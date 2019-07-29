Banco Bradesco : Acquisition of Bradesco Cartões S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID No.

60.746.948/0001-12

Material Fact

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market, according to the Article 2 of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and to the Article 3 of CVM Instruction No. 565/2015, that the Board of Directors of the Company shall submit to the Special Shareholder´s Meeting, to be hold on August 30, 2019, proposal of merger, by Bradesco, of Banco Bradesco Cartões S.A., Corporate Taxpayers´ID No. 59.438.325/0001-01 ("Bradesco Cartões"), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Bradesco Cartões' corporate object is the practice of active, passive and ancillary operations inherent to the respective authorized portfolios (commercial, investment, credit, financing and investment), including foreign exchange, in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

The merger aims to promote corporate reorganization with the objective of: a) seeking greater synergy and operational efficiency, with the consequent optimization and rationalization of financial, operational, administrative and legal costs arising from the maintenance of Bradesco Cartões; b) consolidating the business strategy of operating the portfolio of cards/account holders (credit and debit cards) in a single legal entity, Bradesco; and c) simplifying communication with account holders and the market, considering the uniformity of the customer base and the fact that the Bradesco Cartões brand is already consolidated and nothing will change in the benefits already assured to customers.

As they consist of the simplification of the corporate structure and the reduction of costs, the Company does not envisage that the merger presents a material risk in the event that it does not materialize. The costs to be incurred in the operation are estimated at R$ 23.5 million, arising from systemic adjustments and fees of lawyers and independent auditors.

Considering the corporate structure of Bradesco Cartões, the merger will not entail a share replacement ratio, issuance of new shares, capital stock increase or withdrawal rights for any shareholders.

The merger shall be submitted to the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil.

Other information on the merger of Bradesco Cartões, including that required by Exhibit 20-A and Exhibit 21 of CVM Instruction 481/2009, is available in the Manual for the Special Shareholders´ Meeting, which will be disclosed on this date, on the website of the Company (banco.bradesco/ri) and also on the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 29, 2019

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and