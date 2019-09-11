Log in
BANCO BRADESCO

BANCO BRADESCO

(BBDC4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/10
34.42 USD   -1.77%
03:52pBANCO BRADESCO : 2019 Reference Form
PU
02:52p[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A-16 AND 15D-16] : - 11-09-19
PU
07/29Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering -source
RE
News Summary

[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 11-09-19

09/11/2019 | 02:52pm EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001292814-19-003089
Filing Date
2019-09-11
Accepted
2019-09-11 14:39:29
Documents
10
Period of Report
2019-09-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 BBD20190911_6K4 bbd20190911_6k4.htm 6-K 10767
2 pg1.jpg GRAPHIC 281608
3 pg2.jpg GRAPHIC 323911
4 pg3.jpg GRAPHIC 283970
5 pg4.jpg GRAPHIC 68701
6 pg5.jpg GRAPHIC 29127
7 pg6.jpg GRAPHIC 83657
8 pg7.jpg GRAPHIC 25551
9 pg8.jpg GRAPHIC 42149
10 pg9.jpg GRAPHIC 204290
Complete submission text file 0001292814-19-003089.txt 1861932
Mailing Address
Business Address CIDADE DE DEUS S/N VILA YARA06029-900 OSASCOSP BRAZIL D5 00000
BANK BRADESCO (Filer) CIK: 0001160330 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-15250 | Film No.: 191088086
SIC: 6022 State Commercial Banks
Assistant Director 7

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 18:51:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 36 468 M
Net income 2019 24 445 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart BANCO BRADESCO
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,50  BRL
Last Close Price 34,42  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO6.87%64 365
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.21%373 635
BANK OF AMERICA19.12%273 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.84%212 859
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%194 429
