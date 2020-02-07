Banco Bradesco : Call Notice Special and Annual Shareholders' Meetings - March 10, 2020

___________________________________________________________________

Participation in the Meetings: pursuant to Article 126 of Law No. 6,404/76, and later amendments, in order to attend and resolve on the Shareholders' Meetings, the shareholder must observe that:

in addition to the identification document, they must also provide a certificate of ownership of the shares issued by the Company, issued by the custodian financial institution. For the holder of book-entry shares held in custody at Bradesco, the presentation of said certificate is waived;

in the event of impossibility to attend the Shareholders' Meetings, the shareholder may be represented by an attorney-in-fact appointed not more than one year prior, provided that they are a shareholder, manager of the Company, lawyer or financial institution, it being incumbent upon the investment fund manager to represent their condominium members, observing that legal entities shareholders might also be represented according to their bylaws/articles of incorporation;

before being forwarded to Bradesco, the corporate and representation documents of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language must be translated into Portuguese and their translation must be registered at the Titles and Documents Registry (a certified translation is not required);

in order to speed up the process and facilitate the proceedings in the Shareholders' Meetings, we request that, at the discretion of shareholders, the certificate of ownership of the shares, the power of attorney and any voting declarations be sent to the

Company's headquarters, preferably at least two (2) business days before the Shareholders' Meetings, at Banco Bradesco S.A. - General Secretariat - Corporate Area - Núcleo Cidade de Deus - Prédio Vermelho, 4 o andar - Vila Yara - Osasco, SP - Brasil - CEP 06029-900. A copy of the documentation may still be forwarded, in advance, to the email governancacorp@bradesco.com.br ;

in the case of opting to vote remotely, you must state your intention to vote, sending the said Distance Voting Ballot: 1) to the bookkeeper of the Company's shares through all Bradesco's Branch Network; or 2) to your custodians that provide this service in the case of holders of shares deposited in the central depository; or 3) directly to the Company. For more information, see the rules set out in CVM Instruction No. 481/09 and the procedures described in the Distance Voting Ballot made available by the Company, as well as in the said Manual for Participation in the Special and Annual Shareholders'

Meetings (Manual);

for investors with shares in custody in B3 or directly with the bookkeeper, in addition to the participation processes listed above, Bradesco also allows the exercise of the right to vote electronically, up to 72 hours before the time of the Meetings, i.e. up to March 7, 2020, at 4 p.m. (for further information, check the Manual);