BANCO BRADESCO    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/04
32.57 USD   +1.02%
[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 07-10-19
PU
BANCO BRADESCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 27-09-19
PU
[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 07-10-19

10/07/2019 | 08:52am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001292814-19-003333
Filing Date
2019-10-07
Accepted
2019-10-07 08:04:53
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-12-31

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 6-K bbd20191007_6k.htm 6-K 12273
2 GRAPHIC bbd20191007_6kx1x1.jpg GRAPHIC 10489
Complete submission text file 0001292814-19-003333.txt 27686
Mailing Address
Business Address CIDADE DE DEUS S/N VILA YARA06029-900 OSASCOSP BRAZIL D5 00000
BANK BRADESCO (Filer) CIK: 0001160330 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-15250 | Film No.: 191139657
SIC: 6022 State Commercial Banks
Office of Finance

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:51:07 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 36 468 M
Net income 2019 24 724 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,50  BRL
Last Close Price 32,57  BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO1.12%62 809
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.14%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.96%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.96%155 225
