Banco Bradesco : Increase of the capital stock with bonus stock

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Material Fact

Banco Bradesco S.A. informs the market, its shareholders and customers that the Company's Board of Directors is proposing a capital stock increase, with profit reserves and bonus stock, which shall be resolved by the shareholders in the Special Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 10, 2020, at 4 p.m., as follows:

Capital stock increase with profit reserves and bonus stock: to increase the capital stock by R$4,000,000,000.00, increasing it from R$75,100,000,000.00 to R$79,100,000,000.00, with bonus stock, by means of the capitalization of part of the balance of the "Profit Reserves - Statutory Reserve" account, according to the provisions of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76, by issuing 806.382.972 book-entry, registered shares, with no par value, being 403.191.507 common shares and 403.191.465 preferred shares, to be attributed free of charge to shareholders at the ratio of 1 new share to each 10 shares of the same type they hold on the date base, to be established after the approval of the process by the Central Bank of Brazil, observing that:

Goals: the bonus operation's purpose is to: a) increase the liquidity of the shares in the market, considering that the greater amount of outstanding shares will possibly generates a growth in the operations performed with such actions; b) enable an adjustment in the shares price, making the unit price more attractive and accessible to a larger number of investors; and c) improve the compliance of the balance of the profit reserve with the legal limits.

Date-Base of Right to Bonus Stock: it will be announced to the market after the approval of the respective process by the Central Bank of Brazil.

Trading: current shares will continue to be traded with the right to bonus and the new shares shall be available for trading after the approval of the said process by the Central Bank of Brazil and the inclusion in the position of the shareholders, which will be dealt with in a notice to the market.

IV. Right to Shares with Bonus: will be entitled to dividends and/or interest on shareholder's equity that may be declared as of the date of their inclusion in the position of shareholders. They are also entitled, in full, to any benefits attributed to other shares as of the aforementioned date.

V. Monthly Interest on Shareholders' Equity: will be maintained at R$0.017249826 per common share and R$0.018974809 per preferred share (gross), with the payment for the net amount of R$0.014662352 per common share and R$0.016128588 per preferred share, after the deduction of tax income at the source of 15% (fifteen percent). They will continue to be paid in accordance with the Systematics of Monthly Payment of Dividends/Interest on Shareholder's Equity. Income tax at the source does not apply to legal entities that are exempt from this tax.