance Sheet 37

DIRECT FUNDING

Solid funding position confirmed, with healthy growth in deposits and bonds

Direct customer funding1(withoutRepos)

  • bn

Capital-protected Certificates

Other

Bonds

Time deposits

C/A & Sight deposits

(%) Share of total

+8.2%

+2.4%

111.5

103.1

108.9

3.0

3.7

1.8

3.2

1.7

2.1

16.1

16.6

14.0

1.6

1.6

2.1

81.3

86.2

88.6

(79%)

(79%)

(80%)

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

CHANGE

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20 In % Y/Y In % q/q

C/A & Sight deposits

81.3

86.2

88.6

9.0%

2.9%

Time deposits

2.1

1.6

1.6

-25.4%

-4.2%

Bonds

14.0

16.1

16.6

18.8%

3.2%

Other

2.1

1.8

1.7

-17.9%

-5.6%

Capital-protected Certificates

3.7

3.2

3.0

-17.6%

-6.8%

Direct Funding (excl. Repos)

103.1

108.9

111.5

8.2%

2.4%

Note: 1.Direct funding restated according to a management logic: it includes capital-protected certificates, recognized under 'Held-for-trading liabilities', while it does not include Repos (€3.2bn at March 2020, €3.9bn at December 2019 and €9.9bn at March 2019), mainly transactions with Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia.

3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 38

BOND MATURITIES: LIMITED AND MANAGEABLE AMOUNTS

Institutional bond maturities

Retail bond maturities

€ bn

€ bn

3.75

2.43

2.43

2.50

0.73

0.45

1.70

0.77

1.21

1.25

Apr.-Dec. 2020

2021

2022

Senior

Subordinated

Covered bond 1

Aggregate senior &

subordinated in the period

2020-2022: €5.7bn

Managerial data based on nominal amounts.

0.50

0.24

0.04

0.11

0.13

Apr.-Dec. 2020

2021

2022

Senior

Subordinated

Aggregate senior &

subordinated in the period

2020-2022: €0.8bn

Note: 1. Include also the maturities of Repos with underlying retained Covered Bonds: €0.45bn in 2021 and €0.50bn in 2022

3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 39

INDIRECT CUSTOMER FUNDING AT €82.2BN

Assets under Management

€ bn

57.0

58.3

3.9

54.1

4.7

3.8

15.4

14.9

15.3

37.4

39.0

35.0

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

Managed Accounts and Funds of Funds

Bancassurance

Funds & Sicav

Assets under Custody1

  • bn

32.7

31.4

28.1

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

  • Total Indirect Customer Funding at €82.2bn:-8.4% both YTD and Y/Y. The YTD drop is substantially due to price effect

Management data of the commercial network. AUC historic data restated for managerial adjustments.

Note: 1.AuC data are net of capital-protected certificates, as they have been regrouped under Direct Funding (see slide 38).

3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 40

SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

€ bn

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Chg. y/y

Chg. in Q1

Debt securities

34.2

31.2

34.5

1.0%

10.5%

- o/w Total Govies

29.3

26.4

29.6

1.0%

12.1%

- o/w: Italian Govies

20.0

15.5

18.2

-9.2%

17.0%

IT Govies in % on Debt Securities

58.5%

49.7%

52.6%

Equity securities, Open-end funds & Private equity

2.5

2.5

1.7

-33.0%

-33.3%

TOTAL SECURITIES

36.7

33.8

36.2

-1.3%

7.2%

€ bn

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

Chg. y/y

Chg. in Q1

Govies at FVOCI

11.1

9.1

9.8

-11.3%

8.0%

- Italian

6.9

4.6

5.0

-27.0%

8.9%

- Non Italian

4.2

4.4

4.8

14.6%

7.2%

Govies at AC

15.7

15.7

17.4

10.4%

10.5%

- Italian

10.9

10.0

10.9

-0.4%

8.6%

- Non Italian

4.8

5.7

6.5

34.8%

14.0%

Govies at FVTPL

2.5

1.6

2.4

-4.2%

49.5%

- Italian

2.2

0.9

2.3

2.8%

155.0%

- Non Italian

0.3

0.7

0.2

-49.5%

-76.6%

3. Performance Details: Funding and Liquidity 41

NET CUSTOMER LOANS

Satisfactory increase in Performing Loans, with new loans granted at €5.3bn in Q1 20201

Net Customer Loans2

€ bn

106.5

105.8

108.0

5.4

NPE

6.6

5.5

99.9

100.3

102.6

Performing Loans

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

CHANGE

PERFORMING LOANS

31/03/19

31/12/19

31/03/20

In % y/y

In % q/q

Core customer loans

90.2

91.1

94.0

4.2%

3.1%

- Medium/Long-Term loans

60.6

62.5

64.4

6.2%

3.0%

- Current Accounts

10.7

10.5

10.4

-2.1%

-0.6%

- Other loans

17.0

16.1

17.3

2.0%

7.5%

- Cards & Personal Loans

1.9

2.0

1.8

-3.7%

-7.7%

Leasing

1.0

1.0

0.9

-11.0%

-3.5%

Repos

5.8

5.7

5.3

-9.2%

-8.2%

GACS Senior Notes

2.9

2.5

2.4

-15.0%

-2.5%

Total Performing Loans

99.9

100.3

102.6

2.7%

2.3%

Notes: 1.Management data. See slide 20 for details. 2.Loans and advances to customers at Amortized Cost, including also the GACS senior notes (Exodus since June 2018 and, moreover, ACE since March 2019).

3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 42

ASSET QUALITY DETAILS

GROSS EXPOSURES

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

Chg. y/y

Chg. in Q1

€/m and %

Value

%

Value

%

Bad Loans

4,058

3,565

3,517

-541

-13.3%

-47

-1.3%

UTP

7,528

6,424

6,252

-1,277

-17.0%

-172

-2.7%

Past Due

95

98

106

11

11.4%

8

7.8%

NPE

11,682

10,087

9,875

-1,807

-15.5%

-212

-2.1%

Performing Loans

100,254

100,631

102,962

2,708

2.7%

2,331

2.3%

TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS

111,936

110,718

112,837

901

0.8%

2,119

1.9%

NET EXPOSURES

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

Chg. y/y

Chg. in Q1

€/m and %

Value

%

Value

%

Bad Loans

1,638

1,560

1,571

-68

-4.1%

11

0.7%

UTP

4,874

3,912

3,778

-1,096

-22.5%

-134

-3.4%

Past Due

78

73

81

3

3.8%

8

11.0%

NPE

6,591

5,544

5,430

-1,161

-17.6%

-115

-2.1%

Performing Loans

99,879

100,301

102,588

2,709

2.7%

2,287

2.3%

TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS

106,470

105,845

108,018

1,548

1.5%

2,172

2.1%

Data refer to Loans and advances

COVERAGE

31/03/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

%

to customers measured at

Bad Loans

59.6%

56.2%

55.3%

Amortized Cost, including also the

UTP

35.3%

39.1%

39.6%

GACS Senior Notes.

Past Due

18.1%

25.9%

23.7%

NPE

43.6%

45.0%

45.0%

Performing Loans

0.37%

0.33%

0.36%

TOTAL CUSTOMER LOANS

4.9%

4.4%

4.3%

3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 43

UTP LOANS: HIGH SHARE OF RESTRUCTURED AND SECURED POSITIONS

UTP analysis

Breakdown of Net UTPs

€ bn

Unsecured

-2.7% YTD

Secured

6.4

6.3

(%)

Composition

2.5

2.5

2.5

3.8

1.1

(39%)

(40%)

3.9

(29%)

2.7

3.8

(61%)

(60%)

(71%)

GBV

GBV

Adjustments

NBV

Unsec.

Sec.

31/12/19

31/03/20

Coverage ratio:

39.6%

56.8%

28.1%

€ bn

31/12/19

31/3/20

Restructured

1.7

1.7

- Secured

0.9

0.9

- Unsecured

0.8

0.8

Other UTP

2.2

2.1

- Secured

1.9

1.8

- Unsecured

0.3

0.3

3.9

3.8

o/w:

- North

72.6%

73.0%

- Centre

20.9%

20.6%

- South, Islands

6.5%

6.5%

& not resident

% Chg.

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

-4.5%

-5.3%

0.0%

-2.6%

UTP Coverage: +4.6 p.p. since YE 2018

Solid level of coverage for unsecured UTP: 56.8%

39.1%

39.6%

Net unsecured UTP other than Restructured loans are

35.0%

35.2%

limited to €0.3bn

>90% of Net UTPs are located in the northern & central

31/12/2018

31/03/2019 31/12/2019

31/03/2020

parts of Italy

3. Performance Details: Customer Loans and Focus on Credit Quality 44

CAPITAL POSITION IN DETAIL

PHASED IN CAPITAL

31/12/19 post

31/03/19 31/12/19

suspension of

31/03/20

POSITION(€/m and %)

dividends

CET 1 Capital

8,144

9,586

9,723

9,449

T1 Capital

8,278

10,017

10,155

10,253

Total Capital

9,729

11,542

11,681

11,636

RWA

64,218

65,841

65,872

65,435

CET 1 Ratio

12.68%

14.56%

14.76%

14.44%

AT1

0.21%

0.66%

0.65%

1.23%

T1 Ratio

12.89%

15.21%

15.42%

15.67%

Tier 2

2.26%

2.32%

2.32%

2.11%

Total Capital Ratio

15.15%

17.53%

17.73%

17.78%

RWA COMPOSITION

31/12/19 post

31/03/19

31/12/19

suspension of

31/03/20

(€/bn)

dividends

CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY

55.4

57.7

57.8

56.9

RISK

of which: Standard

29.6

29.9

30.0

29.1

MARKET RISK

2.6

1.9

1.9

2.3

OPERATIONAL RISK

6.0

6.0

6.0

6.0

CVA

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

TOTAL

64.2

65.8

65.9

65.4

FULLY PHASED CAPITAL

31/12/19 post

31/03/19 31/12/19

suspension of

31/03/20

POSITION(€/m and %)

dividends

CET 1 Capital

6,892

8,453

8,600

8,423

T1 Capital

6,896

8,754

8,902

9,122

Total Capital

8,347

10,280

10,427

10,506

RWA

63,942

65,856

65,912

65,353

CET 1 Ratio

10.78%

12.84%

13.05%

12.89%

AT1

0.01%

0.46%

0.46%

1.07%

T1 Ratio

10.78%

13.29%

13.51%

13.96%

Tier 2

2.27%

2.32%

2.31%

2.12%

Total Capital Ratio

13.05%

15.61%

15.82%

16.08%

RWA COMPOSITION

31/12/19 post

31/03/19

31/12/19

suspension of

31/03/20

(€/bn)

dividends

CREDIT & COUNTERPARTY

55.1

57.7

57.8

56.9

RISK

of which: Standard

29.3

30.0

30.0

29.0

MARKET RISK

2.6

1.9

1.9

2.3

OPERATIONAL RISK

6.0

6.0

6.0

6.0

CVA

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

TOTAL

63.9

65.8

65.9

65.4

Ratios as at 31/03/2019 and 31/03/2020 include also the Net Income of the pertinent quarter.

3. Performance Details: Capital Position 45

CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS AND FINANCIAL ANALYSTS

I N V E S T O R R E L A T I O N S

Roberto Peronaglio

+39-02-9477.2090

Tom Lucassen

+39-045-867.5537

Arne Riscassi

+39-02-9477.2091

Silvia Leoni

+39-045-867.5613

Carmine Padulese

+39-02-9477.2092

Registered Offices: Piazza Meda 4, I-20121 Milan, Italy

Corporate Offices: Piazza Nogara 2, I-37121 Verona, Italy

investor.relations@bancobpm.itwww.bancobpm.it(IR Section)

46

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:33:02 UTC
